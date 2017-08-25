Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Uppdatera till LG V30 ThinQ och släpp loss dess kraft

Vilka nya funktioner finns det? Måste jag köpa en ny telefon? Tänk igen. Allt som krävs är en enkel programuppdatering för din LG V30 ThinQ som ger dig tillgång till en rad nya, spännande...

A view of the entrance to the Christmas market in Vienna, Austria.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

Vintermagi med LG V30

Res med tre vänner till fyra av Europas mest berömda julmarknader – allting filmat med LG V30!

An image of presenting new LG Airstar; a robot cleaner for airports at Berlin IFA 2017.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

Välkommen till framtiden! Välkommen till IFA 2017!

IFA är den ledande mässan för hemelektronik i Europa. LG kommer erbjuda besökarna en fantastisk uppvisning av den senaste av LG’s ledande teknik och innovativa produkter.

A front view image of IFA at Messe in Berlin, Germany.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

Upptäck IFA: Europas främsta Elektronikmässa

Någonsin undrat vad som händer på en elektronikmässa? Vi har insider-nyheterna från Europas bästa!

A snap-shot of two people enjoying a walk at Brandenburg Tor from the life is good video taken by lg v30

INSPIRATION

“Lifes good” När du är i Berlin

“Life is Good” När du är i Berlin. Se denna video som visar några av Berlins vackraste platser, filmad med LG V30.