LG Experience

Den mest episka speluppsättningen på IFA 2019

Av Vanessa Keller 09.09.2019

LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with the perfect chair, keyboard, monitor and lighting With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG visade upp sina egna monitorer på IFA 2019, med en perfekt uppsättning för en fullständigt uppslukande upplevelse.

LGs monitorer lovordas kontinuerligt för deras spelfunktionalitet. Men hur ska du ställa in din monitor för att få den absolut bästa upplevelsen? På IFA 2019 skapade LG en episk spelhörna. Ta en närmare titt nedan.


Din dröm-spelmonitor

Det är en gamers dröm – och med LGs UltraGear 38GL950G kan du uppleva verkligheten. Den ståtar med en 21:9 UltraWide Nano IPS-skärm med en svarstid på 1 ms. Men den uppskattade juvelen är den atmosfäriska belysningen bakom monitorn – tar hela upplevelsen längre än enbart monitorn.

Behind the LG monitors are spheric lighting, creating an atmosphere to match the scenes in front of you | More at LG MAGAZINE
I stort sett kantlös design 

Med en i stort sett kantlös design kan du koppla samman dina monitorer för att skapa den här uppslukande upplevelsen, och de anslutande kanterna orsakar minimal störning då du tar dig från en sida av ditt spelande till den andra.

With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE
Perfektsitsen för den perfekta monitorn

När du har en LG-monitor, behöver du den allra bästa stolen för att matcha. Skiller Gaming Chair kan justeras på i stort sett alla sätt så du kan ställa in den för att perfekt matcha dina ergonomiska behov. Den är stor och komfortabel, och kan lutas tillbaka och låsas i en vinkel från 90° till 160°.

LG's gaming monitors create the most immersive gaming experience, with lighting to match the scenes | More at LG MAGAZINE
Ett tangentbord som erbjuder bra stöd

Tangentbordet är också en viktigt del av att få till dina spelrörelser rätt; och med ett Sharkoon Skiller tangentbord kan du vara säker på att varje knapp tar dig närmare dina mål. Det är anpassningsbart, med 20 extra multimedia-tangenter och 8 växlingsbara tangenter.

The Skiller Sharkoon keyboard is the perfect accessory for your LG monitor, lighting up to create the perfect lighting atmosphere | More at LG MAGAZINE
Ljud som rivaliserar skärmupplevelsen

LGs XBOOM-uppställning ger det perfekta backup-ljudet när du är mitt i spelet. Meridian Sound samarbetade med LG för att skapa ton-säkra högtalare, och med extra ljuseffekter kan du placera dem var som helst i närheten av din monitor.

The wall lighting and XBOOM speakers complete LG's epic gaming experience at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Life's Good!

