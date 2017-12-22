Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Vintermagi med LG V30

Av S.M. Swanson 22.12.2017

A view of the entrance to the Christmas market in Vienna, Austria.

Res runt i några av Europas mest hyllade julmarknadedr, Wein, Innsbruck, Strasbourg och Rothenburg o.d.T.

Den gamla julsången går: ”It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” . Oavsett om du firar jul eller bara njuter av den festliga stämningen så är ett besök på en julmarknad ett givet val för att till fullo upptäcka vintern och lokala specialiteter.

I år så tog LG med sig trekompisar på en tur genom Eurpa och upptäckte fyra hyllade julmarknader. Vi filmade allt med LG V30 och i efterhand retuscherades ingenting. Jo, du hörde rätt, Ingenting!

LG V30’s standardkamera har en vidvinkel på f/1.6 och glaslins, väldigt likt en DSLR kamera vilket är perfekt för att fota i mörker och där färgerna behövs förstärkas.

Har du ibland märkt hur bilderna kan se förvrängda ut på andra Smartphones kameror? Här är en annan bra sak med LG V30’s kamera, den låter 4 % mer ljus komma in i bilden, för en mer realistisk och klarare bild.

Kolla in det själv! Se hur enkelt V30 fångar ljuset både dag och kväll och hur alla färger på en julmarknad kommer till liv. Det är nästan som om du är på plats. Kan du känna doften av glögg ännu? Efter du kikat på videon, läs mer om alla julmarknader vi besökte!

Historien bakom julmarknader tror man har sin börjar i medeltida Tyskland och därifrån spred de sig senare runt om i Europa. De grundades för att folk skulle kunna fylla på sina förråd inför vintern men snart utvecklades de till en festlig högtid med jultema.

Vårt första stopp är Wein marknaden som sägs vara orginalet bland julmarknader. Det var här den första decembermarknaden var etablerad 1294 som sedan utvecklades till en julmarknad.

Man kan inte åka till Wien utan att beundra arkitekturen på plats, så som Schönbrunn Palats, ett fantastiskt sommaresidens i barockstil för kungligheter. Våra tre besökare beundrar utsikten och julbelysningen med en varm drink i handen.

Vårt nästa stopp är Innsbruck, huvudstaden i Österrikiska Tyrol, högt uppe i Alperna. Här besöker vår trio inte bara en utan tre julmarknader! Deras första stopp är Christkindlmärkt (Som den heter i Österrike) som är framför Gyllene Taket, en klassisk sevärdhet i gamla stan. Det är en fantastisk bygnad med ja, som namnet avslöjar, ett gyllene tak.

Den andra marknaden som de besöker är ”Makplatz”. Den ligger precis bredvid floden och har en väldigt speciell julgran som glittrar av 90 000 Swarovski kristaller. Efter vi har beundrat julgranen och bergen här beger våra tre vänner sig vidare mot den tredje julmarknadet: och nu måste de ta sig, långt, långt upp i bergen för Hungerburg Christkindlmärkt. Den panoramavy man slås av här uppe är en perfekt avslutning för vår Innsbruck resa.

Vår nästa destination är Strasbourg! Det ligger i Alsace regionen i Frankrike men har många tyska influenser. Strasbourg ser inte ut som resten av Frankrike utan har en egen unik identitet. Som en av de äldre städerna i Europa så har Strasbourg en av de äldsta och mest populära julmarknaderna i Europa. Den ligger precis framför stadens stora katedral, ytterligare en sevärdhet! Men det bästa med den här julmarknaden? Den har Europas högsta julgran! En helt fantastisk syn!

Slutligen beger sig våra tre vänner vidare mot sin sista julmarknad: Rothenberg ob der Tauber, en gammal tysk stad med fantastiska hus från medeltiden i gamla stan. Att resa till denna julmarknad som ligger mittemellan den gamla kyrkan och stadshuset är en resa tillbaka i tiden – och faktum är att denna julmarknad är över 500 år gammal. ! 

Här besöker vännerna de små bodarna med glögg i ena handen och tyska bakverk i den andra. Det perfekta avslutet för vår resa till Europas färgstarka julmarknader, med våra vänners lyckligaste minnen filmade  med LG V30. 

Life's Good!

