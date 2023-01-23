Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Så här kan du se den stora matchen med LG:s TV-apparater och soundbars

23.01.2023

Det är enkelt att titta på den stora matchen hemma med en kombination av LG TV och soundbar.

Om du inte har turen att få uppleva ditt favoritlag på plats så har vi goda nyheter: LG:s TV-apparater och soundbars har allt du behöver för att njuta av dina favoritsporter medan du sitter bekvämt i ditt eget hem.

  • LG:s TV-apparater och soundbars har allt en sportälskare behöver för att njuta av nästa stora match.
  • OLED 4K- och 8K TV-apparater ger dig kristallklara bilder så du tydligt ser varje detalj i matchen.
  • LG Soundbars ger dig oslagbart surroundljud för en omvälvande upplevelse så att det känns som om du faktiskt vore på plats.

Bästa sättet att se den stora matchen

Oavsett var och hur du tittar har vi vad du behöver för att se matchen live varje gång.

En grupp vänner tittar på den stora matchen hemma med en LG TV och soundbar
En grupp vänner tittar på den stora matchen hemma med en LG TV och soundbar

Så tittar du på den stora matchen i 4K

Om du hoppas på att kunna se en efterlängtad match i 4K, är lösningen en LG smart TV. Här är några av de bästa modellerna för sportälskare:

55-tums 4K Smart TV: OLED55CS6LA

LG OLED CS 55-tums 4K Smart TV är utformad för en enastående sportupplevelse, med oändlig kontrast och 100 % korrekt färgåtergivning. Dolby Vision IQ och Dolby Atmos ger dig en bild och ett ljud som är så verklighetstrogen att det nästan känns som att se matchen i på plats. ThinQ AI ger dig individuellt anpassade uppdateringar med LG Sports Alert så att du kan hänga med i vad som händer.

77-tums 4K Smart TV: OLED77C24LA

LG OLED evo C2 77-tums 4K Smart TV erbjuder den mest avancerade OLED-bildkvaliteten, perfekt för sportälskare som vill njuta av bästa möjliga tittarupplevelsen på en fantastisk 77-tumsskärm. Precis som med OLED55CS6LA, bjuder Dolby på uppslukande bild och ljud. Du får dessutom tillgång till ThinQ AI som ger dig alla sportuppdateringar du behöver.

83-tums OLED evo Gallery Edition 4K TV: OLED83G26LA

Större är definitivt bättre när du väljer TV för sport. Den enastående LG G2 83-tums evo Gallery Edition har vad du behöver med en 83-tums ljusstark och kraftfull skärm. Den ultratunna galleridesignen ramar diskret in den ultimata fotbollsupplevelsen, med Dolby Vision IQ och Atmos för bild och ljud som återger känslan av att verkligen vara där i stadion. Den har också ThinQ-sportuppdateringar så att du ser när matchen ska starta och kan hålla koll på ställningen i alla lägen.

Så här tittar du på sport i 8K

Med en 4K TV får du en otrolig tittarupplevelse, men om du vill ha en ännu mer häpnadsväckande detaljrikedom och skärpa är det rätta valet en 8K TV som LG Z2 88-tums 8K Smart OLED TV. 8K TV-apparater har fyra gånger så många pixlar som 4K TV-apparater, vilket ihop med makalös 8K-bildbehandling gör bilden ännu skarpare – även när innehållet du ser på inte är i 8K från början. 

Se den stora matchen med det bästa ljudet

Från publikens vrål till kommentatorernas entusiasm och bollen som sparkas är ljudet en viktig del av upplevelsen. Även om LG:s TV-apparater erbjuder fantastisk ljudkvalitet, kan du få en ännu mer realistisk upplevelse genom att para ihop din TV med en LG soundbar som LG Sound Bar S65Q. Den är konstruerad för att sömlöst förbättra ditt fotbollstittande med sin AI Sound Pro-teknik, som automatiskt justerar sig själv för att ge dig det bästa ljudet för det du tittar på.

LG soundbars ger liv åt den stora matchen med uppslukande ljud
LG soundbars ger liv åt den stora matchen med uppslukande ljud

Den bästa ljudupplevelsen får du dock från LG Sound Bar S95QR. Detta otroliga ljudsystem ger dig en verkligt uppslukande upplevelse, med 9.1.5-kanalsljud, 810 W effekt ut, världens första soundbar med tredubbla främre uppåtriktade kanaler, 3-kanals bakre uppåtriktade högtalare och en subwoofer.1 Med denna soundbar får du ett uppgraderat surroundljud som fyller rummet och verkligen får det att kännas som om du befann dig mitt i händelsernas centrum – utan folkmassorna!

Vilket lag du än håller på kan du sätta på LG:s smart TV med soundbar och göra dig redo att heja!

Så även om du inte kan ta dig till stadion är det näst bästa alternativet definitivt rätt TV- och ljuduppsättning för att se på matchen – dessutom slipper du köerna!


Life's Good!



1 Bekräftat genom en undersökning av sina egna standarder.

