LG Experience

“Lifes good” När du är i Berlin

Av Nuno Cristino 30.07.2017

A snap-shot of two people enjoying a walk at Brandenburg Tor from the life is good video taken by lg v30

Innan IFA drar igång så bestämde sig LG för att vara på plats några dagar innan och ge dig en inblick i denna fantastiska stad som är Berlin.

Framme i Berlin!

Det är tidigt på morgonen så vi bestämmer oss för att börja i centrum av staden. Vi börjar på ett av de landmärken man bara måste se när man är i Berlin och bestämmer oss för att testa kameran på nya LG V30.

Vare sig det är Berlins artistiska känsla eller vår entusiasm att fotografera den här fantastiska platsen så är detta det perfekta tillfället för en grupp-selfie med vår nya LG V30. Finns det något bättre sätt att börja dagen på? De tror vi inte!

A photo of two people looking at the monument in viktoriapark in Berlin taken by lg v30

Dagen fortsätter med ett besök till Viktoriapark, en av Berlin’s äldsta parker som öppnande för över 120 år sedan.

Viktoriapark är så mycket mer än bara en vanlig park. Här finns vattenfall, vingårdar och massor av gamla monument. Här finns massor att uppleva.

Om du letar efter ett ställe att ta det lite lugnt på är parken perfekt. Då parken ligger högst upp på en kulle har du en helt fantastisk utsikt över Berlin. Detta är den perfekta platsen för en Pamorama bild eller kanske till och med en 360bild med din kamera?

OK, låt oss prata om vattenfallen. Behöver du svalka av dig efter en varm dag i solen? Återigen, du behöver inte leta länge. Det är en rätt varm dag så när solen börjar skina vet vi attd et är dags att kyla ned sig vid vattenfallen. Det är rätt otroligt faktiskt, ett stort vattenfall mitt i en av Europas största städer!

Det är just det som är det häftiga med Viktoriapark, varje hörn av den rymmer en ny överraskning. Så sätt på Cine HDR mode på din V30 och du har allt du behöver för att skapa din egna kortfilm!

Efter detta äventyr i stadens vildmark är det dags att ge oss tillbaka till civilisationen. Nästa stopp är en favorit bland Berlinbor, Maybachufer – Den turkiska markaden. När du kommer in där så kommer du in i en helt ny värld.

Överallt, starka färger och dofter som tar dig direkt till Istanbuls myller.

Vid varje stånd kan du provsmaka något, lyssna på en historia eller testa produkter.

Det är lätt att svepas med in i en ny kulturell värld och här förenas verkligen det bästa med Berlin med det bästa av Turkiet.

Saker du kan se fram emot här är: stort urval av kryddor, grönsaker, mat, fisk - allt mellan himmel och jord i matväg med andra ord.

Skynda dig, fota av och ladda upp på din favoritkanal.

Ett besök på Maybaufer är verkligen den perfekta miljön för ett perfekt foto. Sätt V30 i manuellt läge och njut av klara kontraster i varje bild. 

Vilken dag! Berlin är verkligen helt fantastisk när det kommer till kultur, färg och saker att göra. Vi serf ram emot att fortsätta utforska staden imorgon. Tills dess ska vi kolla in alla bilder vi tog med V30.

Life's Good!

