LG Experience
Copy of cinema_room_family.jpg

INSPIRATION

Hur man återskapar bioupplevelsen hemma med modern teknik?

styler_1_640x400.jpg

INSPIRATION

Styler - Ett klädvårdssystem som gör jobbet åt dig

2023 LG OLED evo C3&LG Sound Bar SC9_Lifestlye_PR.jpg

INSPIRATION

Lås upp dina underhållningsdrömmar.

Den nya produktlinjen kommer att göra det lättare än någonsin att välja och anpassa en OLED-TV efter behov, samtidigt som miljöpåverkan minskar tack vare den lättare kompositmaterialen som...

Med rätt tvättmaskin blir tvättdagen rolig för hela familjen.

INSPIRATION

Att välja rätt tvättmaskin - din guide

LG:s tvättmaskiner är utrustade med alla funktioner som sparar tid, energi och pengar.

The LG Rollable OLED TV in a modern living room.

INSPIRATION

Historien bakom LG:s OLED-tv

OLED är underhållnings branschens framtid och LG strävar konstant efter att ta tekniken till nya höjder. Läs mer.

Det är enkelt att titta på den stora matchen hemma med en kombination av LG TV och soundbar.

INSPIRATION

Så här kan du se den stora matchen med LG:s TV-apparater och soundbars

Undrar du hur och var du ska se nästa stora match? Så här upplever du alla stora sporthändelser live på en uppslukande hemmabiouppsättning med TV- och soundbar från LG.

Parollen för LG online utställning på CES 2021 med Las Vegas skyline i bakgrunden

INSPIRATION

LG på CES 2021: innovativa produkter gör vardagslivet enklare

Upptäck varför LG:s online-utställning på CES 2021 kommer röra om i grytan tack vare ett utbud av innovativa produkter och exklusiva tjänster.

Rekommendation

Teknik som förbättrar din vardag

tv.png

TV

Upptäck mer
audio.png

Ljud

Upptäck mer
