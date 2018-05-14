Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

De bästa högtalarna för att lysa upp din vår – inifrån och ut

Av V. Keller 14.05.2018

Spring outdoor party with the LG portable speaker

Våren är i full blom och det är en bra ursäkt för att fira! Med de rätta högtalarna spelas din favoritmusik där du är - hemma eller utomhus.

När våren kommer slår blommorna ut och vi får fler soliga dagar, detta betyder att vi plockar fram grillarna och dammar av badkläderna.

Och oavsett hur du tillbringar helgen; bjuder på drinkar i ditt hem, badar på stranden eller i poolen eller förbereder inför campingsäsongen, så har du den bästa täckningen med LG och det bästa ljudet med deras högtalare vid din sida.

När du har en vårfest, koppla in  LG ThinQ® högtalarna och spela

LG ThinQ® högtalarna kommer att skapa en imponerande atmosfär när dina vänner kommer på besök, och allt tack vare Meridian audio och den inbyggda  Google Assistant.

Skulle dina gäster kräva några av Mozarts bästa stycken, eller till och med cheesy 90-talshits, betyder den certifierade Hi-Res Audio och Meridian att ljudkvaliteten är den bästa – så du får den pefekta stämningen i hemmet. När dina händer är fulla med mat och dryck så kan du helt enkelt säga: "Hej Google, spela lite musik" och du är redo att mingla.

Och med inbyggd Chromecast kan du enkelt ladda ner program såsom Youtube på din TV för fantastisk visuell effekt tillsammans med din musik. ThinQ®-högtalarna kommer också kunna styra dina LG soundbars med hjälp av de planerade programuppdateringarna som kommer senare i år, detta för att få musiken låta ännu bättre.

Indoor party scene with a front view of LG audio speaker PK7
A front view of LG audio speaker PK7
A zoom view of LG ThinQ speaker created with Meridian Audio partnership and Google Assistant
Indoor party scene with a front view of LG audio speaker PK7
A front view of LG audio speaker PK7
A zoom view of LG ThinQ speaker created with Meridian Audio partnership and Google Assistant
Teknisk info:

Plattform: Google Android saker (Inbyggd Chromecast, Google Assistant, Weave)

Ljud: 30W, Hi-Res Ljud (192kHz/24bit), Ljuduppkonvertering (Upp till 96kHz/24bit), MERIDIAN Audio partnerskap

Anslutningsbarhet: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ta din campingresa till nästa nivå med PK7

Tycker du om att vara utomhus under en länge period? PK7 är den då bärbara högtalaren för dig! Den har ca 20 timmars batteritid vilket innebär att du kan njuta av din musik under hela campingresan. Och den flerfärgade stämningsbelysningen låter dig förvandla även den mest avlägsna skogen till ditt favoritdisco.

X-greppet ger ett bekvämt sätt att bära PK7 genom vildmarken och Bluetooth-högtalaren är också stänksäker. Så spela den musik du vill med Meridian audio och skapa dina egna högkvalitativa soundtrack för din campingsemester!

Outdoor picnic party with LG audio speaker PK7 which support bluetooth and waterproof
A side view of LG portable speaker PK7 for outdoor activity
Outdoor picnic party with LG audio speaker PK7 which support bluetooth and waterproof
A side view of LG portable speaker PK7 for outdoor activity
Teknisk info:

Ljud: 40W (batteri-läge: 30W), Meridian audio partnerskap, dubbla diskanter, dubbla passiva högtalare

Belysning: Flerfärgsbelysning, stämningsbelysning

Vattentålig: IPX5

Batteritid: 20 timmar

Codec stöder: apt-X HD, apt-X, AAC

Anslutningsbarhet: Riktig trådlös stereo, röstaktivering, multi-bluetooth, handsfree

På väg till parken? Till festivalen? Ta med dig din PK5 för en härlig stämning

Det finns alltid en checklista med saker att komma ihåg när man ska spendera dagen utomhus tillsammans med vänner såsom solkräm, solglasögon, vatten... Och glöm inte den bärbara PK5. Låt musiken flöda dag som natt då den har en batteritid på ca 15 timmar. Meridian audio upprätthåller en lika hög ljudkvalitet även när vinden tilltar; och dra nytta av den tåliga designen som innefattar ett praktiskt handtag.

LED partybelysning kommer att ge lite extra kraft efter mörkrets inbrott - och med en smidig storlek så får den enkelt plats i tygväskan tillsammans med alla dina andra måste-ha saker.

A front view of LG audio speaker PK5 at outdoor sports scene
An outdoor activity image of LG portable speaker PK5 on the floor
A side view of outdoor LG speaker PK5 with Mardian audio partnership and dual passive cooling technology
A front view of LG audio speaker PK5 at outdoor sports scene
An outdoor activity image of LG portable speaker PK5 on the floor
A side view of outdoor LG speaker PK5 with Mardian audio partnership and dual passive cooling technology
Teknisk info:

Ljud: 20W, Meridian audio partnerskap, Dubbla passiva högtalare

Belysning: Flerfärgsbelysning

Vattentålig: IPX5

Batteritid: 15 timmar

Codec stöder: apt-X HD, apt-X, AAC

Anslutningsbarhet: Riktig trådlös stereo, röstaktivering, multi-bluetooth, handsfree

Svalka dig med din PK3 i handen

Oavsett om du är vid stranden, på en resort eller vid poolen så kommer den bärbara PK3 se till så att du har dina favoritlåtar nära tillhands medan sommaren kommer närmare.

Med en batteritid på ca 12 timmar så kan din högtalare spela hela dagen medan du kopplar av i vattnet. Och med den vattentäta designen är stänk och bad inga problem - inte ens om den blir tillfälligt nedsänkt i vatten kommer den gå sönder. Med det rika basljuset kan du se och känna musikkvalitet medan du läser din favoritbok eller spelar ett bollspel.

Dual Passive Cooling Waterproof feature of LG portable speaker PK3
A waterproof feature of LG audio speaker PK3
Dual Passive Cooling Waterproof feature of LG portable speaker PK3
A waterproof feature of LG audio speaker PK3
Teknisk info:

Ljud: 16W, Dubbla passiva högtalare

Vattentålig: IPX7

Batteritid: 12 timmar

Codec stöder: apt-X, AAC

Anslutningsbarhet: Riktig trådlös stereo, röstaktivering, multi-bluetooth, handsfree

Var kan jag hitta detta? Här

Life's Good!

Relaterade artiklar

ifa-2019_lg-magazine_ha-instaview-introduction_key-visual.jpg

KOMMANDE NYHETER

IFA 2019: Upptäck den smarta kylen som håller köket uppkopplat

Läs mer om LG InstaView ThinQ-kylskåpet på IFA Berlin och ta reda på varför denna smarta produkt kommer att bli mittpunkten i alla hem.

Föregående

LG TWINWash™: Äntligen vår?
 

Nästa

Uppdatera till LG V30 ThinQ och släpp loss dess kraft