LG Experience

Uppdatera till LG V30 ThinQ och släpp loss dess kraft

Av T. RO 03.07.2018

An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new ai cam function. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.

Gör din LG V30 ThinQ ännu bättre med kraften hos ThinQ. Denna programuppdatering tar din telefon till nästa nivå!

Den eleganta designen hos LG V30ThinQ, dess smidiga användargränssnitt och den imponerande kameran har vunnit många anhängare, såväl nya som gamla. Nu kommer Android 8.0 Oreo-uppdateringen att ta LG V30ThinQ till nya höjder när LG lanserar sin ThinQ AI-teknik. Det kommer att kännas som att du får en helt ny smarttelefonkamera med de senaste uppgraderingarna.

Så vad gör egentligen uppdateringen med din smarttelefon? Låt oss börja med kameran som var i en klass för sig redan när LG var bland de första att använda dubbla linser. ThinQ AI-tekniken, tillsammans med den otroliga hårdvaran, gör kamerans funktioner ännu bättre. Den är inte längre en enkel apparat för att ta bilder, utan ett kraftfullt verktyg som gör ditt liv enklare.   


AI CAM

Även om du inte är en yrkesfotograf kan du komma en bra bit på vägen snabbare med LG V30ThinQ. Tänk på AI CAM som din personliga expertfotograf som hjälper dig att få bättre bildkvalitet med varje foto. När du ska ta ett foto känner AI CAM igen och analyserar ditt motiv och rekommenderar det bästa läget och alternativa färgskalor. 

An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new ai cam function. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new ai cam function. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new ai cam function. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new ai cam function. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new ai cam function. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new ai cam function. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new ai cam function. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new ai cam function. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
QLens

QLens är ett bildigenkänningsverktyg som kommer att förändra hur du använder din kamera för all framtid. Har du någonsin velat veta mer om något du fotar? Använd funktionen Visual Search i Qlens och ta en bild av föremålet i fråga. Sedan kan du hitta allt du vill veta om det med hjälp av Pinterest. Du kan använda funktionen Visual Shopping för att handla enklare genom att enkelt hitta och köpa varor på Amazon genom att bara ta en bild av föremålet du vill ha. Qlens har även en QR-scanner.

An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new qlens function which allows to search photographed image from pinterest. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new qlens function which allows to search photographed image from pinterest. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new qlens function which allows to search photographed image from pinterest. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
An image of lg v30 demonstrating its new qlens function which allows to search photographed image from pinterest. Enabled by android 8.0 oreo software update.
Bright Mode

Foton som tas i svagt ljus kan enkelt tappa viktiga detaljer. Nu kan din kamera automatiskt upptäcka svaga ljusförhållanden och se till att öka bildens ljusstyrka för att göra motivet tydligare. 


LG Software Upgrade Centre

Letar du efter nya uppgraderingar? I så fall kan du få hjälp från LG:s nya Software Upgrade Centre i Sydkorea. Denna anläggning hjälper kunder världen över med snabba mobiloperativsystem och programuppdateringar, vilket innebär att du får samma nivå på din service oavsett var du befinner dig.

När du har uppgraderat din LG V30ThinQ från Android 7.2 kommer du att ha ett fantastiskt verktyg tillhands för att berika och förenkla ditt liv. Kom igen. Släpp loss din LG V30ThinQ.

An image of showing the process of android 8.0 oreo update from lg v30 device.
An image of showing the process of android 8.0 oreo update from lg v30 device.


Life’s good!

