Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

IFA 2018: LG-teknik för framtiden, från MicroOLED till 8k OLED

Av V. Keller 06.09.2018

IFA 2018: Inside the OLED Canyon, which showcased LG's television quality

IFA är en möjlighet för LG att visa upp det bästa man har att erbjuda, från diskreta skyltar runt utställningen till den enastående OLED Canyon-showen.

Nu är IFA 2018 avslutad och på mässan har LG visat upp sin bästa, smartaste och absolut senaste teknologi.

I teknikzonen fanns flera olika upplevelser och utställningar som besökarna kunde njuta av och fördjupa sig i, men det var inte bara de uppenbara produkterna som lyfte fram LG:s innovationer.

Oavsett om besökarna på IFA var familjer på jakt efter den perfekta hembioupplevelsen eller företagare som var på jakt efter banbrytande kommersiella bildskärmar så kunde LG erbjuda något för alla besökare.

Världens första 8k OLED TV

När 4k TV lanserades, möjliggjordes en ny värld av tittarupplevelser.

Nu lanserar LG nästa banbrytande innovationen, världens första 8k OLED TV. 88 tum 8k LG OLED TV har mer än 33 miljoner självlysande pixlar för att skapa den perfekta svärtan, skarpa färger med bred kontrast och upplösning. Det är så man skapar en TV som inte liknar något du tidigare sett.

IFA 2018: LG showcase the first 88 inch OLED 8K TV, which forms part of the world's best selling OLED brand
IFA 2018: LG showcase the first 88 inch OLED 8K TV, which forms part of the world's best selling OLED brand
IFA 2018: A close-up of LG's first 88 inch OLED 8K TV, which forms part of the world's best selling OLED brand
IFA 2018: LG showcase the first 88 inch OLED 8K TV, which forms part of the world's best selling OLED brand
IFA 2018: LG showcase the first 88 inch OLED 8K TV, which forms part of the world's best selling OLED brand
IFA 2018: LG showcase the first 88 inch OLED 8K TV, which forms part of the world's best selling OLED brand
IFA 2018: A close-up of LG's first 88 inch OLED 8K TV, which forms part of the world's best selling OLED brand
IFA 2018: LG showcase the first 88 inch OLED 8K TV, which forms part of the world's best selling OLED brand
LG G7 Fit och One

LG mobil fortsätter att erbjuda något för alla, parallelt med flaggskeppsmodellen G7ThinQ finns det nu två nya alternativ tillgängliga. G7 One med Android One, och G7 Fit med Android Oreo finns tillgänglig om du är ute efter en flaggskeppsmodel utan flaggskeppspriser.

Båda modeller har likadan design, surround ljud, Hi-Fi Quad DAC och display som G7ThinQ. Skillnaden är materialet, hårdvaran och kameran, så du kan hitta telefonen som passar dig bäst.

Alla är del av att göra G7 serien ännu bättre.

IFA 2018: The LG G7 sits next to the newest additions to the series, the G7 Fit and G7 One
IFA 2018: The LG G7 Fit, on show at the exhibition in line with it's launch
IFA 2018: The LG G7 One, on show at the exhibition in line with it's launch
IFA 2018: The LG G7 Fit, which has just launched
IFA 2018: The LG G7 sits next to the newest additions to the series, the G7 Fit and G7 One
IFA 2018: The LG G7 Fit, on show at the exhibition in line with it's launch
IFA 2018: The LG G7 One, on show at the exhibition in line with it's launch
IFA 2018: The LG G7 Fit, which has just launched
OLED Canyon tar den digitala upplevelsen till en helt ny nivå

Vi drog full nytta av flexibiliteten och kvaliteten hos LG OLED TV:n, installationen av OLED Canyon utgjordes av 246 ”Open Frame” bildskärmar som spände över nästan 28 meter.

Tack vare den perfekta svärtan och de enastående färgerna visade vi upp några av världens vackraste naturmiljöer och det gav en känsla av att man faktiskt var där själv.

Titta närmare på bilderna och njut av en av de mest imponerande installationerna i modern tid.

Titta närmare på 360-graders bilden här under och njut av en av de mest imponerande installationerna i modern tid.

IFA 2018: The OLED Canyon in action for LG at the exhibition
IFA 2018: Inside the OLED Canyon, on show for LG
IFA 2018: The OLED Canyon in action for LG at the exhibition
IFA 2018: Inside the OLED Canyon, on show for LG
Super-UHD – jämförelsen lyfter fram skillnaderna

Det är en sak att prata om den perfekta svärtan och de enastående färgerna i en LG-Tv – beviset finns i bilden.

På IFA 2018 ställde vi ut de absolut bästa Super-UHD Tv-apparaterna för att man direkt skulle kunna jämföra och upptäcka skillnaderna i bildkvaliteten.

Med MicroLED är nästa generation här

När man blickar framåt, förbi OLED, upptäcker man att nästa Tv-generation blir ännu tunnare och flexiblare – microLED är nästa steg inom bildskärmstekniken. På IFA 2018 fick man själv möjlighet att se den nya tekniken i LG:s stora hembio.

