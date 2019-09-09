Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2019: LG:s senaste utbud inom hemunderhållning

Av Adrian Back 09.09.2019

The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded

Ta reda på mer om LG:s hemunderhållningsprodukter som stal rampljuset på IFA mässan 2019, som den enastående nya 8K OLED TV.

Europas största teknikmässa, IFA 2019, drog igång i Berlin, och är som alltid den perfekta plattformen för LG att visa upp sina senaste hemunderhållningsprodukter. För att ge besökarna en titt på det absolut senaste, kommer LG att visa upp nästa generationens TV-apparater som erbjuder en fullkomligt otrolig upplevelse. 

Besökarna har också möjligheten att få en smaken av den ultimata hemmabion, och lyssna på det fantastiska ljudet från LG:s utbud av högtalare med sin exceptionella design. Här är vad som visas upp som kommer att dra all uppmärksamhet på mässan. 

The LG 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and the picture quality was described as absolutely stunning
The world's first OLED 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019
You can see how thin LG OLED TVs are at IFA 2019
The LG 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and the picture quality was described as absolutely stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE
The world's first OLED 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
You can see how thin LG OLED TVs are at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
OLED-teknik 

Höjdpunkten i LG:s monter på IFA är det breda utbudet av produkter som använder OLED, inklusive de många OLED TV-apparaterna som är i full fart att revolutionera hemunderhållning. 

OLED-skärmar ansågs vara för dyra för att kunna ta sig in på konsumentmarknaden, men är nu industriledare tack vare pixlarna som kan stänga av och sätta på sig själva utan någon bakgrundsbelysning. 

Ett resultat av LG:s åtagande att alltid erbjuda det bästa, kommer de senaste OLED TV-apparaterna nu att erbjuda 4K och i vissa fall upp till 8K.

Färgerna dras från en palett på över en miljard färger, och skärmen är fullpackad med över 8 miljoner pixlar, och ändå kan OLED TV-apparater tillverkas i otroligt lätta och tunna designer som kan vara smalare än en blyertspenna. Det innebär att du kan välja mellan platta och böjda skärmar, samt otroligt smala Picture-on-Glass-modeller. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show at IFA 2019, and no matter how rolled it was, it looked absolutely stunning
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show in the SIGNATURE section of IFA 2019, with its minimalist look fitting in perfectly with the high end appliances
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show at IFA 2019, and no matter how rolled it was, it looked absolutely stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show in the SIGNATURE section of IFA 2019, with its minimalist look fitting in perfectly with the high end appliances | More at LG MAGAZINE
Upprullningsbara TV-apparater

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R är en uppfinning som blivit möjlig tack vare OLED, och den drog en stor beundrarskara på IFA 2019. Förutom den otroliga wow-faktorn erbjuder denna upprullningsbara TV inte bara en gedigen tittarupplevelse, dess vackra design gör den praktiskt taget till ett konstverk. 

LG:s upprullningsbara TV-apparater kan ändra storlek med bara ett knapptryck för att anpassa sig perfekt efter tittaren, och hålls som en av de mest futuristiska teknikerna på den extremt konkurrenskraftiga TV-marknaden, skärmen kan också rullas upp och förvaras i sin minimalistiska låda som sömlöst smälter ihop med inredningen, istället för att ta upp plats och dra till sig blickarna. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and looked every bit as good as the year before, displaying perfect blacks and vivid colour
The LG 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and it was more stunning than ever before
8K was the hero product for LG at IFA 2019
LG SIGNATURE had their 8K TVs on show at IFA 2019, and the picture quality was simply stunning
The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and looked every bit as good as the year before, displaying perfect blacks and vivid colour | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and it was more stunning than ever before | More at LG MAGAZINE
8K was the hero product for LG at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE had their 8K TVs on show at IFA 2019, and the picture quality was simply stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE
8K OLED

Det nästa steget inom OLED TV kunde slutligen visas upp för allmänheten då LG avslöjade LG 8K OLED TV. Med sin otroliga detaljnivå och tydlighet, erbjuder 8K en oöverträffad tittarupplevelse och kommer utan tvekan att dominera underhållningsbranschen. 

Med en bild som består av upp till 33 miljoner pixlar och OLED som möjliggör perfekt svärta och levande färger, kan tittarna se även de minsta detaljer som ingen annan TV kan visa. 

Den överlägsna bildkvaliteten och de överväldigande vackra färgerna fångade allas uppmärksamhet på IFA 2019, och man kan se hur LG OLED 8K TV kan fungera som navet i ett smart hem tillsammans med Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 och HomeKit. 

LG NanoCell 8K was on show at IFA and it almost didn't look real it was so stunning, showcasing the pure colours against a white background
LG NanoCell 8K was on show at IFA and it almost didn't look real it was so stunning, showcasing the pure colours against a white background The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE
NanoCell

Den absoluta höjdpunkten inom LED TV visades även upp i form av LG:s utbud med NanoCell TV. De erbjuder ett av de bästa sätten att titta på allt från vanliga TV-kanaler till de senaste filmerna i 4K, och nanopartiklarna i skärmen renar färgerna och skapar en mer exakt och levande bild. 

