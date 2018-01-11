Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

CES

Parollen för LG online utställning på CES 2021 med Las Vegas skyline i bakgrunden

INSPIRATION

LG på CES 2021: innovativa produkter gör vardagslivet enklare

Upptäck varför LG:s online-utställning på CES 2021 kommer röra om i grytan tack vare ett utbud av innovativa produkter och exklusiva tjänster.

Five LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R's on display | More on LG Magazine

Tech Hub

CES 2019: Rullbar tv ger nytt liv åt OLED

LG:s rullbara TV gjorde sensation på CES 2019; se alla detaljer, från omslutande upplevelse till konstutställning.

LG var en av stjärnorna på CES 2019 och en av de främsta attraktionerna var de mjuka panelerna i tre nivåer som återskapade ett fascinerande vattenfall | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE

KOMMANDE NYHETER

CES 2019: LG presenterar årets display och belönas med fler än 140 utmärkelser

LG:s montrar på CES-mässan 2019 bjöd på det mesta – allt från en rullbar OLED-tv, smartklocka, ny mobiltelefon till en ölbryggare – och mer därtill.

lg has announced new v30 raspberry rose color at ces 2018

KOMMANDE NYHETER

V30 på CES 2018 - Börja 2018 med en färgklick!

Kolla in den nya snygga färgen; Rasberry Rose samt alla nya funktioner så som OLEDskärm och B&O Play på nya LG V30.

lg presented beautiful collection of new lg signature - city collaboration at ces 2018

INSPIRATION

LG Signature på CES 2018: Inspiration från världens städer

LG SIGNATURE Galleriet på CES 2018 inspireras av fyra städer; Dubai, Moskva, Milano och Sydney.

An image showing lg's new artificial intelligent interactive oled tv w8 at ces 2018 las vegas.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

CES 2018 - LG OLED W8: Bortom television, bortom framtiden

Trodde du att LG OLED W8 endast var den bästa TV:n man kan få på marknaden? Tänk igen.ThinQ-drivna LG OLED W kommer att omdefiniera framtida hem från hur vi känner till det.