LG Experience

LG på CES 2021: innovativa produkter gör vardagslivet enklare

Av Adrian Back 08.02.2021

Parollen för LG online utställning på CES 2021 med Las Vegas skyline i bakgrunden

Från anpassningsbara köksapparater och innovativa ugnar till de allra bästa TV-apparaterna; dessa är de banbrytande LG-produkterna och tjänsterna som visas upp virtuellt på CES 2021

Världens största årliga konsumentelektronikutställning är tillbaka, men med en stor skillnad. Istället för att ta över Las Vegas under flera dagar är den 51:a upplagan av CES en helt digital händelse för allra första gången. Även om det kanske är ett helt nytt format för eventet, så erbjuder LG återigen chansen för folk att komma nära alla de senaste produkterna tack vare deras online-utställning.

På CES 2021 visar LG upp hur deras produkter och tjänster kan göra ditt vardagsliv enklare tack vare ett utbud av teknologiska innovationer, medan de samtidigt hjälper dig skapa ett stilfullt och komfortabelt hem som gör din familj och dina vänner avundsjuka på dig.

LG TV-apparater: hemmets mittpunkt

Det finns få saker som är mer tröstande än att slå sig ner i soffan för en kväll av underhållning. Oavsett om det är för att streama en serie som inte får missas, eller att samla familjen för att titta på den nyaste filmreleasen, så är det ingen tvekan om att TV:n är mittpunkten i de flesta hem. Därför är en toppmodern TV ett absolut måste för många.

Det är därför som LG har avslöjat sitt helt nya utbud av QNED Mini LED TV-apparater på CES, som representerar ett gigantiskt kliv framåt i bildkvalitén på en LCD TV. Detta är tack vare Quantum Dot- och NanoCell-teknologierna som använder Mini LED:er för att säkerställa att ljuskälla, ljusstyrka och kontrast är avsevärt överlägset de konventionella LCD TV-apparaterna.

Utvecklingen av LED-TV färgkontraster, med de senaste mini LED tillgängliga från LG på CES 2021
Den QNED Mini LED-TV har utvecklats av LG
En jämförelse av några av de olika TV-skärmar i LG sortimentet
Utvecklingen av LED-TV färgkontraster, med de senaste mini LED tillgängliga från LG på CES 2021
Den QNED Mini LED-TV har utvecklats av LG
En jämförelse av några av de olika TV-skärmar i LG sortimentet

Den nya samlingen inkluderar 10 nya 4K- och 8K-modeller som omfattar en rad olika skärmstorlekar. I flaggskeppsmodellen på 86 tum finns det nästan 30 000 små LED:er som producerar en maximal ljusstyrka och ett kontrastförhållande på 1 000 000:1 vid ihop-parning med upp till nästan 2 500 dimningszoner. Det kanske bara låter som en massa stora siffror, men vad det faktiskt innebär är att TV:n klarar av att producera otroligt exakta färger och exceptionell kontrast och djupare svärta som skapar en vibrant bild som är sannerligen uppslukande.

Kombinerat med en uppdateringsfrekvens på upp till 120 Hz så levererar dessa TV-apparater inte bara en sannerligen anmärkningsvärd bild; oavsett vad du tittar på så är handlingen mjuk och naturlig.

Förutom det här banbrytande nya utbudet av TV-apparater kommer LG visa upp världens första rullbara TV – the LG SIGNATURE OLED R. Med en kombination av innovativ teknologi och smart ingenjörskonst ser den ut som att den kom direkt från inspelningsplatsen för en science fiction-film.

Skärmen rullas in i en elegant bas när den inte används och skärmen i sig är en 65-tums flexibel OLED-skärm komplett med självbelysande pixelteknologi och individuell dimmingkontroll för att leverera en otroligt skarp bild.

Samtida design möter modern hemteknologi

Med dess debut på CES 2021, introducerade LG sina Furniture Concept Appliances som ger folk chansen att designa ett virtuellt boendeutrymme komplett med anpassningsbara apparater. Du kommer inte bara kunna välja bland flera kombinationer av lyxiga material, utan även ett utbud av färger som kan mixas och matchas på beställning.

Detta är idealt om du vill skapa ett rum kring ett visst tema, eftersom du inte behöver oroa dig över att dina apparater inte passar in i din valda stil. Istället kan du säkerställa att varje produkt passar in perfekt i din dekor, och du kan stolt visa upp dina skapelser på sociala medier.

