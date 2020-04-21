Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Sound Bar

2023 LG OLED evo C3&LG Sound Bar SC9_Lifestlye_PR.jpg

INSPIRATION

Lås upp dina underhållningsdrömmar.

Den nya produktlinjen kommer att göra det lättare än någonsin att välja och anpassa en OLED-TV efter behov, samtidigt som miljöpåverkan minskar tack vare den lättare kompositmaterialen som...

Det är enkelt att titta på den stora matchen hemma med en kombination av LG TV och soundbar.

INSPIRATION

Så här kan du se den stora matchen med LG:s TV-apparater och soundbars

Undrar du hur och var du ska se nästa stora match? Så här upplever du alla stora sporthändelser live på en uppslukande hemmabiouppsättning med TV- och soundbar från LG.

The gallery design of an LG OLED GX TV allowing it to imitate a piece of wall art in a living space.

Tech Hub

Höj nivån på din fritid med det senaste inom LG hemunderhållning

Njut av det bästa från LG:s hemunderhållningsutbud. Få reda på hur livet är bra från hemmet.