LG Experience

MWC 2018: Vi presenterar uppföljaren till V30: V30S ThinQ

Av Divya Sehgal 20.03.2018

The image of LG booth at MWC 2018 barcelona, presenting its latest artificial intelligence smartphone v30s thinq.

Vi presenterar nya V30S ThinQ – som liknar V30, men är bättre på det mesta. Ny mobil AI-teknik säkerställer bättre prestanda och en nyskapande röst- och kamerafunktion – LG V30S ThinQ har allt du behöver.

Vill du ha en smartphone som hanterar vardagslivet utan att blinka? En smartphone som effektivt hanterar alla rutinmässiga vardagssysslor. Upptäck vår revolutionerande AI (Artificiell Intelligens). LG presenterar sin nya smartphone V30S ThinQ – som V30 fast ännu bättre. V30 har i princip samma basfunktioner som V30S ThinQ, men den nya versionen har en rad funktioner som du definitivt borde titta närmare på. LG V30S ThinQ har mängder av smarta funktioner som underlättar vardagen med hjälp av riktigt användbar Artificiell Intelligens.

An image of LG booth at MWC 2018, crowd are experiencing a brand new lg v30s thinq.
An image of LG booth at MWC 2018, crowd are experiencing a brand new lg v30s thinq.

Vilka är fördelarna med uppgraderade V30S ThinQ jämfört med V30? Den nya telefonen har 6GB RAM och 128GB lagringsutrymme för ännu bättre prestanda. Även om din favoritfärg på V30 var Raspberry Rose, kommer du inte att bli besviken på färgalternativen för V30S ThinQ – välj mellan nya Platinum Grey och Moroccon Blue. Telefonen har även vår välkända OLED-skärm som är perfekt för spel och filmer – med fantastisk kontrast, djup svärta och perfekt mättade färger.

A front shot of new lg v30s thinq announced at mwc 2018, showing in three new colors - platinum grey and moroccan blue.
A dynamic angle of new lg v30s thinq image in moroccan blue.
A dynamic angle of new lg v30s thinq image in platinum gray.
A front shot of new lg v30s thinq announced at mwc 2018, showing in three new colors - platinum grey and moroccan blue.
A dynamic angle of new lg v30s thinq image in moroccan blue.
A dynamic angle of new lg v30s thinq image in platinum gray.

Men du kanske undrar om kameran? Vad är det för vits med en telefon utan en bra kamera? Exakt! Vi har sett till att V30S ThinQ inte lämnar någonting att önska i det avseendet. Du behöver aldrig fundera på om du kommer att få mörka foton i svaga ljusförhållanden tack vare Bright Mode. Ett gruppfoto i en restaurang med svag belysning? Inga problem. Funkar det att ta ett foto tillsammans med vännerna på en konsert? Inga problem där heller. Oavsett ljusförhållanden klarar V30s ThinQ uppgiften!

LG:s smarta AI ThinQ-teknik sparar massor av tid med visuell sökning. Föreställ dig att du beställa varor i en webbutik – allt du behöver göra är att fota det du vill köpa –  om du vill köpa nya skor är det bara att fota ett par skor. Fota skorna med kamerans Qlens-funktion och välj sedan ”visuell sökning”. Ett ögonblick senare kan du köpa skor online utan att behöva skriva någonting i sökfältet. Dessutom kan du använda ThinQ röstkommandon för att spara tid.

Och sedan har vi den avancerade ljudtekniken – all musik spelas upp med äkta HiFi-kvalitet.

Dessutom kan du använda ThinQ röstkommandon för att spara tid. Det här är bara ett axplock av alla specialfunktioner som V30S ThinQ har att erbjuda. LG:s nya smartphone erbjuder obegränsade möjligheter.

LG:s smartphone V30S ThinQ lanseras snart – mer information inom kort!


Life's Good!

Lanseringsdatum varierar beroende på lan