Bio ger en komplett synupplevelse med riktigt stark svärta, klara färger och perfekt kontrast. Det är just denna teknik man ska hålla ögonen på framöver när LG lägger till den till sin ”Home Entertainment” lineup.

IFA 2018: The Micro LED section of LG's exhibition, which showcased the television quality
IFA 2018: The Micro LED TV, which was on display by LG
IFA 2018: One of many televisions on show for LG, who are leading the way in OLED technology
IFA 2018: One of many televisions on show for LG, who were showcasing their innovative OLED technology
IFA 2018: The Super UHD TV section for LG, where a number of innovative solutions were on display
IFA 2018: The Micro LED section of LG's exhibition, which showcased the television quality
IFA 2018: The Micro LED TV, which was on display by LG
IFA 2018: One of many televisions on show for LG, who are leading the way in OLED technology
IFA 2018: One of many televisions on show for LG, who were showcasing their innovative OLED technology
IFA 2018: The Super UHD TV section for LG, where a number of innovative solutions were on display
XBOOM Högtalare kommer rocka din värld

Inuti XBOOM avdelningen fanns det en hel samlig högtalare och subwoofers samt DJ utrustning för att starta festen. XBOOM Go skapade en vägg ljud och ljus där man till och med kunde se basen. Storlekar varierar från den portabla PK3an till professionella party fixaren OK99.

IFA 2018: The XBOOM room at LG's exhibition, which showcased a wide range of speakers and DJ set ups
IFA 2018: XBOOM collaborated with Meridian to create market-leading sound within their speakers.
IFA 2018: Inside the XBOOM room at LG's exhibition, where a number of products were showcased
IFA 2018: the XBOOM speakers on show for LG, which provide not only high quality sound but party lighting as well
IFA 2018: The XBOOM room at LG's exhibition, which showcased a wide range of speakers and DJ set ups
IFA 2018: XBOOM collaborated with Meridian to create market-leading sound within their speakers.
IFA 2018: Inside the XBOOM room at LG's exhibition, where a number of products were showcased
IFA 2018: the XBOOM speakers on show for LG, which provide not only high quality sound but party lighting as well
Visa vägen med OLED

När man hör OLED tänker man oftast på LG:s stora tv-sortiment. Men under IFA 2018 användes den här tekniken även till skyltningen.

På mässan användes flera olika kommersiella belysningslösningar i LG:s olika områden för att se till att produkterna hade bästa ljussättning och visades fram på ett effektivt sätt.

I områdena Travel, Gourmet och Care fanns OLED-belysning, glasmontrar och flersidiga skyltar och ljuskällor. Vid LG SIGNATURE användes en 88 tums Ultra Stretch skylt och OLED-belysning. I teknikzonen visades fördelarna med nästa generation LED-belysning med microLED-skyltar kombinerat med hängande glas.

Projicering av ny kvalitet och teknologi

LG CineBeam har varit ledande sedan den lanserades på marknaden. Nu tar den 130 tum stora 4K UHD bildskärmen projicerad film till en helt ny nivå.

Utrustad med alla de senaste funktionerna, däribland trådlös anslutning, spegling av mobila enheter, långvarig ljusstyrka och en livslängd på 20 000 drifttimmar som ger en helt fantastisk upplevelse av hembioformatet.

IFA 2018: The Cinebeam, on show in the LG exhibition
IFA 2018: LG had multiple projectors on show, as part of their AI and TV-related exhibition
IFA 2018: An immersive 4K UHD HDR Cinema with Adobe Atmos Sound, on show for LG at the exhibition
IFA 2018: The LG OLED TV exhibition, with ThinQ technology
IFA 2018: The Alpha 9 Processor, on show at LG's TV and AI-inspired exhibition
IFA 2018: The Cinebeam, on show in the LG exhibition
IFA 2018: LG had multiple projectors on show, as part of their AI and TV-related exhibition
IFA 2018: An immersive 4K UHD HDR Cinema with Adobe Atmos Sound, on show for LG at the exhibition
IFA 2018: The LG OLED TV exhibition, with ThinQ technology
IFA 2018: The Alpha 9 Processor, on show at LG's TV and AI-inspired exhibition

Life's good!

*Vissa produkter finns bara tillgängliga i specifika länder. Kolla med din lokala återförsäljare för mer detaljer.

Relaterade artiklar

IFA 2018: A woman plays video games on an LG monitor, amongst the crowd at the exhibition

KOMMANDE NYHETER

IFA 2018: LG lanserar det nya varumärket UltraGear för gaming-monitorer

Besök LG:s monitorutställning på IFA-mässan i Berlin för att se hur den senaste tekniken inte bara förhöjer spelupplevelsen utan även ger gamers konkurrensfördelar.

Föregående

IFA 2018: LG lanserar det nya varumärket UltraGear för gaming-monitorer
 

Nästa

CES 2019: LG presenterar årets display och belönas med fler än 140 utmärkelser