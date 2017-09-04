Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

OLED Tunneln: Mer än bara skärmar

Av Nuno Cristino 04.09.2017

A photo of capturing a woman mesmerised by lg oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017.

LG OLED tunnel är ett fantastiskt konstverk där ljud och bild är i perfekt harmoni för att visa upp framtidens teknik.

Fantastisk, otrolig, och tappa-andan är bara några av de ord som har använts för att beskriva denna fantastiska bildupplevelse. Njut av OLED-tunneln, och du måste faktiskt se den för att tro på hur fantastiskt vacker den verkligen är. Det är svårt att med ord endast beskriva hur vackrr denna tunnel är men vi ska göra vårt bästa.

LG är återigen stolta över att presentera vår prisbelönta OLED-tunnel på IFA! Besökarna på CES 2017 listade OLED-tunneln som den absolut främsta attraktionen och det är lätt att förstå varför! Genom att återigen visa upp OLED-tunneln på IFA visar vi verkligen upp att vi är det ledande företaget inom OLED-tekonologin.

Nu hade vi även möjlighet att ytterligare förbättra upplevelsen genom att lägga till ljud från Dolby Atmos. Alla andra specifikationer för OLED-tunneln är samma som förra året med undantag för just Dolby Atmos. 

A photo of capturing a woman mesmerised by lg oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of capturing a man mesmerised by lg oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of capturing the oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017
A photo of capturing the oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017
A photo of capturing crowd amazed by the magnificent the oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017
A photo of capturing a woman mesmerised by lg oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of capturing a man mesmerised by lg oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of capturing the oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017
A photo of capturing the oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017
A photo of capturing crowd amazed by the magnificent the oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017

Längden och storleken på tunneln är anpassade för att passa vår monter på IFA perfekt. Den är 15 meter lång och har 216 st böjda 55” skärmar och är därför skräddarsydd just för IFA. Våra böjda skärmar är flexibla utan att förlora någon kvalité och det är just därför vi kan skapa OLED-tunneln. Helt fantastiskt eller hur?

Detta års upplevelse är en fröjd för dina ögon. Då vi lagt till Dolby Atmos ljud till vår tunnel så skapade vi även två helt nya visuella uppelevser för att verkligen matcha ljudet – Hatch och Mantascenerna. Dolby och LG arbetar tillsammans för att verkligen ge dig den mest oförglömliga upplevelsen på IFA: Med 360 ljud från Dolby Atmos så besökarna känner att de är mitt i händelsernas centrum, samt objektbaserat ljud i tunnel är det den optimala ljudupplevelsen. Det finns 30 st högtalare installerade i tunneln, 10 st som finns där endast för Dolby Atmos-upplevelsen.

Så tänk dig att du går igenom en helt fantastisk undervattensvärld med hypnotiserande bilder på manater och stora mantor svävande precis över ditt huvud även om det är högt i tak här. Du kommer aldrig att glömma den fantastiska världen utanför Nebula, med stjärnor på en kolsvart himmel. Nej, ord räcker inte till för att beskriva de djupa haven och rymden övan och det blir verkligen en magisk upplevelse tack varje de självtändande pixlarna som gör att färgerna kommer till liv i OLED Tunneln.

För alla ni som inte kan vara med på IFA på plats, här är en smygtitt på hur det känns att gå genom LG OLED Tunneln:

Det finns många andra installationer som denna runt om i världen. Till exempel i Dubai Mall Aquarium samt OLED Landmark på Ambiance Köpcentrum i Indien. Se fram emot en fantastisk upplevelse.

För att summera allting, OLED-tunneln är mer är bara skärmar. Det är en upplevelse.

Snart kommer OLED-tunnelns skisser samt fler videos att publicera. Håll utkik här!

Life's Good!

Föregående

Upptäck IFA: Europas främsta Elektronikmässa
 

Nästa

Vintermagi med LG V30