LG Experience

Höj nivån på din fritid med det senaste inom LG hemunderhållning

Av Adrian Back 11.11.2020

The gallery design of an LG OLED GX TV allowing it to imitate a piece of wall art in a living space.

Bli den som dina vänner och familj avundas genom att uppgradera tekniken du har hemma, oavsett om du är en gamer, filmfantast eller musikälskare.

Våra hem säger mycket om vilka vi är och vad vi tycker är viktigt i livet. Det är inte bara en plats där vi kan koppla av och varva ned från stressen efter jobbet och känna oss helt bekväma, det är också ett utrymme för underhållning. Med detta i åtanke visade LG de senaste utvecklingarna inom media och underhållning på IFA 2020, som verkligen framhäver deras meddelande om att livet är gott från hemmet.


Den ultimata hemmabion med OLED

Det finns få saker som är mer njutbara än att slå dig ner på din favoritplats i huset och göra dig redo för ett filmmaraton. Men för att få ut det mesta av upplevelsen, och försöka återskapa magin i biografen, så behöver du den rätta TV:n.
 
 Det är därför som UHD Alliances ’FILMMAKER Mode’ har introducerats som en ny funktion i OLED-utbudet. Designad att återspegla filmskaparens vision genom att slå av den såkallade såpoperaeffekten - vilket kan få knivskarpa filmer att se ut att ha filmats med en videokamera från 90-talet - såväl som att justera andra bild- och processorinställningar. Föga överraskande har det här nya läget fått stöd från ett antal berömda regissörer, inklusive Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese och James Cameron.

Förbättrad ljud- och bildkvalitet

För att verkligen återskapa bioupplevelsen behöver du mer än bara en tydlig bild. Den nya alpha 9 GEN 3 AI-processorn innebar ett stort steg i bildförbättringsteknik. Den hjälper dock till att förbättra även ljud- likväl som bildkvaliteten med sin deep learning-teknologi som optimerar innehållet efter din omgivning. För dig som tittare innebär detta både en skarpare bild men även ett dynamiskt ljud som kommer få dig att sitta som klistrad vid skärmen oavsett hur lång filmen är.

A family eating popcorn whilst watching their OLED TV with sound waves displayed around them.
Fler fördelar, mindre utrymme

All denna teknologi innebär inte att din TV måste vara klumpig och ta upp stor plats i ditt hus. Faktum är att LG GX 65 tums 4K Smart OLED TV har en supertunn design som tillåter att din TV sitter direkt platt mot väggen. Även den större LG CX 77 tums 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV har en premium-tunn design som säkerställer att du får en bioliknande upplevelse. Och när du inte är på humör för att titta på dina favoritprogram låter galleridesignen OLED GX TV:n att anpassa sig och agera som ett vackert konstverk, perfekt integrerat i boytan.

Bättre spelande med Nvidia-stöd

Gaming har kommit långt sedan klassiker som Spacewar! från 1962. Simpla kontroller och en monokrom skärm är ett minne blott, och har ersatts av invecklade rörelser och grafik som nästan ser levande ut. Industrin har även blivit enormt tävlingsinriktade, och gamers vet att millisekunder spelar roll. För att ligga steget före motståndarna är det viktigt att ha den rätta skärmen.

Det är traditionellt sett något man bara finner i mindre skärmar. Men tack vare att LG lägger till Nvidia G-Sync-stöd så finns nu all TV-teknik en gamer behöver tillgängligt i LG:s 4K OLED i storlekar från 48 till 88 tum. Detta beror på grafikkorttillverkarens teknologi som gör det möjligt för större skärmar att matcha bildfrekvenserna med en gaming-dator för att slippa ’screen tearing’.

A comparison image of gaming visual quality with and without the use of Nvidia G-Sync technology.
Synkroniserat spelande med mindre fördröjning

Skärmarna med Nvidia Gsync-stöd har även ett speciellt Spelläge som förbättrar TVns responstid, rörelseoskärpa och slipper sk. ghosting, extra viktigt när det gäller snabba FPS-spel som Call of Duty eller Overwatch.

Om du vill ha all denna teknologi i ett mindre paket så är LG 27GN950-B ett bra alternativ för de med begränsat utrymme för sitt gaming-system. Förutom att vara Nvidia G-Sync-kompatibel så har den 4K-högupplösning och 144Hz höghastighets uppdateringsfrekvens med 1ms (GtG)* svarstid som hjälper dig njuta av en helt ny nivå av fördjupning.

*Välj 'Snabbare läge' för att prestera '1ms svarstid'. (Spelläge → Svarstid → Snabbare läge)

The front and back panels of an LG UltraGear gaming monitor.
Förbättra ditt surroundljuds sweet-spot

Oavsett om du kommer hem efter en lång dag på jobbet eller vill luta dig tillbaka och varva ned på kvällen eller helgen, så finns det få sätt som är bättre för att koppla av än att titta på din favoritfilm eller lyssna på ditt mest älskade album.

Om du söker ljud av biokvalitet eller vill fördjupa dig i musik, så är ett surroundljudsystem det överlägset bästa alternativet. Ett prima exempel på detta är LG Sound Bar GX som stoltserar med en direkt och slimmad väggmonterad design. Med 3.1-kanals output kan det anslutas till LG Rear Speaker Kit* för att göra det till ett 5.1-system - vilket innebär att du kan titta på dina favoritfilmer med det mest fördjupande ljudet.

The LG Soundbar GX placed flush on the wall underneath an LG TV.
Det finns också ett överflöd av teknologi inpackad i den slimmade soundbaren, inklusive AI Sound Pro som automatiskt analyserar innehållet för att omedelbart optimera ljudinställningarna för det som spelas. Detta innebär att varenda liten detalj är kristallklar, oavsett om det gäller slagkraftig action i en episk storfilm eller att urskilja varje not och tonartsändring i ett klassiskt album. 

*Bakhögtalarpaket säljs separat 


Så oavsett om du är en gamer, filmfantast eller musikälskare, så kan LG:s senaste produkter lyfta ditt underhållningssystem så att du känner att livet är bra från hemmet.


Life’s Good!

