LG Experience

Robotteknik: CLOi:s väg från skapelse till CES 2019

Av V. Keller 14.01.2019

CLOi robots stand to attention at IFA 2018 | More at LG Magazine

CLOi har uppnått många milstolpar sedan lanseringen. Robottekniken är på väg till ett bageri, stormarknad och flygplats nära dig – och det är bara början.

CLOi fick en ganska tuff start vid CES 2018, men den har kommit långt sedan dess och LG har stora planer för hur denna robotteknik kommer att förbättra våra liv.

Robotar som hjälper dig att handla eller avlasta ditt arbete

I september 2018 inledde CLOi Home ett test med den stora sydkoreanska bakverkskedjan Paris Baguettes, för att hälsa kunder välkomna och erbjuda en hjälpande hand med rekommendationer för inköp. CLOi har även spel och pussel för att hålla barn sysselsatta medan deras föräldrar handlar. Roboten var också rätt söt.

Följande november meddelade LG att de skulle utveckla CLOi CartBot som en lösning för den sydkoreanska stormarknadskedjan E-mart. Robottekniken är utformad för att hjälpa shoppare att bära tunga föremål, och använder självständig körning för att följa shoppare runt i affären samtidigt som man undviker hinder.

Denna utveckling sker parallellt med CLOi CleanBot och GuideBots framgångsrika försök på Sydkoreas Incheon International Airport. Den livliga flygplatsen - som sträcker sig över 1 km från början till slut och med 95 miljoner passagerare som reste år 2017 - var den perfekta platsen för att testa robotarnas lokalisering, igenkännande, vägplanering, röst- och känslomässiga interaktionsfunktioner. Som en följd av försöket har 14 CLOi-robotar blivit utplacerade där permanent.

LG CLOi Guide and Cleaning Bots take a much needed break at Korea's Incheon Airport | More at LG Magazine
CLOi Homebot is in chef mode - and was a feature in some large Korean bakeries this year assisting customers | More at LG Magazine
Under IFA 2018, efter sitt huvudtal, berättade LG:s CTO IP. Park för journalister att CLOis utveckling i Sydkorea bara är början. "Vi förväntar oss att dessa tjänsterobotar ska utökas till att fungera i andra offentliga områden också", sa han.

"Allt detta är en perfekt testbädd av exponentiell teknik och innovativa affärsmodeller. Vår affärsmodell är inte begränsad till att bara sälja robotprodukter och lösningar. Vi strävar efter att skapa nya affärsmodeller av data och tjänster som använder robotar. "

Robotteknik som arbetar tillsammans

Tack vare samarbeten med startupföretag som SG Robotics och Robotis har CLOi gjort stora framsteg utanför det smarta hemmet och inom områden som assisterad gång och självständig körning.

SG Robotics skapades för att hjälpa människor att gå mer obehindrat och skydda dem i ansträngda arbetsinställningar och vardagslivet. Deras kompetens inom gånghjälpmedel gör att SG Robotics är en perfekt partner för ett samarbete med CLOi. Företaget, som ägs av Angel Robotics, använder SEA-teknik (serie-elastisk manövrering) vilket bidrar till att skapa mer naturliga rörelser med exoskelett.

Samtidigt sammanfogar Robotis personalisering med robotteknik och skapar allt från separata delar för att fullända robotar för att hjälpa till med utbildnings-, forsknings- och uppsökningsaktiviteter. Tillsammans med LG planerar de att skapa hårdvara och mjukvara med navigeringsfunktioner – vilket leder till milstolpar som att CLOi CartBot självständigt följer efter kunder i snabbköpet.

The CLOi CartBot is one of LG's stars at CES 2019, and it's coming to a supermarket near you | More at LG Magazine
LG har också arbetat med ett antal utbildningsinstitutioner – framför allt University of Toronto, där de har ett forskningspartnerskap och AI-forskningslaboratorium – för att fortsätta bygga vidare på sin kompetens.

CLOi SuitBot - den första kroppsburna roboten

SG Robotics och LGs SuitBot, som hjälper till att förbättra styrkan i underkroppen, debuterade vid IFA 2018 och har sedan dess skapat vågsvall inom robottekniken. Exoskelettet hjälper människor med tunga lyft, samt personer som har problem med att gå. Den ansluter också till andra CLOi-robotar för att skapa en smart arbetsmiljö.

En bekväm passform och naturligt roterande leder gör det möjligt för CLOi SuitBot att röra sig på ett mer avslappnat och naturligt sätt för att underlätta för underkroppen när du går, står eller arbetar. Skor av sandaltyp och automatisk justering gör att bäraren lättare kan komma in och ut ur dräkten, vilket skiljer LG CLOi SuitBot från många andra exoskelett.

The CLOi SuitBot will help people with walking, and also with heavy lifting | More at LG Magazine
Park lade till: "LG SuitBot har konstruerats baserat på grundliga ergonomiska studier, såväl som aktiverings- och sensorteknik. SEA-tekniken möjliggör naturlig hjälp. LG SuitBot använder inga sensorer fästa på huden. Bär den som kläder, och du är redo att sätta igång.”

CLOi blir en del av revolutionen med smarta hem på CES

LG:s show vid IFA 2018 handlade om ThinQ och smart hemteknik, tänk dig ett hem där de mest krävande uppgifterna kan göras för dig, och du kan ha mer tid för saker du tycker om. CLOi-robotar hade huvudrollen, både i keynote-talet och på utställningen.

Allt från att dammsuga, ha koll på vad som finns i kylskåpet, få hjälp med att läsa upp recept, till att spara energi medan du är på semester - ThinQ erbjuder otaliga funktioner som gör ditt arbete i hemmet åt dig. CLOi Home kommer snart att vara ett tillägg till detta, men CLOis framsteg har flyttat sig utanför hemmet och in i alla aspekter av våra liv.

Vad kommer att vara senaste nytt på CES 2019? Du får komma till Las Vegas själv och ta reda på det! Om du inte kan komma, kommer de senaste nyheterna finnas här i LG Magazine.

CLOi featured heavily in LG's keynote speech at IFA 2018, taking centre stage to answer some questions at one point | More at LG Magazine
Häng med CLOi på CES

CES hålls mellan den 8 och 12 januari 2019. Som världens samlingsplats för innovatörer och genombrottsteknik kommer CLOi att finnas till hands för att visa LGs robotteknik så här långt.

Life's Good!

