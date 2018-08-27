Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

9 fantastiska ThinQ-funktioner som visas på IFA

Av V. Keller 27.08.2018

LG ThinQ working in a darkened living room, with the air conditioner, television and air purifier working together using artificial intelligence.

På IFA 2018 visar vi upp det bästa LG ThinQ-tekniken erbjuder och det är riktigt fräcka saker att upptäcka.

Det är en dröm som blir verklighet – alla hushållsmaskiner samarbetar för att du ska kunna göra det du vill och mindre av det som du måste.

LG:s ThinQ-teknik har revolutionerat hur hushållet fungerar, men gör det verkligen livet lättare? På IFA 2018 kan du uppleva ThinQ själv genom att besöka våra olika temaområden resor, vård och mat.

Personanpassningsfunktionerna kombinerat med heltäckande uppkoppling och val av olika plattformar bidrar till att skapa den perfekta grunden för AI, både idag och i framtiden.

Oavsett om du har möjlighet att besöka mässan eller inte så presenterar vi här de 9 ThinQ-funktionerna som vi verkligen ser fram emot att bli en del av hemmet och samhället.

1. Låt kylskåpet hjälpa dig

Tack vare ThinQ kan du göra så mycket mer med kylskåpet än att bara starta och stänga det. Ändra temperatur oavsett var du är, kyl snabbt ner drycker för speciella behov, gör mer is så att det finns när du kommer hem och spara energi genom att välja läget sleep när du är på semester. Dessutom kan den smarta strömfunktionen hålla nere kostnaderna genom att se till att kylskåpet alltid är inställt på den mest kostnadseffektiva inställning.

2. Välj rätt inställning så sköter hemmet resten

Välj mellan lägen som semester, behagligt, hemma och borta – då kan du enkelt få hushållsmaskinerna att göra det som behövs och spara energi. Anpassa belysningen efter när du kommer hem, låt luftrenaren rena luften eller ställ maskinerna i viloläge – dammsugaren tar enkelt hand om dammet när du är borta. Så enkelt är det.

3. Säg till din TV vad du vill se

Du kan fråga din TV om vad du vill*, hur blir vädret, du kanske behöver en jacka när du ska ut, vad heter skådespelaren i din favoritserie, vilka filmer visas i kväll, vad visas på de andra kanalerna… använd din fantasi så blir ThinQ smartare med tiden och får lättare att uppfylla dina önskemål. 

(*Vissa funktioner lanseras senare under 2018.)

4. Visa dina bilder utan långsam nerladdning

Nu är det slut på att vänta för att läsa in bilderna innan du kan visa dem på stor skärm. När du säger till telefonen att ta en bild (”Hey Google, take a selfie!”) kan du med ett röstkommande enkelt visa den för familjen och vännerna på din LG TV när du kommer hem.

5. Låt dammsugaren göra arbetet

Vi hatar alla att dammsuga, speciellt när det finns barn, djur och en massa fötter runt dig hela tiden. Tack vare ThinQ kan du starta din robotdammsugare när du är ute, schemalägga dammsugning eller spontandammsuga. Du kan till och med ställa i luftrenaren att ta hand om lätt flygande damm efter dammsugningen.

6. Ställ in musiken efter humöret

Det är lördag och du har massor att göra, varför inte välja musik som passar det du ska göra? En energifylld spellista för träning, en avkopplande för att läsa, klassisk musik för koncentration och slutligen lite upplyftande musik för att bli redo för kvällen. Det tar inte timmar att välja musik, säg bara till din WK7 ThinQ-högtalare så får du förslag baserat på din egen smak.

A woman sitting in her living room, using her LG remote control to speak to her LG OLED Wallpaper TV.
A woman sitting in her living room, using her LG remote control to speak to her LG OLED Wallpaper TV.

7. Låt luftrenare arbeta när du är ute

Det finns många fördelar med en luftrenare, men att behöva komma ihåg att starta den när du kommer hem på kvällen och vänta tills den gör jobbet kan dra ner känslan av resultatet. Med ThinQ kan du ställa in luftrenaren att ha gjort jobbet tills du kommer hem för att se till att luften du andas hemma alltid är ren.

8. Låt ThinQ vara doktor åt dina maskiner

Festen ska snart börja och dina högtalare/tv/kylskåp måste bara fungera! Men enligt Murphys lag är det just nu som allt slutar fungera. ThinQ ser till att det fungerar. Få meddelande när det är problem med en enhet via den smarta diagnostikfunktionen så kan du snabbt åtgärda problemet.

9. Ställ in hemmet så att det hjälper dig hela dagen

Vakna och säg ”good morning Google” så ställs allt in precis som du vill. Alla dina maskiner är redo för dagen, oavsett om det gäller luftkonditioneringen, TV:n, luftrenaren, din planering eller favoritmusiken. När sedan din ”to-do lista” läses upp kommer du att känna dig betydligt mer produktiv.

Life's good!

