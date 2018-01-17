Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG CES 2018: Framtiden är här och du är inbjuden.

Av T. RO 17.01.2018

LG is presenting its innovative new technology at CES 2018

Ditt hem blev precis mycket smartare. LG’s avtäckande av dem fantastiska ThinQ produkterna på CES 2018 har öppnat upp nya hisnade möjligheter för framtida hem.

Tänk dig vakna upp, fråga en assistent om ditt schema, säga åt TVn att starta din favoritkanal lämpligt nog som den ändrar tempraturen samtidigt som du går till ditt vardagsrum. Du rör dig hungrigt mot din kyl som redan har föreslagit en meny och ett recept som du kan göra frukost på.

Det är fortfarande rätt så mörkt ute, du säger åt TVn, ’’låt det bli ljust’’ Luften är också lite kvav, så du ber TVn rena luften, så den startar luftrenaren. Det var en sak kvar du behövde göra.. Ah juste, du lade kläderna i tvättmaskinen igår kväll, men det var så sent så du glömde starta maskinen. Men men, meddela bara TVn och dina kläder kommer snart vara fläckfria.

Låter som en futuristisk science fiction film med din favorit skådespelare? I själva verket har detta blivit verklighet, och du kan vara den som har huvudrollen. Människor som väntar på att få en glimt av denna futuristiska verklighet kan spana in CES 2018.                                                                

På CES kommer vi att visa upp en ny visionär serie av ThinQ hushållsapparater, konsumentelektronik och tjänster som använder sig av artificiell intelligens. Produkterna sträcker sig ifrån kylskåp, TV, luftkonditionering, bilövervakningssystem och många fler elektroniska premium produkter.

Det som möjliggör alla ThinQ AI produkter är LG’s proprietära AI-utvecklingsplattform Deep Thinq, som har djupa inlärnings förmågor för att intelligent utvecklas och anpassa sig till konsumentens behov. Så ifall du har en favoritplats i vardagsrummet och slappna av på, eller ifall du har en favorit serie som du tittar på en speciell tid, ThinQ produkter kommer kunna förutse och automatiskt utföra dessa uppgifter för din bekvämlighet.

Men hur förklarar man att man beordrar TV att starta diskmaskinen eller luftrenaren? Kort svar: The Internet of Things(IoT). IoT är ett nätverk av produkter som med internet eller bluetooth-anslutning tillåter produkter att kommunicera och utbyta information. Datan av våra preferenser och tycke hamnar i molnet, så att dessa produkter finjusterar våra specifika behov och begär.

LG visar vägen i denna smarta hem rörelse och lägger all sin energi på produkter som fungerar för dig! Mindre tid och strul för att läsa instruktionsböcker, och mer tid att njuta av ditt hem och leva livet. Ifall du vill ha en tjuvkik på denna lockande framtid, CES 2018 är stället du skulle vara på.

Publiken som såg presentationen om AI-robotteknik, AI integrerade OLED TVs, smarta kylskåp, banbrytande α (Alpha) 9 processorer till LG’s OLED TVs och service-baserade robotar såg för en stund en glimt av framtiden. En väldigt viktig aspekt av denna presentation var LG’s närmade till IoT kompatibla enheter som inte är tillverkade av LG. Igenom att ha en öppenhet mot plattformar, funktionalitet och kompatibilitet till andra icke-LG produkter och inte kräva proprietära enheter och programvaror, visar LG kraftigt respekten mot konsumenternas självständighet.

För dem som vill titta närmre på dessa innovativa produkter behöver inte gå längre än till LG’s CES bås intill Las Vegas Convention center. Det första som kommer fånga din blick är den fantastiska, luftiga och uppsluckande ’’LG OLED Canyon’’ Kanske till och med mer imponerande än OLED tunneln förra året, denna 92 fot långa installation med 246 OLED skärmar med öppna ramar visar både konvexa och konkava konfigurationer som helt enkelt kommer imponera på dig.

När du kommer ifrån den hypnotiska kanjonen finns det fortfarande ett LG hem med all tänkbar köksutrustning och produkter att upptäcka! Gå in till ThinQ-studion och föreställ dig ett bostadsutrymme med trappningar av ThinQ produkter. Hem smarta hem. Vill du ha en mer detaljerad bild hur ditt hem kan bli smartare? Upplev ThinQ vardagsrum, kök, tvättstuga och mer.

Letar du efter mera? Vänd dig om och utforska bås med innovativa V30 eller förundras över de vackra Nano Cell TVs från en rad vinklar.Vart du än vänder dig, kommer LG produkterna som visas inte sluta förvåna och glädja dig. Framtiden väntar. 

Är du redo?

Life's good! 

*ThinQ products launch may vary by country.

