LG Experience

IFA 2018: LG lanserar det nya varumärket UltraGear för gaming-monitorer

Av Adrian Back 06.09.2018

IFA 2018: A woman plays video games on an LG monitor, amongst the crowd at the exhibition

I monitorområdet på IFA-mässan 2018 visar LG upp sina nya UltraGear gaming-monitorer som har utvecklats för att möta krävande spelares krav.

Numera är gaming en favoritsysselsättning som engagerar flera generationer – eSport-turneringar hålls i stora arenor och videospel direktstreamas till miljontals fans över hela världen – och därför är det knappast någon överraskning att LG:s monitorutställning på IFA 2018 har skapat stort intresse.

Seriösa gamers inser att ett inköp av den bästa UltraGear gaming-monitorn inte bara kommer att ta spelupplevelsen till nästa nivå, utan även ger dem konkurrensfördelar – oavsett om det gäller att vinna mot vänner på FIFA eller vinna en eftertraktad seger i PUBG.

Att skapa en helt ny upplevelse som skiljer sig från mängden är viktigt och därför visar LG upp en rad monitorer som uppfyller krävande spelares krav. Dessa monitorer levererar på alla punkter – från hög upplösning, skärpa och uppdateringsfrekvens till bred betraktningsvinkel och reducering av rörelseoskärpa.

IFA 2018: A close up of the 34GK950G 34" UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor, on show at LG's exhibition
IFA 2018: A close up of the 34GK950G 34" UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor, on show at LG's exhibition
Få övertaget i spelturneringen

För de som vill spela i samma liga som FaZe Clan och OpTic Gaming kan inköpet av en specialutvecklad gaming-monitor vara avgörande. Den senaste produkten från LG som presenteras på IFA 2018 är 34GK950G 34" 21:9 UltraGear™ Curved Gaming Monitor.

Den är en av marknadens mest avancerade monitorer och erbjuder G-SYNC™ -teknik och en hög uppdateringsfrekvens på 120 Hz som eliminerar grafikeftersläpning och ingångsfördröjning för jämn och felfri spelgrafik. Monitorn har en upplösning på 3440 x 1440 och ett bildförhållande på 21:9 som ger spelaren en bättre överblick och strategiska fördelar.

Monitorn har också Dynamic Action Sync som minimerar responstid medan Black Stabiliser som gör det lättare att se motspelare som gömmer i skuggorna i t.ex. FPS-spel. Crosshair-funktionen ger även förbättrad precision tack vare att hårkorset är placerat mitt på skärmen så att du har större chans att träffa det du siktar på.

IFA 2018: A close-up of the 32GK850G Monitor in the video game section of LG's exhibition
IFA 2018: The back of the 27GK750F LG Monitor, on show in the video game area of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the 32GK850G Monitor in the video game section of LG's exhibition
IFA 2018: The back of the 27GK750F LG Monitor, on show in the video game area of the exhibition

LG-montern på IFA 2018 visar även upp 32GK850G, som har en extremt hög uppdateringsfrekvens på 144 Hz vilket ger mycket jämnare återgivning av snabba föremål och scener. Detta är särskilt viktigt i racingspel tack vare att grafiken kan återges otroligt snabbt. Även 27GK750F har AMD FreeSync™ som eliminerar hackig grafik och eftersläpningar som uppstår på grund av att grafikkortets uppdateringsfrekvens och monitorns uppdateringsfrekvens inte stämmer överens.

IFA 2018: The 27GK750F LG Monitor, on show in the video game section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: The 27GK750F LG Monitor, on show in the video game section of the exhibition
IFA-besökarna var imponerade

Med tangentbord och hörlurar till hands fick en del besökare chansen att testa spelen personligen på dessa nya och kommande skärmar.

IFA-besökaren Stuart från London äger redan tre LG-skärmar för spel och arbete. Han är dessutom proffsfotograf och sade att han definitivt skulle fortsätta använda LG:s skärmar i framtiden. ”De håller verkligen länge och jag har kunnat använda dem som tv eller som andra bildskärm till min bärbara dator till ett mycket överkomligt pris.”

Han gillade i synnerhet uppdateringsfrekvensen och förklarade: ”Den har riktigt snabb uppdateringsfrekvens så att bilden alltid ser väldigt skarp ut och det finns ingen eftersläpning.”

Giuliana som har rest från Frankfurt gillar också LG:s bildskärmar för att spela sina favoritspel. ”Storleken är fantastisk och detaljrikedomen i bilderna är perfekt. Dessutom är VESA-fästet superpraktiskt eftersom skärmen kan fästas på en arm eller var man vill för bästa läget.”

IFA 2018: A man playing video games on the 32GK850G LG Monitor in the gaming section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A close up of the LG 32GK850G Monitor screen, on show in the gaming section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A woman plays a video game on the LG 27GK750F Monitor, on show in the gaming section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A man playing video games on the 32GK850G LG Monitor in the gaming section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A close up of the LG 32GK850G Monitor screen, on show in the gaming section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A woman plays a video game on the LG 27GK750F Monitor, on show in the gaming section of the exhibition
Framtiden för gaming

Även om gaming numera har nått ut till en allt bredare publik finns det gott om utrymme för tillväxt. PC-gamingutrustning blir ständigt bättre, spelgrafiken mer realistisk och fördelarna med AR (Augmentet Reality) blir ännu tydligare, vilket ger gamers ett incitament att investera i alltmer avancerad hårdvara.

Framtiden för gaming kommer att innebära en högre grad av realism och UltraGear gaming-monitorer kommer att spela en avgörande roll för att hjälpa spelare låta sig uppslukas av en alternativ realitet, oavsett om det gäller att sänka dina motståndare i Overwatch eller göra sista-minuten mål i Rocket League.

Life's good!

