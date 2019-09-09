Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2019: Upptäck den smarta kylen som håller köket uppkopplat

Av Adrian Back 09.09.2019

ifa-2019_lg-magazine_ha-instaview-introduction_key-visual.jpg

Lyssna på musik, handla matvaror och lämna noteringar till familjen. För visning på IFA kan allt detta och mycket mer göras med LG InstaView ThinQ-kylskåpet

Som en av de mest använda produkterna i hemmet, har kylskåpet har alltid varit kökets mittpunkt. Det är dit barnen går efter hemkomsten från skolan, där måltider hittas på och där handskrivna meddelanden och bilder stolt visas upp. 

Med LG:s InstaView ThinQ-kylskåp kan allt detta göras och mycket mer. Vid demonstrationen på IFA 2019 och med ett mycket snart kommande försäljningsdatum, visades denna smarta produkt upp med en 29" HD-transparent LCD-pekskärm, som kan användas för att visa meddelanden, ställa in matens bäst-före-datum och visa upp foton. I huvudsak är det familjens anslagstavla. 

The InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator was on show at IFA 2019, with a game taking place to get people involved with the technology | More at LG MAGAZINE
The InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator was on show at IFA 2019, with a game taking place to get people involved with the technology | More at LG MAGAZINE

Det gör det också otroligt enkelt att ta reda på exakt vad som finns i kylen, oavsett var du befinner dig. Faktum är, att du tack vare dess InstaView kan kontrollera om vilken mat som börjar ta slut, genom att fjärrstyra en vidvinkelkamera inuti kylskåpet. 

En verkligen smart produkt, med en mängd olika sätt på vilka InstaView ThinQ-kylskåpet kan göra livet enklare. Nedan finns fem exempel som bevisar att vi rör oss allt närmare den gäckande familjen Jetson-liknande livsstilen. 


Den slutliga inköpslistan 

För att göra det enklare än någonsin att hålla ditt kylskåp välfyllt, kan du skapa en inköpslista genom att lägga till noteringar på InstaView ThinQ. På detta sätt kan du enkelt kontrollera vad du behöver och tack vare att det är anslutet till ThinQ-appen kan du även få tillgång till listan på din mobiltelefon, medan du befinner dig i livsmedelsaffären. 

Som ett alternativt kan du, tack vare att detta smarta kylskåp har Amazon Alexa inbyggt, enkelt handla hemifrån genom att beställa dina matvaror och få dem levererade. 

With the InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator, you can add items to your shopping list so you don't forget anything on your next trip to the supermarket | More at LG MAGAZINE
With the InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator, you can add items to your shopping list so you don't forget anything on your next trip to the supermarket | More at LG MAGAZINE
Hej, Alexa, rekommendera ett recept

Även om du har en enorm samling av kokböcker, kräver alltför ofta det recept som du valt ingredienser som du helt enkelt inte har. Detta problem har lösts genom att LG, som i egenskap av det intelligenta kylskåpet, rekommenderar läckra recept baserade på vad som faktiskt finns i kylskåpet.

När du har valt ditt recept kan därefter kylskåpet automatiskt sända information till andra LG -anslutna enheter, såsom förvärmning av ugnen. Alexa kommer också vägleda dig genom varje steg av bearbetningen för en stressfri matlagningsupplevelse. 

With the InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator, Alexa will suggest recipes to suit the things in your fridge | More at LG MAGAZINE
With the InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator, Alexa will suggest recipes to suit the things in your fridge | More at LG MAGAZINE
Energisparare   

Med InstaView ThinQ behöver du inte ens öppna kylskåpet för att kontrollera exakt vad som finns inuti. Bara knacka på skärmen två gånger för att göra den genomskinlig och säkerställa att du har allt du behöver. Detta garanterar inte bara att produkterna förblir perfekt kylda hela tiden, utan det sparar även väsentligt med energi. 

Du kan till och med kontrollera innehållet i ditt kylskåp i matvaruaffären tack vare att LG smarta kylskåp stoltserar med en 2,0 megapixels kamera med super-brett panoramaobjektiv, som tar bilder på interiören ur en mängd olika vinklar. På detta sätt kan du helt enkelt få tillgång till LG-appen via din smartphone och genast få veta vilka produkter du behöver köpa.

With the InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator, you can see what's inside without opening the door - saving energy and making sure you don't forget anything when you're at the supermarket | More at LG MAGAZINE
With the InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator, you can see what's inside without opening the door - saving energy and making sure you don't forget anything when you're at the supermarket | More at LG MAGAZINE
Organisera och underhåll

Med all denna tid som tillbringas i köket, oavsett om det är för matlagning eller för att helt enkelt umgås med vänner och familj, är möjligheten att använda kylskåpet som mer än en lagringsplats avgörande. Med LG InstaView ThinQ kan du hantera din kalender, kontrollera vädret, lämna minnesanteckningar och påminnelser och till och med lyssna på musik på ditt Spotify-konto. 

Faktum är, att kylskåpet har LG Bluetooth-högtalare som är sömlöst dolda ovanpå kylskåpet, så att hela familjen kan strömma musik trådlöst. Dessutom kan du ladda upp foton och ställa in bäst-före-datum på maten med hjälp av den 29-tums HD-transparenta LCD-pekskärmen. Och för extra speciella tillfällen så kan du ställa in födelsedagsmeddelanden till dina närmaste. Se bara till att det finns en tårta som väntar inuti kylen. 

The InstaView ThinQ was a highlight at IFA 2019, with the smart fridge catering to all your cooking needs | More at LG MAGAZINE
The InstaView ThinQ was a highlight at IFA 2019, with the smart fridge catering to all your cooking needs | More at LG MAGAZINE
Förbli ansluten

Idén med ett smart kök är att alla enheter i framtiden ska vara anslutna, så att de kan förutsäga ägarens behov och minska på tillagningstider. Med LG ThinQ-produkter kryper denna vision allt närmare.

With the InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator, you can put messages for your loved ones on the screen | More at LG MAGAZINE
With the InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator, you can put messages for your loved ones on the screen | More at LG MAGAZINE

Life's Good!

*InstaView ThinQ är ett registrerat varumärke för LG Electronics, använt under licens.