LG NanoCell TV har även breda betraktningsvinklar, automatiska bildinställningar som anpassar sig efter enskilda filmer och TV-program, samt suverän kontroll över bakgrundsbelysningen så att varje filmkväll blir extra magisk.

The LG cinema room was on show at IFA 2019, and it looked like a complete dream
A close-up of the LG Cinebeam projector, which showcases a 4K viewing experience on a huge screen
The LG cinema room was on show at IFA 2019, and it looked like a complete dream The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE
A close-up of the LG Cinebeam projector, which showcases a 4K viewing experience on a huge screen | More at LG MAGAZINE
Den ultimata hemmabion 

Filmälskare kan hitta inspiration på IFA 2019 i hemmabion som satts upp LG. Den visar hur du kan få ett otroligt surroundljud och perfekt bild med stora projektioner. Utrymmet var väldigt populärt bland mässans besökare. 

På display finns även LG SL10Y-soundbar, med två upfiring-högtalare och Dolby Atmos®. 

LG:s soundbar har både en elegant design och skapar ett kraftfullt och rörligt ljud som fyller rummet, bakifrån, från sidan och till och med ovanifrån, för att uppnå en riktigt inlevelsefull upplevelse. 

Kylen LG Future Concept Furniture av äkta ask ger en touch av lyx som likaväl skulle kunna höra hemma i de mest exklusiva privatbiografer. 

The LG XBOOM Speaker was on show at IFA 2019, with the lighting syncing together with great music to get even the most ardent audio fan excited
The LG XBOOM Speaker was on show at IFA 2019, with the lighting syncing together with great music to get even the most ardent audio fan excited | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG XBOOM Speaker was on show at IFA 2019, with the lighting syncing together with great music to get even the most ardent audio fan excited | More at LG MAGAZINE
A close-up of the LG XBOOM speaker at IFA 2019
The LG XBOOM Speaker was on show at IFA 2019, with the lighting syncing together with great music to get even the most ardent audio fan excited | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG XBOOM Speaker was on show at IFA 2019, with the lighting syncing together with great music to get even the most ardent audio fan excited | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG XBOOM Speaker was on show at IFA 2019, with the lighting syncing together with great music to get even the most ardent audio fan excited | More at LG MAGAZINE
A close-up of the LG XBOOM speaker at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Surroundljud

När det gäller hemunderhållning är det lika viktigt att ha ett bra ljud som att ha en tydlig bild. Oavsett om det rör sig om en soundbar med Dolby Atmos® eller ett stereosystem i klass med de absolut bästa nattklubbarna, har LG:s utbud av högtalare det du behöver. 

För alla som vill förhöja sin hemmabioupplevelse finns ett utbud av soundbars från LG som är särskilt designade och framtagna för att fylla rummet med det perfekta ljudet. För att skapa en riktigt inlevelsefull upplevelse, använder LG ”top-of-the-line” Soundbars sig av Dolby Atmos® och skapar ett ljud som helt fyller utrymmet omkring dig. 

För den som vill ha ett portabelt ljudsystem finns kraftfulla LG XBOOM Go. Det har en funkig och lekfull design med blinkande lampor som följer rytmen. LG gjorde teamade upp med Meridian, världens ledande märke inom högupplöst ljud, för att ta fram en högtalare med både starkare bas och tydligare röster för att skapa en fantastisk lyssnarupplevelse. 

LG XBOOM drog också blickar, särskilt från aspirerande DJ:s. Med dånande bas från 1000-watt förstärkaren, den bärbara tunga högtalaren med bashögtalare i flera färger, ljudprovtagare, loop, och möjligheten att låta upp till tre olika personer ansluta sina enheter via Bluetooth. 

Den har visat sig vara den ultimata partyhögtalaren där ett enda knapptryck stänger av rösterna från ett ljudspår så att vänner och familj kan sjunga i rampljuset för natten. 

Life's Good!

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience

IFA 2019: Vad som särskiljer LGs 8K TV

LGs 8K TV är tillbaka på IFA 2019, och den ser bättre ut än någonsin. Få reda på vad som särskiljer den från konkurrensen här.

Innovation for a better life - that's what LG had in mind when they created the world's first rollable TV

IFA 2019: LG:s revolutionerande upprullningsbara TV ger vardagsrummet ett lyft

Den upprullningsbara TVn är en av LG:s produkter som kommer att revolutionera våra boytor. Den drog mycket uppmärksamhet på den senaste upplagan av IFA.

LG's Smart TV lineup looks great in your living room, and allows you to watch all your favourite streaming services including HBO's Game of Thrones

Smart TV-guide – tips och tricks

Ta reda på hur du förvandlar din LG Smart TV till ett underhållningscenter där du kan streama dina favoritprogram, utforska spel och appar, och till och med kontrollera dina hushållsapparater.

