Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

V30 på CES 2018 - Börja 2018 med en färgklick!

Av S.M. Swanson 02.02.2018

lg has announced new v30 raspberry rose color at ces 2018

Det finns mer bakom LG V30 än vad som möter ögat - en ny fantastisk färg samt en prestanda som matchar

Har du koll på alla nyheter från CES? Massor av nyheter presenterades under veckan, men vår LG V30 fick väldigt mycket uppmärksamhet och kärlek. Inte bara för att den är VR kompatibel, ljud, och kamera utan även för att vi presenterade en helt ny färg: Raspberry Rose!

A front view of lg's new v30 color - raspberry rose announced at ces 2018
A dynamic angle image of lg's new v30 color - raspberry rose announced at ces 2018
A rear side view of lg's new v30 color - raspberry rose announced at ces 2018
A front view of lg's new v30 color - raspberry rose announced at ces 2018
A dynamic angle image of lg's new v30 color - raspberry rose announced at ces 2018
A rear side view of lg's new v30 color - raspberry rose announced at ces 2018

Denna härliga, livfulla nyans representerar glädjande händelser, sammankomster och förhoppningar om en ny början. Under designprocessen tog LG ett djärvt steg och skapade en färg som folk verkligen lägger märke till. Du kommer hitta Rasberry Rose i flera länder och marknader runt om i Europa och Asien.

Det var också mycket snack on V30’s helt fantastiska OLEDskärm som ger en bättre upplevelse i VR, speciellt om du använder Google Daydrem View. Daydream View är Google’s nästa generation av VR headset, och LG V30 är inte bara Daydream-redo, den är Daydream-perfekt.

Att koppla ihop din LG V30 tillsammans med headsetet är en enkel match, då LG V30 är den lättaste smarttelefonen i sin kategori (bara 158 g) vilket gör att längre VR upplevelser blir trevligare. Och den är inte bara bärbar, den är en hel upplevele. Du kommer få uppleva fantastisk bildkvalité tack vare QHD+ (2880 x 1440) OLED Fullvision Display. Plus att LG V30’s Hi-Fi Quad DAC ger en helt otrolig ljudupplevelse. Tillsammans kommer de att få dig att tro att du är I en annan värld.

Och på tal om ljud, vare sig du kollar in VR eller bara lyssnar på din favoritlåt så kommer LG V30’s ljudkvalité slå dig med häpnad. Idag förväntar vi oss att våra mobiltelefoner ska vara som våra assistener och ge oss förstaklassig underhållning när vi ber om den. På LG vet vi vad vi pratar om. LG V20 var världens första telefon med Quad Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) och med LG V30 forstätter vi med detta. Med sin 32bitars Quad DAC minimerar LG V30 störningar samtidigt som den konverterar dina digitala filer till faktiskt ljud. Ljudet är inställt av ingenjörerna på B&O Play och ljudet du får höra genom din LG V30 är det närmaste du kan komma en riktig konsert.

Om bilder är din grej så kommer du inte bli besviken när det kommer till kameran på LG V30. LG V30 har en DSLR-inspirerad kristallklar lins med en f1.6 aperture, vilket kommer få dina bilder att se krispiga och profesionella ut. För mer profesionella filmer, använd LG’s Cine Effect Mode, vilket gör dig till en riktig filmskapare. Du kan välja mellan 16 förinställda val som kan förbättra färgerna på fina filmer samt hjälpa dig förmedla rätt känsla.

Vill du se LG V30 i action? Kolla in den här filmen över LG V30’s många funktioner som visades under CES! 


Life's good!

Relaterade artiklar

LG has announced its advanced artificial intelligence robots to enhance life quality at ces 2018

Tech Hub

LG CES 2018 : ThinQ AI – Intelligent Design. Intelligenta Lösningar.

Hade du inte älskat att slippa lägga tid på tråkiga sysslor? LG’s ThinQ har ett intelligent system som hjälper dig med livspusslet!

An image showing lg's new artificial intelligent interactive oled tv w8 at ces 2018 las vegas.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

CES 2018 - LG OLED W8: Bortom television, bortom framtiden

Trodde du att LG OLED W8 endast var den bästa TV:n man kan få på marknaden? Tänk igen.ThinQ-drivna LG OLED W kommer att omdefiniera framtida hem från hur vi känner till det.

LG is presenting its innovative new technology at CES 2018

KOMMANDE NYHETER

LG CES 2018: Framtiden är här och du är inbjuden.

Letar efter en glimt av framtiden? AI-robotar, kommunikativa produkter och TVn som kontrolltorn är något som framtiden har i förfogande till dig.

Föregående

CES 2018: Världens mest fantastiska skapelser kommer till liv i LG OLED Grottan
 

Nästa

MWC 2018: Vi presenterar uppföljaren till V30: V30S ThinQ