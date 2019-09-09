Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2019: LG:s revolutionerande upprullningsbara TV ger vardagsrummet ett lyft

Av Benedict Smith 09.09.2019

Innovation for a better life - that's what LG had in mind when they created the world's first rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

Förbered dig på att tänka om hur du använder ditt vardagsrum med LG:s innovativa upprullningsbara TV.

I år kommer TVns framtid att anlända i form av LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, vilken utmärkte sig som den mest unika innovationen på IFA mässan i Berlin tidigare den här månaden. 

Förutom att ha fångat all uppmärksamhet på detta kända evenemang tack vare sin banbrytande teknologi, har LG:s upprullningsbara TV potentialen att förändra hur vi slappnar av, underhåller oss, arbetar och upplever våra boytor under många år framöver. 


Vad är en upprullningsbar TV?

Upprullningsbara TVn är LGs kanske mest spännande OLED TV hittills, och den kan ändra storlek eller försvinna helt beroendes på vilken stämning du vill uppnå. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can roll to a middle point, and you can see upates on weather and news as well as your gallery | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is as thin and flexible as you'd imagine a Rollable TV to be | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can roll to a middle point, and you can see upates on weather and news as well as your gallery | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is as thin and flexible as you'd imagine a Rollable TV to be | More at LG MAGAZINE

I läget Full View kan du uppleva den oöverträffade kontrasten, djupet och upplösningen som är standard på alla LG:s TV-apparater. För att få en helt annan typ av underhållning kan du byta till Live View, där TV:n rullar ihop sig och visar en elegant skärm med ett urval av musik, klockan eller till och med dina favoritfoton. 

Slutligen har du den upprullningsbara TVns pièce de résistance - du kan säga hej då till din TV med Zero View och se den försvinna helt, vilket gör att du enklare kan använda hela ditt vardagsrum.


Skapa den perfekta boytan

Den rullningsbara TVns enorma flexibilitet gör att du kan skapa en boyta med alla fördelarna med den senaste tekniken, utan några av dess nackdelar. 

Detta visades upp av LG på IFA tidigare denna månaden, där ett hemmakontor, en hemmabio och ett öppet vardagsrum och kök visade upp hela LG:s Future Concept Furniture-utbud – toppmoderna apparater med utsökt design som ser ut, känns och fungerar som heminredning. 

Med allt från den upprullningsbara TV:n, kylskåp, luftrenare och ljudsystem som är smart gjorda för att se ut som vanliga möbler, är det ett bevis på hur LG:s innovationer kan förbättra din boyta utan att ta över ditt hem.

The LG ThinQ Home has been designed around the idea of redefining living spaces, and creating an area that can cater to all your needs | More at LG MAGAZINE
The Future Concept Furniture range at IFA 2019 was a part of LG's aim to redefine the living space | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R fits perfectly into LG's ThinQ Home at IFA 2019, disappearing when not needed | More at LG MAGAZINE
The Future Concept Furniture range at IFA 2019 was a part of LG's aim to redefine the living space | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG ThinQ Home has been designed around the idea of redefining living spaces, and creating an area that can cater to all your needs | More at LG MAGAZINE
The Future Concept Furniture range at IFA 2019 was a part of LG's aim to redefine the living space | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R fits perfectly into LG's ThinQ Home at IFA 2019, disappearing when not needed | More at LG MAGAZINE
The Future Concept Furniture range at IFA 2019 was a part of LG's aim to redefine the living space | More at LG MAGAZINE
En TV för moderna boytor

Med den upprullningsbara TV:n har LG skapat en TV särskilt gjord för den moderna bostaden, där ett och samma område kan uppfylla flera olika syften – allt från att äta till underhållning, arbete och avslappning.

Sedan TV:n först blev en del av många hem på fyrtiotalet har tekniken fortsatt att spela en viktig roll i att göra vardagsrummet till en central del av huset. Ett snabbt hopp framåt i tiden till idag visar att vardagsrummet har utvecklats till öppna ytor med smart teknologi som har inneburit en dramatisk förbättring av vår livskvalitet. 

Om man blickar framåt finns det inga tecken på att denna trend kommer att avta, och innovativ teknik står redo att öka sitt inflytande över hur vi spenderar tiden i våra hem. Det är precis detta som är avsikten med den upprullningsbara TVn – en TV som du kan uppleva på olika sätt eller inte alls. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can disappear completely, or roll up to show a large and beautiful picture | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can disappear completely, or roll up to show a large and beautiful picture | More at LG MAGAZINE
Framtiden är OLED

Den upprullningsbara TVn hade inte varit möjlig utan OLED, vilket inte bara erbjuder långt bättre bildkvalitet än LED- och LCD-skärmar, utan också öppnar upp för nya sätt att konstruera själva TV:n. 

OLED består av miljoner med otroligt små och flexibla dioder, och har låtit LG skapa en TV som erbjuder en otrolig tittarupplevelse utan att hålla tillbaka på något. 

För att läsa mer om hur LG revolutionerar marknaden med sina OLED TV-apparater, som även visades upp på IFA, kan du besöka LG:s webbsida här.

Life's Good!

