LG Experience

Varför 8K OLED TV? Din ultimata guide

Av V. Keller 14.01.2019

En LG 8K OLED-TV står i vardagsrummet.

Vid IFA 2018 i Berlin visade LG sin nya 8K OLED TV för första gången. Experterna var imponerade, konsumenterna blev förälskade och omdömena utomordentligt positiva.

Med rykten om att 8K OLED TV kommer att bli tillgänglig för köp nästa år, är CES 2019 ännu ett tillfälle för LG att visa upp sin senaste flaggskeppsprodukt för hemunderhållning. Men varför är en 8K TV så bra? Och hur tar OLED det till nästa nivå? Ta reda på det i vår ultimata guide.


Varför 8K TV?

Enkelt, 8K ger dig en tittarupplevelse som ingen annan i ditt eget hem. Med bilder som består av upp till 33 miljoner pixlar har 8K 4 gånger upplösningen på 4K och 16 gånger upplösningen av Full HD.

Låt oss säga att du till exempel tittar på National Geographic - du kommer att kunna uppleva detaljer i naturen som ingen annan TV kan erbjuda. Från sandkorn till varje enskilt fiskfjäll och en droppe vatten som flyger från blåshålet på en val. När det är så många pixlar ser du allt i nästan verklig kvalitet.

Bildernas realistiska natur får dig att känna som att du faktiskt är inne i den världen du tittar på, och OLED-tekniken ger den perfekta svärtan, ljusstyrkan och synvinkeln så att dina standarder för att titta aldrig blir samma igen.

En jämförelse av bildkvaliteten på 2K Full HD TV, 4K TV och 8K TV.
En jämförelse av bildkvaliteten på 2K Full HD TV, 4K TV och 8K TV.

Vad gör LG OLED 8K TV så speciell?

Journalister som var på presentationen av den första OLED 8K-TV:n i IFA var entusiastiska över den nya tekniken. Forbes hyllade TV:n som ”en skönhet som väntar”. Tech Radar sa att bildskärpan var så att ”man tappar hakan”. The Verge erkände att den gav "en spännande blick in i framtiden och vad som kan komma".

LG är ledande inom OLED-TV-tekniken och när den levererar tillsammans med en upplösning som ger den bästa kvalitetsbilden på marknaden är det ett stort steg kliv framåt för underhållningsindustrin. Om du är en "early adopter" -typ som gillar att ha den senaste tekniken till hands, och en TV som kommer att imponera även en experttittare, är den här 8K-modellen precis i din stil.


Varför OLED för 8K TV?

OLED-tekniken erbjuder många fördelar och om du planerar att investera i en 4K eller 8K-TV, vill du få ut så mycket som möjligt av din upplevelse. OLED:s lilla, flexibla och tunna design gör den svårt att slå när man jämför TV-typer, och det här är bara början på de fördelar som erbjuds.

OLED TV har en supersnabb svarstid och oändligt kontrastförhållande. Skärmen har ingen bakgrundsbelysning, eftersom varje OLED producerar sitt eget ljus - så din TV blir ljusare och mer energieffektiv, och lämpliga OLED-enheter kan helt enkelt stänga av vid behov för att skapa perfekta svärta.

Med detta i åtanke erbjuder en 8K OLED TV en verkligt lysande tittarupplevelse som ger ett visuellt liv på ett sätt som aldrig setts tidigare. Varför bekymra sig med 8K kvalitetsinnehåll när du inte kan få den bästa kontrasten och svärtan i alla fall?


Finns 8K-innehåll tillgängligt?

Det är inte vanligt än, men LG har visat sitt engagemang för en framtid med 8K-innehåll genom att visa inbyggt innehåll vid IFA 8K OLED TV-lanseringen. Det finns alltid en möjlighet till uppskalning, men inbyggt innehåll är utan tvekan slutmålet.

Precis som med 4K-TV, nu när 8K-produkter släpps ut på marknaden, följer innehållet efter. Brian Kwon, president för LG Home Entertainment, sa att han var säker på att 8K skulle helt förändra hur vi ser på underhållning, precis som 4K gjorde. ”4K OLED spelade en viktig roll när det gäller att omforma TV-industrin och LG är övertygade om att 8K OLED kommer att göra detsamma”, säger han.

Och vi kan se det redan nu med företag som testar 8K live-TV-sändningar av sport och evenemang. Regissörer har börjat göra filmer med 8K-kameror, och redigeringsutrustning, strömmande tjänster och mottagare förbereder sig för 8K-kompatibilitet. 8K-innehållet kommer att bli vanligare, och när stora evenemang inträffar och storfilmer kommer ut nästa år, kommer alternativet med 8K-filmning säkert vara något som övervägs.

En närbild av en LG 8K OLED-TV.
En närbild av en LG 8K OLED-TV.

Borde jag hoppa över 4K och köra på 8K?

Verkligen inte! 4K erbjuder en fantastisk tittarupplevelse till och med med bara hälften av antalet pixlar mot 8K. Och sedan den första LG OLED 4K TV:n lanserades 2014 har tekniken utvecklats mycket.

Priset har blivit mer tillgängligt och storlekar och stilar mer varierade – det har till och med tagits fram böjbara alternativ (som LGs Wallpaper TV till exempel!). Engagemanget för 4K-innehåll har ökat mycket under de senaste fyra åren, så om du kan vänta på 8K ett tag till är 4K absolut ingen dålig ersättare under tiden. Kika här på några av våra 4K TV-alternativ.

Life's Good!

