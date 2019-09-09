Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG demonstrerar smarta tvättmaskiner på IFA 2019

Av Wendy Clack 09.09.2019

At IFA 2019, the washing machine section featured a game where you take a trip inside the LG AI Washer A close-up of the LG AI Washer, on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Se hur LG:s smarta AI DD funktion tvättar smartare och skonsammare

LG har skapat en ny smart tvättmaskin, som kommer att underlätta ditt tvättande och ge dig mer tid till annat.

Här kommer mer om detta och varför den är den perfekta maskinen till ditt smarta hem.

A close-up of the LG AI Washer, on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Smart

LG AI DD tvättmaskin är så smart, så att den väljer inställningarna åt dig. 

Kasta bara in dina kläder och luta dig tillbaka. I LG AI DD tvättas kläderna med flexibla trumrörelser beroende vilken typ av kläder det finns i maskinen!

 Den känner av tygets mjukhet för att välja den bästa och skonsammaste trumrörelserna för kläderna, baserat på 20,000 olika tvättmönster.

Med LG AI DD får du ett skonsamt tvättresultat för de textilier som behöver det mest - och ger dig mjukare och varaktigare kläder. Faktum är att tester har visat att denna tvättmaskin kan minska skador på tyg med 18 % jämfört med en konventionell modell*, vilket förlänger livstiden för dina mest älskade kläder.

Visst verkar det lätt?

The LG AI Washer was a main feature in the LG ThinQ Home's wardrobe | More at LG MAGAZINE
Kraftfull

LG AI DD tvättmaskin har ett perfekt direktdrivsystem. Eftersom motorn sitter direkt på trumman, behövs ingen rem. Det gör den superkraftfull men ändå med en låg ljudnivå.


Snabb

Du kan köra en tvätt (upp till 5kg) från början till slut på 39 minuter - 34 % snabbare än det konventionella TurboWash-alternativet** - precis tillräckligt länge för att titta på ett avsnitt av ditt favoritprogram på TV. 

The drum from inside an LG AI Washer was on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Ultra-rent

Med LG AI DD tvättmaskin kommer du att alltid få ett perfekt tvättresultat. Funktionen Allergy Care eliminerar 99,9 % av allergener, såsom dammkvalster och med nya funktioner såsom Wrinkle Care reduceras skrynklor och veck med upp till 30% så att du slipper att stryka kläderna. 


Bekvämlighet för nästa decennium

Håll koll på din tvätt med ThinQ-appen på din telefon var som helst ifrån. Din LG AI DD tvättmaskin är även kompatibel med Amazons Alexa och Google Assistant.

Dessutom får du lugn och ro med den 10-åriga garantin. Du kommer att kunna njuta av den allra bästa tvättmaskinen i många år. Det är ett smarta hem-boende. 

Med den kraftfulla och smarta LG AI DD tvättmaskinen, kommer din tvättning att bli enklare och med ett ännu bättre resultat än innan!

Besöker du IFA 2019? Kom och träffa oss!

Se LG AI DD tvättmaskin i drift på Europas största konsumentteknikmässa. 

Vi kommer att finnas på IFA 2019 i Berlin den 6-11 september i Hall 18. Vi kan inte vänta med att få visa dig framtidens smarta hem. 

Du kan även följa oss i realtidsuppdateringar på våra kanaler för sociala medier. 

Life's Good!


TurboWash360 och AI DD är varumärken för LG Electronics, använda under licens.


*Testas av Intertek på bomullsprogram med 2 kg vikt (omfattar underkläder) jämfört med LG konventionella tvättmaskin. Resultaten kan variera beroende på sammansättning av lasten och externa faktorer.

** Testat av Intertek på TurboWashTM 39-program med halva vikten jämfört med konventionell tvättmaskin med bomullsprogram med användning av alternativet TurboWash™.

