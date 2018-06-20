Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG TV + Dolby Ta Bion in i Ditt Hem

Av S.M.Swanson 20.06.2018

An image of a couple watching Rakuten TV movies with the lg tv.

LG TV har kombinerat den otroliga kvaliteten hos Dolby Vision och Dolby Atmos för en hemmabio-upplevelse som drar dig rakt in.

Vi älskar inte bara att gå på bio för att det är ett sätt att gå ut. Om du är en sann filmfantast, älskar du filmernas egen magi: Glid ner i ett plyschsäte, lutar sig tillbaka i en mörkad biograf och drar sig in i ett helt nytt universum av sevärdheter och ljud, som de mästerliga filmskaparna noggrant har skapat.

Men tänk om vi berättade för dig att bildkvaliteten och ljudet du får på bion var tillgängligt i ditt hem? Tänk om vi berättade för dig att vi förser utvalda LG TV med Dolby Vision och Dolby Atmos ljudsystem? Du skulle bli ganska exalterad. Och det borde du, eftersom vi är det.

Så, nu är det dags att investera i de där mörkläggningsgardinerna, uppgradera soffan, och ladda upp med popcorn — du kommer att älska filmkvällarna hemma med LG TV (och även din dejt, kompisar och familj... så ja, du ska kanske ladda upp med extra mycket popcorn).


Se och upplev varje detalj

Är du redo för det tekniska? Så här fungerar det: Dolby Vision är ett helt nytt High Dynamic Range (HDR) format som kodar ett otroligt omfång av subtila färger (12-bit färgdjup för att vara exakt), plus ljusare ljust och mörkare mörkt. Du får se nyanser i skuggor.

Sedan, går vi ihop med Dolby Atmos system, vilket bara för några få år sedan, var enbart använt i förstklassiga biografer. Dolby Atmos är ett surroundljudsystem som ger dig 360° av äkta surround ljud.

Låt oss jämföra och urskilja: Vanligt surroundljud arbetar med kanske fem till sju kanaler framför, bakom och vid sidan av dig. Dolby Atmos, å andra sidan, ger dig fullt 3D ljud, inklusive overhead, och mycket mer exakt kontroll över enskilda ljud, vilket kan göras starkare eller tystare, mer diffust eller fokuserat. Med andra ord, en helikopter som lyfter, eller en slagsmålsscen, eller en livlig restaurang kommer låta som om de har inträffar runt omkring dig, som om filmen kommer till liv.

I huvudsak skapar det en bubbla inne i ditt vardagsrum där handlingen finns överallt, även om du sitter på soffkanten eller i hörnet av rummet.

An image from the movie 'Blade runner' of Rakuten TV, which can enjoy with LG Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible Tvs.
Se dina favoritfilmer utan att oroa dig om ny media

Och nu finns det ännu mer att se och uppleva, med Rakuten TV som annonserar att de kommer att vara först med Europeisk video-on-demand plattform för att ge Hollywood titlar utrustade med Dolby Vision och Dolby Atmos. Bekymra dig inte för att köpa nya former av media för att få ut det mesta av din filmkväll.

De har spännande favoriter som Blade Runner 2049 och Spiderman, båda utrustade med Dolby. För de minsta, kolla in The Emoji Movie. Tjejkväll inne? Sätt på Rough Night. Sugen på lite sci-fi action? Klicka över till Elysium.


Vilken TV kan jag skaffa för att skapa min egen hemmabio?

Så här är det: Endast en handfull TV är just nu kompatibla med Dolby Vision och Dolby Atmos. Vi kan stolt säga att LG TV har modeller med båda delarna.

Ta en titt på W7, en otroligt tunn TV som passar perfekt in i inredningen i ditt hem.

Försäkra dig också om att kolla in E7, en supertunn, glasinramad modell som just vann den årliga CE Week Shootout Titel.

A sound bar image of LG SIGNATURE W7 TV, compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
An image of LG E7 TV, a super slim, glass-framed model which is Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible.
A side view of LG OLED 4K TV which can be compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
Så visst, vi tycker det är säkert att din dejtkväll nu har blivit så mycket mer spännande. Och biokvällar med familjen? Mycket häftigare. Ingen lämnar en filmkväll besviken med en LG TV i centrum.


Life’s good!

