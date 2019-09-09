Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2019: Vad som särskiljer LGs 8K TV

Av V. Keller 09.09.2019

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG utökar sitt 8K-utbud, där TV-releasen på IFA 2019 kommer allt närmare. Få reda på vad som skiljer den från andra TV-apparater.

LGs och världens första 88” OLED 8K TV introducerades på IFA 2018 och gjorde en dundersuccé bland teknikjournalister och entusiaster runt om i världen. I år är 8K ännu mer fantastisk. Men då flera 8K TV-apparater släpps på IFA, hur skiljer sig LGs TV?

Äkta 8K-upplösning

Låt oss nörda ner oss lite; vad är 8K-upplösning? Pixlar är inte den enda indikatorn på bra upplösning. Faktum är att om skärmen är dåligt designad, så kommer det inte spela någon roll hur många pixlar den har – för det är inte säkert att pixlarna är tydligt urskiljbara från varandra. 

The International Committee for Display Metrology (ICDM) etablerades för att hjälpa till att skapa en standard för upplösning så att konsumenterna vet vad de får när de köper en TV. ICDM har fastställt att underhållningsleverantörer ska använda kontrastmodulering hellre än pixelantal när de beskriver en TVs fördelar. Läs mer om detta här.

LG har genomfört testet med ICDMs skärmstandarder, och blev godkända med bravur, inom 90%-intervallet. Detta övertygade branschstandarden med stor marginal. När du väljer en LG 8K TV, så får du äkta 8K.

Oändliga möjligheter med OLED

Med allt från flexibla paneler till TV-apparater som bara rullas bort, ger sig andra företag in i OLED-leken snabbt. Tillsammans med LGs första 8K-teknologi är gränserna ändlösa.

Den perfekta svärtan med OLED

Kolla in nedan så ser du exakt hur otrolig OLED ser ut när en bild har element av svart i sig. Med 8K-upplösning kan du vara säker på att du får den mest naturtrogna bilden som är möjligt. 

Fler 8K-alternativ

OLED är inte LGs ända 8K alternativ, med innovation från NanoCell sidan också. NanoCell TV är kända för skapandet av de renaste färgerna – och tillsammans med äkta 8K upplösning finns det oänligt många möjligheter.

LGs 8K TV är tillbaka på IFA 2019, och den ser bättre ut än någonsin. Ta reda på vad som gör att den skiljer sig från resten här.

