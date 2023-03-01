Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Historien bakom LG:s OLED-tv

Av Benedict Smith 01.03.2023

The LG Rollable OLED TV in a modern living room.

Ordet innovation för ofta tankarna till ett genombrott, men ofta är banbrytande upptäckter egentligen resultatet av åratals arbete. Men innovation är värd att vänta på. Den kan verkligen förändra kundupplevelsen för alltid, och ibland även inspirera ens konkurrenter. Det gäller allt från bilar till smarta telefoner och tv-apparater.

LG OLED-teknik

När det gäller innovation så lönar sig tålamod och ihärdighet. I LG:s erfarenhet är så fallet med tv-teknik, och i synnerhet med OLED-panelerna som företaget har blivit marknadsledande inom.  

OLED står för Organic Light-Emitting Diode (organisk ljus-emitterande diod), utifall att du undrade. Kort och gott innebär det att varje enskild pixel bidrar till att lysa upp bilden. När tv-apparaten slås på tänds miljontals med tunna, flexibla och otroligt små lysdioder för att skapa en tittarupplevelse utan like. 

Denna teknik, som LG har förfinat i åratal, ger en helt annan bildkvalitet än LED- och LCD-skärmar. Med enastående kontrast som ger perfekt svärta, realistiska färger och en tunn och flexibel skärm bortom de vildaste fantasierna, är LG:s OLED-tv ett utmärkt exempel på ihärdighet och innovation.

OLED technology allows flexibility like no other, creating the possibility for a rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE
OLED technology allows flexibility like no other, creating the possibility for a rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

1987: OLED skapas

OLED är inget nytt, tvärtom. Den upptäcktes först år 1987 när Kodak utvecklade sina första digitalkameror. Ingen hade någon aning om att Kodaks skapelse en dag skulle öppna för så många spännande möjligheter i televisionens värld.

2004: Den första OLED-tv:n

Det dröjde till nästa årtusende innan elektronikföretagen började få upp ögonen för möjligheterna med OLED. Till exempel släppte Sony sin första OLED-tv år 2004, medan Toshiba, Samsung och Panasonic alla gjorde satsningar på OLED och dess enorma potential.

Men tekniken hade sina barnsjukdomar. Livslängden på en OLED-tv var väldigt kort på den tiden. Kostnaden var också ett problem. Företagen hade svårt att utveckla en kostnadseffektiv OLED-tv, med priser uppåt 2 500 dollar för en 11 tum stor skärm. 

Det fanns en stor tro i teknologin, men den behövde finslipas, och det tar tid. Det gamla ordspråket om att det som är värt att göras, är värt att göras väl kunde inte stämma bättre.

2010: LG ger sig in på marknaden

Kontinuerlig innovation var ett av LG:s ledord. De fortsatte att tro och hoppas, och år 2010 skapade LG sin 15-tums 15EL9500 OLED-tv. Med sin otroligt platta skärm och vackert eleganta design var LG:s första OLED-produkt en succé. I efterhand kan man se att det bara var början.

En av LG:s första OLED-tv-apparater släpptes 2010.
En av LG:s första OLED-tv-apparater släpptes 2010.

2012: En banbrytande OLED TV

LG fortsatte att förfina sin OLED-teknik, och lade tid och resurser på att skapa den yppersta underhållning lösningen i världen. År 2012 släpptes den första 55-tums OLED-tv:n av LG, vilket var den största skärmen i sitt slag någonsin. Men även på den tiden var det få som såg hur denna innovation var grunden för det stora genombrottet inom tv-teknik.

2013: En ny marknadsledare

Ett år senare hade mycket förändrats. Under 2013 avslutade Sony och Panasonic sitt OLED-samarbete. De förklarade att projektet inte hade gett den tillväxt som förväntats, och de fruktade att OLED-tv-apparater inte var ”kommersiellt gångbara”. 

