Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

De ultimata gaming-tillbehören för din LG-monitor

Av Adrian Back 07.11.2019

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_key-visual.jpg

Upptäck vilka gaming-tillbehör som kommer hjälpa dig få ut det mesta av din LG-monitor, och föra dig ännu närmare all action och hjälpa dig få en konkurrenskraftig fördel.

När det gäller gaming kan köpet av rätt monitor göra en stor skillnad och lyfta varje aspekt av din upplevelse. Faktum är att LGs monitor kan hjälpa till att väcka liv i den virtuella världen tack vare en uppdateringsfrekvens med hög hastighet, reducering av rörelseoskärpa och ett brett spektrum av klara färger.

Så oavsett om du gillar att tackla utmaningarna i single-player-klassiker som Devil May Cry, eller om du föredrar konkurrenskraftiga online-titlar som PUBG och Rocket League, kommer en LG-monitor fördjupa dig fullständigt i varje spel och hjälpa dig att reagera på de svåraste utmaningarna.

Men det är inte bara LGs innovativa samling av monitorer som är en total spelförändrare. Det finns även en mängd tillbehör som kan föra dig närmare all action och hjälpa dig att få den där vitala fördelen över dina rivaler.


Hörlurar som förstärker dina sinnen

I den tävlingsinriktade gaming-världen är även den minsta fördelen över dina motståndare livsviktig, speciellt om du vill att din trupp ska komma segrande ur striden när ni spelar Apex Legends. Därför är det viktigt att välja rätt hörlurar, speciellt i FPS-spel (First Person Shooters).

Det finns ingen brist på alternativ men att koppla ihop en LG 34” 21:9 Curved UltraWide gaming-monitor med några 7.1 surround-ljudhörlurar kombinerar de klaraste bilderna och de snabbaste uppdateringsfrekvenserna med oklanderligt ljud. De dedikerade drivrutinerna i dessa hörlurar innebär att du kan höra även de svagaste ljuden och vet exakt var din fiende kommer ifrån. Se till att även köpa ett par med en mikrofon så att du kan hjälpa dina lagkamrater eller bara gotta dig efter segern. 

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img1.jpg
lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img1.jpg
Få mer plats med ett monitorfäste

Om du vill ta ditt gaming-upplägg till nästa nivå så är ett monitorfäste ett måste. De finns tillgängliga i diverse storlekar för att passa alla skärmtyper, och det här viktiga tillbehöret gör det möjligt för dig att få den perfekta skärmpositionen tack vare ett utbud av justeringar. Det hjälper dig frigöra skrivbordsutrymme och reducerar trötthet för de långa gaming-sessionerna.

Förutom att kunna justera höjden gör ett fäste även så att din monitor kan roteras till vilken vinkel du vill. Det betyder att du kan använda skärmen till fullo i horisontellt eller vertikalt läge – idealiskt för en omgång Tetris eller andra arkadklassiker.

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img2.jpg
lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img2.jpg
En mus med stil och substans

Du har en oklanderlig bild tack vare din LG-monitor och du kan höra varenda rörelse tack vare dina 7.1 surround-ljudhörlurar. Nu måste du kunna reagera med en väldigt känslig och ergonomisk gaming-mus.

Långt ifrån den billiga plastmusen som levereras med de flesta datorer, är en gaming-mus byggd av högkvalitativa material och har sensorer som är konstruerade för att säkerställa att även den minsta rörelsen känns av med precision. Detta är avgörande när varje svep med musen måste vara oklanderlig i en online-strid. De gummerade greppen och kupolformade designerna säkerställer att den ligger bekvämt i handen så att du kan spela i timme efter timme. 

Och om du letar efter en ännu mer konkurrenskraftig fördel, leta efter en mus med hög CPI (counts per inch) då detta läser av spårytan oftare och därmed ger en otroligt exakt rörelse. Koppla ihop denna med LG 34” UltraWide Curved gaming-monitor med G-SYNC, som har anpassade lägen för specifika speltyper, så kommer du nästan att vara ostoppbar.

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img3.jpg
lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img3.jpg
En musmatta som gör skillnad 

Ett gaming-tillbehör som ofta förbises är musmattan, men den kan dock hjälpa till att lyfta varje aspekt av din spelupplevelse. Efter att en gång i tiden bara ha varit en glatt yta med en varumärkeslogga, har nu musmattorna RGB-belysning och erbjuder trådlös laddning och högt trådantal för extremt exakta rörelser. 

Medan RGB-belysning är mer ett stilval, kommer valet av en gaming-musmatta med låg friktion och en halkfri yta för basen möjliggöra snabbare och mer exakt avkänning. Detta kombinerat med LG-monitorns G-SYNC-teknologi, som har en hög uppdateringsfrekvens på 120Hz, gör att du kan njuta av en smidig och sömlös gaming-upplevelse.


Ta steget till ett mekaniskt tangentbord

Om du använder din dator till seriösa gaming-sessioner så är det sista du vill ha är ett traditionellt kontorstangentbord. Speciellt om du uppfattar dig själv som en avancerad e-sport utövare eller vill bli en Battle Royale-mästare.

Nu väljer de flesta spelare ett mekaniskt tangentbord tack vare att de är mer taktila och ger en hörbar feedback när du trycker på en knapp. Det beror på att det finns en fysisk switch under varje knapp som skickar en signal till datorn. Det låter kanske inte så anmärkningsvärt, men denna solida tangenttryckning kan leda till att du skriver mycket snabbare när du lär dig att släppa knappen när ljudet hörs, snarare än när det inte längre finns något motstånd. 

Ett gaming-tangentbord som detta är dessutom betydligt mer slitstarkt och har inte lika lätt för att glida över skrivbordet även om du blir frustrerad och börjar hamra på tangenterna. 

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img4.jpg
lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img4.jpg
Streama eller spela in med en webbkamera  

Med uppgången av streaming-sajter som Twitch och YouTube har möjligheten att fånga innehåll blivit alltmer viktigt. Oavsett om du har miljontals prenumeranter eller bara vill visa dina vänner dina färdigheter, så är köpet av en webbkamera viktigt.

En webbkamera kommer inte bara låta dig streama och spela in i 1080p, men om du spelar på en LG 32” 4K UHD IPS LED-monitor med HDR10, så finns det några alternativ som gör att du kan streama den otroligt skarpa bilden i 4K. 

Förutom att de har anmärkningsvärd bildkvalitet, så fungera de bästa webbkamerorna även bra i svaga ljusförhållanden, idealiskt för en gaming-session en sen kväll, och har ett brett synfält i kombination med fantastisk autofokus. På så sätt behöver du inte oroa dig för kvaliteten på din stream och kan istället fokusera på ditt spel.   

lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img5.jpg
lg-magazine-best-accessories-for-your-lg-gaming-monitor_sub-img5.jpg

Life's Good!

* LGs G-SYNC och UltraWide är varumärken för LG Electronics, och används under licens.

Relaterade artiklar

LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with the perfect chair, keyboard, monitor and lighting With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

Den mest episka speluppsättningen på IFA 2019

LG skapade en uppställning på IFA 2019 för även de mest passionerade gamers. Kolla in den, från grymma tangentbord och stolar till atmosfärisk belysning.

The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

IFA 2019: LG:s senaste utbud inom hemunderhållning

Upptäck det senaste inom underhållning från LG som drog uppmärksamheten på världens ledande branschmässa för hemelektronik

Föregående

Höj nivån på din fritid med det senaste inom LG hemunderhållning
 

Nästa

IFA 2019: LG:s senaste utbud inom hemunderhållning