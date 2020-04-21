Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Gaming monitor

The gallery design of an LG OLED GX TV allowing it to imitate a piece of wall art in a living space.

Tech Hub

Höj nivån på din fritid med det senaste inom LG hemunderhållning

Njut av det bästa från LG:s hemunderhållningsutbud. Få reda på hur livet är bra från hemmet.

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_key-visual.jpg

Tech Hub

De ultimata gaming-tillbehören för din LG-monitor

Para ihop din LG-monitor med dessa exceptionella gaming-tillbehören och fördjupa dig helt i den virtuella världen.

LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with the perfect chair, keyboard, monitor and lighting With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

Den mest episka speluppsättningen på IFA 2019

LG skapade en uppställning på IFA 2019 för även de mest passionerade gamers. Kolla in den, från grymma tangentbord och stolar till atmosfärisk belysning.

IFA 2018: A woman plays video games on an LG monitor, amongst the crowd at the exhibition

KOMMANDE NYHETER

IFA 2018: LG lanserar det nya varumärket UltraGear för gaming-monitorer

Besök LG:s monitorutställning på IFA-mässan i Berlin för att se hur den senaste tekniken inte bara förhöjer spelupplevelsen utan även ger gamers konkurrensfördelar.