Medan deras konkurrenter gick tillbaka till ritbordet, hade LG modet att investera mer i tekniken. Andra tvekade, men LG övergav inte sin vision om att göra OLED till en gångbar teknik och lansera den på marknaden. År 2013 släppte LG sina OLED TV-apparater, vilka snabbt blev en succé på tv-marknaden. Det var början på vad som skulle komma att bli en bästsäljande framgångshistoria.1

LG visade upp OLED-teknik på IFA 2013.
LG visade upp OLED-teknik på IFA 2013.

2015: En ny väg

Vi hoppar framåt två år. Under 2015 gick Samsung, som hade konkurrerat med LG om att utveckla OLED, i en annan riktning. Oro över kostnaden att investera i tekniken ledde till att de skapade sitt eget varumärke kallat Q-LED. Medan Q-LED fortfarande är en del av LCD-familjen, och ger klarare färger tack vare ett extra färgark, fortsatte LG att bana vägen med den helt nya och innovativa OLED-tekniken.

2017: LG inspirerar andra

Efter ytterligare två år hade LG, utan att låta sig avskräckas av Samsungs nya strategi, nått ytterligare en milstolpe. Att vara ihärdig lönade sig när LG under 2017 levererade OLED-paneler till Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba och Loewe för deras TV-apparater.

lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-3.jpg
lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-3.jpg

2023: Bryta gränserna

Idag fortsätter denna omvälvande teknik att skapa oändliga nya möjligheter på tv-marknaden, och gör det omöjliga möjligt. Till exempel har den första upprullningsbara tv-skärmen släppts, vilket endast var möjligt tack vare flexibiliteten hos OLED panelerna.

Historien bakom OLED visar att innovation inte handlar om en ögonblicklig uppenbarelse, utan om tålamod, ihärdighet och att tänka stort.

lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-rollable-tv.jpg
lg-experience-inspiration-history-of-oled-rollable-tv.jpg

Life's Good!



1 Baserat på IHS Markit, Technology Group, TV Sets Market Tracker Q4 2017. Rangordningen är inte avsedd att endossera LG. Tredje part använder dessa resultat på egen risk.

Utvalda Produkter

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition 83-inch Smart TV

OLED65G26LA

65'' OLED G2 - OLED evo Gallery Edition 4K Smart TV

Product sheet

energy class
SE ÅTERFÖRSÄLIARE
LÄGG TILL I KUNDVAGN
lg_experience_featured_product_OLED77CS9LA.jpg

OLED77CS6LA

LG CS OLED

Product sheet

energy class
SE ÅTERFÖRSÄLIARE
LÄGG TILL I KUNDVAGN
LG OLED evo 83-inch 4K Smart TV

OLED65C26LD

65'' OLED C2 - OLED evo 4K Smart TV

Product sheet

energy class
SE ÅTERFÖRSÄLIARE
LÄGG TILL I KUNDVAGN

Relaterade artiklar

2023 LG OLED evo C3&LG Sound Bar SC9_Lifestlye_PR.jpg

INSPIRATION

Lås upp dina underhållningsdrömmar.

Den nya produktlinjen kommer att göra det lättare än någonsin att välja och anpassa en OLED-TV efter behov, samtidigt som miljöpåverkan minskar tack vare den lättare kompositmaterialen som används i byggandet av produkterna.

LG's Smart TV lineup looks great in your living room, and allows you to watch all your favourite streaming services including HBO's Game of Thrones | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

Smart TV-guide – tips och tricks

Ta reda på hur du förvandlar din LG Smart TV till ett underhållningscenter där du kan streama dina favoritprogram, utforska spel och appar, och till och med kontrollera dina hushållsapparater.

A photo of capturing a woman mesmerised by lg oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

OLED Tunneln: Mer än bara skärmar

LG OLED Tunneln är mer än bara skärmar. Det är en upplevelse utöver det vanliga.

Föregående

LG demonstrerar smarta tvättmaskiner på IFA 2019
 

Nästa

“Lifes good” När du är i Berlin