Detta är speciellt hjälpfullt om du vill skapa ett designerkök som inte bara är fullt av smarta apparater, utan även ser elegant och lockande ut. Det beror på att det inkluderat i den helt nya kollektionen finns en mikrovågsugn, diskmaskin, vattenrenare, WashTower™ och InstaView® Door-in-Door® kylskåp.

Lyfter designerkökets upplevelse

Köket är känt som hjärtat av hemmet, och för en god anledning. Ett multi-funktionellt utrymme är var vänner och familj samlas under dagen; oavsett om det är att socialisera över en kaffe, baka med familjen eller finslipa dina favoritrecept.

Nu när köket har blivit en gemensam del av hemmet så finns det ett växande behov av produkter som inte bara ser bra ut, men som även införlivar den senaste teknologin. Ungefär på samma sätt som du vill ha en kristallklar bild på din TV, så vill du att maten ska hålla sig fräsch i kylskåpet och att din ugn perfekt håller sin temperatur.

Det ärt därför som LG utbud av innovativa köksprodukter visas upp på årets CES, inklusive deras helt nya InstaView® Door-in-Door® kylskåp som stoltserar med uppgraderade funktioner och en varietet av designinnovationer som gör dem ännu bekvämare att använda.

Den senaste modellen av LG Instaview kylskåp i ett kök, som infördes av LG på CES 2021
Vattnet dispenser av en LG Instaview kylskåp vid CES 2021
Den senaste modellen av LG Instaview kylskåp i ett kök, som infördes av LG på CES 2021
Vattnet dispenser av en LG Instaview kylskåp vid CES 2021

Det eleganta kylskåpet har nu en större glaspanel som vid två knackningar lyser upp interiören, och gör det enklare än nånsin att se vad som finns inuti. Det har även röstigenkänning som gör att du kan be om att dörren öppnas, vilket är speciellt hjälpfullt när du återvänder från affären och bär alla dina matvaror.

Det finns också ny teknologi med UVnano som hjälper till att bibehålla en hygienisk och bacillfri vattentapp. Med drift en gång i timmen avlägsnar dem 99,99 procent av bakterierna på tappen,1 medan LINEARCooling och DoorCooling + säkerställer att det finns minimala temperaturvariationer och att luften fördelas jämnt – detta innebär att maten håller sig fräsch mycket längre.2

Vad som också kommer visas upp är LG:s InstaView® ugnsutbud med Air Sous Vide, vilket kommer ta din matlagning till nästa nivå. Middagsgästerna kommer tro att du har tagit matlagningslektioner eller att du i hemlighet har hyrt in en professionell kock då det här läget tillåter dig att perfekt tillaga vakuumförpackade livsmedel. Detta låser in smaker och aromer, och hjälper dig producera maträtter av restaurangkvalitet tack vare att det klarar av att bibehålla vilken temperatur som helst mellan 100 och 205 grader Fahrenheit i upp till 48 timmar utan vatten.

Ugnsutbudet innehåller även Air Fry som levererar smakrik friterad mat med betydligt mindre olja än djupfritering, medan InstaView-teknologin gör det möjligt för dig att kolla hur det går med din mat utan att behöva öppna ugnen, då två knackningar på glasdörren automatiskt tänder en inre belysning.

A woman checking her LG Instaview oven, introduced by LG at CES 2021
Den Instaview Oven i ett kök, som infördes av LG på CES 2021
A woman checking her LG Instaview oven, introduced by LG at CES 2021
Den Instaview Oven i ett kök, som infördes av LG på CES 2021

Kombinerar alla toppmoderna produkter som visas upp på LG:s utställning på CES 2021 inte bara innovativ teknologi med en elegant design, de gör också det dagliga livet lite enklare. Kolla in LG på CES 2021 här.

Life's Good!

1 Bedömd av TÜV Rheinland 2020 med LG-testmetod som mäter minskning av Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa i destillerat vattenprover efter exponering för produktens UV-lysdiod i 10 minuter per timme efter totalt 24 timmar i normal hushållsinställning. De faktiska resultaten kan variera beroende på miljöförhållanden och användning. Produkten behandlar eller botar inte hälsorelaterade tillstånd och garanterar inte att vatten som filtreras av produkten är fritt från föroreningar som mikrobiologiska partiklar.

2 Baserat på UL-testresultat med LG: s interna testmetod som jämför den tid som krävs för att vattentemperaturen i toppkorgen ska falla mellan modellerna Door Cooling + och Non-Door Cooling +. DoorCooling + pausar när dörren öppnas.

