LG Experience

Bästa Berlin-resplanen – från frukost till solnedgång

Av V. Keller 27.08.2018

A view of Berlin city, including the cathedral, TV tower and the Spree river.

Är du i Berlin för att besöka IFA? Eller bara på semester? Kolla in de här ställena så får du en fantastisk vistelse oavsett vad du gillar mest.

Berlin är en stad som har något för alla – oavsett om du är ute efter nattliv, historia, god mat eller något helt unikt och annorlunda.

Så om du är i Berlin för IFA – världens största mässa för hemelektronik – eller enbart för att kolla in sevärdheter i en av en av världens coolaste städer. Här får du några tips på hur du kan fylla ut tiden.

Berlin för historienördar

DDR Museum

Det här museet erbjuder mer än bara gamla arkiv och kvarlevor från det förflutna. Här kan du faktiskt interagera med Berlins historia, uppleva vardagslivet, uppförandet av muren och hur Stasi fungerade. Museet uppmuntrar dig att använda alla dina sinnen för att få en verklig förståelse av livet som Berlin-bo genom krig, kamp och gamla tider.

Sandeman’s tours

Av alla rundvandringarna är detta en av de bästa – och Bäst Av allt, allt är gratis (bara dricksa det du vill i slutet)! Förutom sightseeing får du en orientering om staden och får se platser där några av de viktigaste händelserna under andra världskriget ägde rum.

Travel Berlin: The Berlin Cathedral at sunset, with the TV tower in the background.
Det övergivna Berlin

Det finns ett par särskilt unika platser du kan besöka, som kommer ge dig en rejäl dos historia och även spänning. Den övergivna amerikanska spioncentralen ovanpå en nedgrävd nazistskola i Teufelsberg är en kuslig kvarleva från tidigare epoker. Och det övergivna Beelitz-Heilstätten-sjukhuset där Hitler och Honecker behandlades. Du kommer förmodligen att stöta på likasinnade resenärer på vägen, men se upp för skyltar med texten ”kein eingang” (förbjudet att beträda)!

Det alternativa Berlin

Madame Claude

Denna lilla bar i Kreuzberg har en spännande historia – den var en gång bordell innan den förvandlades till en upp och nervänd lägenhet som fungerar som bar. Upp och ner innebär att alla stolar, lampor, bord osv. finns i taket! Varje kväll är det konserter, discjockeys och event från 19 till sent på natten med musikquiz på onsdagar.

Alternativ Berlin Graffiti-workshop

Du får se en hel del graffiti när du promenerar på Berlins gator – vad sägs om att skapa din egen? Lagligt förstås! Alternativa Berlin erbjuder regelbundna graffiti-rundturer och workshops, för både affärsresenärer och turistgrupper.

Urban Spree

Den här platsen har något intressant för alla; konst, mat, drinkar och klubbar. Urban Spree inrättades för att visa upp lokala konstnärers arbete men har kommit att handla om allt som gör Berlin storslaget. Om du vill få det närmaste man kommer Berlin i ett nötskal, hittar du det här.

Travel Berlin: A man walks past some black and white street art on the streets of Berlin.
Berlin för nattugglor

Pub Crawl Berlin

Att ta en organiserad barrunda är ett av de bästa sätten att se nattlivet utan att behöva göra all research själv; dessutom ingår prisvärda erbjudanden till låg avgift som inkluderar dryck. Pub Crawl Berlin är bara ett exempel; du kan träffa massor av nya människor och ha en trevlig utekväll.

Matrix club

För den verkliga nattugglan är det här ett perfekt ställe att gå till – det ligger under järnvägen vid Warschauer Strasse i Friedrichshain, här kan du roa dig inpå småtimmarna i nio barer och fem dansgolv. Där börjar folklivet vid ett på natten, så det är ingen idé att komma för tidigt.

Berlin för matälskare

Dudu

Med så många olika kulturer i Berlin finns det massor av krogar med ett otal olika kök. Dudu är ett bra exempel på opretentiös och vackert presenterad, läcker asiatisk mat. Det är chic, det är minimalistiskt, det är fusion. Allt du kan önska av ett hipsterhak.

Neni

Om ute efter mat för ett speciellt tillfälle är Neni något för dig. Den har rimliga priser och utsikten och inredningen gör den perfekt för en alldeles särskild kväll. Här serveras internationell mat med en unik twist, så Neni har något för alla.

Travel Berlin: Neni restaurant is a great recommendation for those looking for something special during their time in Berlin, Germany.
Roamers

Det perfekta frukoststället med riktigt fräscha och hälsosamma produkter. Inredningen i trä är lika charmig som maten och det finns veganska, vegetariska och glutenfria alternativ ... Med andra ord, väldigt mycket Berlin. Du kommer att återvända hit fortare än du anar!

Travel Berlin: Roamers cafe and restaurant encapsulates everything Berlin, with creative and unique meals at reasonable prices.
Mustafas Gemüse kebab

Det var i Berlin den första Döner kebab skapades av den turkiske invandraren Kadir Nurman. Det här stället med sin läckra snabbmat bör definitivt finnas på din lista och Mustafas är känt både för turister och lokalbor – men tänk på att kön är lång.

Berlin för konstälskare

Berlinische Galerie

Berlin har modern konst som alla andra hippa världsstäder – den är galen, underbar, ibland provokativ och ibland obegriplig, men det är det som är så häftigt! Kom hit och se den bästa moderna konsten, fotografin och arkitekturen och det judiska museet ligger alldeles i närheten om du har tid över.

East Side Gallery

Det är den mest kända platsen om du vill se Berlinsk konst – världens längsta utomhusgalleri fullt av väggmålningar målade på den ursprungliga Berlinmuren. Denna mix av konst och historia kommer att hålla dig sysselsatt minst ett par timmar.

Berlin för shopaholics

Mauerpark Flohmarkt

Varje söndag vaknar Mauerpark till liv med sin second hand-marknad – här hittar du kläder, vintageväskor och smycken bland många andra fynd. Och vid tre på eftermiddagen kan du få en riktigt häftig upplevelse med friluftskaraoke! Lyssna på några av de bästa och sämsta rösterna i Berlin och ställ upp själv om du vågar.

Friedrichshain

Sikta in dig på detta område om du är ute efter små, unika boutiquer. Ställ in Boxhagener Platz Park i din kartapp så hittar du gångvägar fulla av unika och intressanta kläder, heminredning, smycken och mer. Tänk bara på hur du ska få med dig allt hem!

Europa-Center

När du vill ha något från en välkänd butikskedja är Europa Center ett av många alternativ med ett bra utbud av internationella och tyska handlare. Det är centralt beläget, byggt som andra köpcenter i världen och dekorerat med en säsongsbetonad touch.

Life's good!

