LG Experience

Smart TV-guide – tips och tricks

Av Adrian Back 01.03.2023

LG's Smart TV lineup looks great in your living room, and allows you to watch all your favourite streaming services including HBO's Game of Thrones | More at LG MAGAZINE

Det råder inget tvivel om att tekniken har förändrats, och det har även vårat sätt att konsumera media. Informationen finns alltid inom räckhåll tack vare framsteg inom smarttelefoner, surfplattor och datorer. Oavsett storleken på skärmen vi har framför oss är, har vi tillgång till alla möjliga sorters innehåll. 

Samtidigt som alla dessa enheter förvandlas till mediacenter har även din Tv utvecklats tack vare smart teknik. Den är sannolikt den största skärmen i ditt hem, och du kan lyssna på musik, titta på bilder, spela spel och kolla på videor dia din Tv. Men om du ändå inte är helt säker på vad du kan göra med en Smart Tv, har vi några praktiska tips och tricks.

Allt handlar om apparna

lg-experience-lg-lab_smart-tv-guide-tips-and-tricks_sub-img1-uk.jpg
lg-experience-lg-lab_smart-tv-guide-tips-and-tricks_sub-img1-uk.jpg

Tekniken har gett publiken kontrollen över vad de vill titta på, och ingenstans syns detta tydligare än i LG Content Store. Här hittar du över 200 appar som går enkelt att ladda ner och som ger dig möjligheten att verkligen anpassa din smarta Tv efter dina intressen. Oavsett om du vill streama dina favoritlåtar genom Spotify, läsa de senaste världsnyheterna med Newsy, eller hitta goda recept med ifood.tv. 

Tack vare webOS, vilket inledde trenden med enkla, användarvänliga gränssnitt år 2014, går LG Smart Tv-appar både enkelt att installera och använda. Den praktiska guiden på skärmen gör att du enkelt kan byta mellan program som kan ligga kvar i bakgrunden när du växlar mellan dem. Så nu kan du pausa ditt favoritprogram för att titta på nyheterna, och sedan hoppa tillbaka utan att behöva missa eller starta om något.

Perfekt bild

lg-experience-lg-lab_smart-tv-guide-tips-and-tricks_sub-img2-uk.jpg
lg-experience-lg-lab_smart-tv-guide-tips-and-tricks_sub-img2-uk.jpg

De senaste åren har 4K Ultra HD blivit allt mer populära. Det uppnår den tydligaste möjliga bilden tack vare de 8 miljonerna aktiva pixlarna, och en allt större mängd Tv-program och filmer finns nu i 4K. Det enda problemet är att hitta sådant innehåll. 

Som tur är har LG Smart TV ett enormt utbud av filmer och serier i 4K. På så sätt får du dra fördel av den fantastiska upplösningen utan att investera i dyra spelare och en hylla full med 4k-filmer.

Enkelt att dela mellan enheter

Som mittpunkten i vardagsrum runtom i världen, är det viktigt att Tv:n kan visa alla sorters innehåll. Med LG Smart Share-appen kommer du åt alla dina låtar, videor och foton som du har på andra enheter, direkt på din Smart TV. 

LG Smart TV-appen skickar ditt favoritinnehåll från din stationära dator, bärbara dator, surfplatta eller smarttelefon direkt till din Tv, och bäst av allt är att det sker trådlöst. Det innebär att du slipper slösa värdefullt batteriliv med skärmdelning.

Spel-streaming på storskärm

1.jpg
1.jpg

Brukar du se på Twitch på en liten datorskärm? Sätt dig istället bekvämt i soffan och starta appen Game Streams för att kunna se på e-sport eller följ någon av alla twitch-stjärnor direkt i din LG TV.

Oändlig underhållning 

Trots den ombytliga framgången hos sociala mediaplattformar, finns det en som har stått emot tidens tand. YouTube lanserades 2005 och har nu över 30 miljoner besökare om dagen och mer än 300 timmar med video laddas upp varje minut. 

Med så många videor att titta på och så många timmar med underhållning som väntar på dig, är det viktigt att kunna se det på din Tv. Med LG Smart TV har du tillgång till miljarder videor och otaliga filmer via YouTube. Dessutom kan hela familjen titta på dem på den stora Tv:n istället för på en mobil, pekdator eller persondator.

Sensationell sport

Sports app DAZN is available on your LG Smart TV, making sure you always have a front row seat for the game | More at LG MAGAZINE
Sports app DAZN is available on your LG Smart TV, making sure you always have a front row seat for the game | More at LG MAGAZINE

Vill du se vem som kommer att vinna Premier League och Davis Cup, eller vem som blir nästa superstjärna inom tungviktsboxning? Då är appen Viaplay för LG Smart TV ett måste för att se de största fotbollsmatcherna, boxningsmatcherna, UFC-matcherna och sportsändingar från hela världen.

Hela världen inom räckhåll 

Nuförtiden kan din fjärrkontroll göra så mycket mer än att bara sätta på Tv:n eller byta kanal. Med LG Magic Remote har du full kontroll över din underhållningsupplevelse. Du kan bläddra genom kanalerna med bara en handrörelse, använda LG Voice Mate för att hitta ditt favoritprogram eller snabbt koppla upp dig till en videotjänst som Rakuten TV med bara ett knapptryck. Detta är en fjärrkontroll som du verkligen inte vill tappa bort. 

Vräk i dig de bästa Tv-programmen och filmerna 

Istället för att titta på program ett avsnitt i taget, bränner vi gärna genom en hel säsong åt gången eller stannar halvvägs igenom och fortsätter flera månader senare. Med en LG Smart TV kan du göra detta genom att ladda ner appar som Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Nordic och Blockbuster.

lg-experience-lg-lab_smart-tv-guide-tips-and-tricks_sub-img9-uk.jpg
lg-experience-lg-lab_smart-tv-guide-tips-and-tricks_sub-img9-uk.jpg


Life's Good!

LG OLED evo 83-inch 4K Smart TV

OLED65C26LD

65'' OLED C2 - OLED evo 4K Smart TV

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition 83-inch Smart TV

OLED65G26LA

65'' OLED G2 - OLED evo Gallery Edition 4K Smart TV

lg_experience_featured_product_OLED77B29LA.jpg

OLED77B26LA

77'' OLED B2 - OLED 4K Smart TV

An image of a couple watching Rakuten TV movies with the lg tv.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

LG TV + Dolby Ta Bion in i Ditt Hem

Hemmabio-upplevelsen blev precis så mycket bättre med Dolby Vision och Dolby Atmos-försedda LG TV.

The side view of LG OLED TV in the living room

Tech Hub

Bästa OLED-teven för den ultimata tittarupplevelsen enligt experterna

LG:s utbud av OLED tv-apparater erbjuder en unik hemmabioupplevelse med bästa möjliga bildkvalitet

The LG Super UHD Nanocell TV, located in a living room, displaying a vibrant image of a forest.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

De senaste LG TV uppdateringarna: Din guide till de bästa av de bästa

Med dessa små men spektakulära uppdateringar till 2018 Super UHD TV-serien ser LG-TV bättre ut än någonsin.

