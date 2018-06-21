Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Avtäckning av LG G7 ThinQ: en smartphone som blandar nutid med framtid

Av V. Keller 21.06.2018

LG G7 smartphone from two different angles; firstly from the back with the camera lens in view and secondly from the side, with the screen and new notch look in view

LG har släppt sitt nya flaggskepp, en smartphone som sammanför de bästa tillgängliga funktionerna, och några flashiga nya funktioner, för att göra livet ännu bättre.

När LG släppte flaggskeppet V30 smartphone mot slutet av 2017 var den prisad för dess ljudkvalitet, användbara funktioner och banbrytande kamera. Nu har de tagit det ett steg högre med G7ThinQ, genom att behålla kontrollen av grunddragen medan betydelsefull AI införs för att göra livet ännu bättre.

Det är en telefon som ger hög prioritet för - större skärm, intelligent mjukvara, snygg design, en kamera med nytänk - och sammanför detta på en ergonomisk-fabulös handhållen plats.

K-pop sensation BTS har redan testat G7ThinQ och utlåtandet har varit överväldigande positivt.

Teknikjournalister och VIP får för första gången tillträde till lanseringseventen i New York, 2 maj klockan 9:30 f.m. EST och Seoul, 3 maj klockan 10:00 f.m. Vilka funktioner kommer de att visa intresse för? Ta reda på det här först.


Att göra AI enklare och mer intelligent än någonsin tidigare

Tack vare den nya Google Assistant-knappen på vänster sida av G7ThinQ, kan man nu snabbt få tillgång till röstsökning. Denna flotta assistent gör mycket mer än att tala om dagens skämt eller vädret.  När man trycker på knappen två gånger så startar man Google Lens, vilket ger all den information du behöver när någonting fångar blicken - ta objektet i din bild och anslut till Amazon och Pinterest för att hjälpa dig att lära mer och för att göra ett inköp.   

AI CAM lägger också till en annan sträng till din intelligensbåge, identifierar med hög precision exakt vad i bilden du avgränsar.  Den väljer scenen, om det är ett porträtt, mat eller natur eller någonting helt annat - och justerar automatiskt inställningarna för att ta den perfekta bilden.

LG G7 smartphone from two different angles; firstly from the back with the camera lens in view and secondly from the side, with the screen and new notch look in view
LG G7 smartphone from two different angles; firstly from the back with the camera lens in view and secondly from the side, with the screen and new notch look in view
Ljud som drar in dig i ögonblicket

LG telefoner har ofta varit föregångare vad gäller ljudkvalitet och G7ThinQ är inget undantag. Liksom V30 finns upplevelsen av 32bit Hi-Fi QUAD DAC kvar med DTS:X 3D Surround som förenar mixen vilket ger en upplevelse av 7.1 kanal surroundljud i din telefon.  Detta skapar en djup, realistisk ljudupplevelse även med både hörlurar och en högtalare. Den nyligen presenterade BoomBox-funktionen har 17x större resonanskammare och har 39% större högtalare med förstärkt bas jämfört med V30. Hur är det för en annan ljudnivå?


Det grundläggande anses inte längre som grundläggande

För att en smartphone ska anses vara ett flaggskepp är det minsta som krävs att göra det grundläggande rätt och LG har siktat på att gå ett steg längre, genom att göra det grundläggande någonting att skryta om.

Med 6,1-tums Super Bright Display kan du även se tydligt i de soligaste miljöer. Ljusstyrkenivån ökar till 1000 nits, med 30% mindre strömförbrukning än G6 - vilket gör den till en av de mest livfulla skärmarna på smartphone-marknaden. 

Apropå ljus, kameran har nu en super bright funktion också, som hjälper dig att ta bilder så du kan se objektet bättre i även de mörkaste omgivningar.

Allt detta stöds med en dubbel 16MP-lins med porträttläge, levande bilder, och HDR10-videoinspelning medan Super Wide Angle kameran låter dig att ta bilder med mindre störning (även i selfie-läge). När du lägger till Google Assistant-funktionerna så får du en mångsidig fotograferingsupplevelse som kommer att få amatörfotografen att känna sig professionell.


Design som flyttar gränserna

New Second Screen, på eller av? Det är frågan för alla Android entusiaster. Med G7ThinQ kan man ha båda. Bestäm helt enkelt vad som passar din smak bäst; en New Second Screen som gör ytterligare användning av QHD+ FullVision-skärm, eller så kan du skymma det helt och ge din skärm ett klassiskt utseende.

Om du väljer att ta fördelen med FullVision-skärmen så kommer du inte att bli besviken, med förhållandet 19.5:9 vilket är större än någonsin tidigare. Botteninfattningen är nästan 50% smalare än G6 och skärmen på G7 är avrundad med böjt härdat glas för att fullborda ett modernt snyggt utseende. En skärmupplösning på 3120 x 1440 ger dig en rikare och skarpare upplevelse.

Med en robust och hållbar konstruktion som har blivit standard för LG flaggskeppstelefoner och en variation av färger inklusive, New Moroccan Blue och Aurora Black, har G7ThinQ både utseendet och funktionaliteten i ett.


Allt extra inkluderat

Ryktena är sanna – det senaste och bästa Qualcomm (Snapdragon 845) chipset har parats med G7ThinQ och det kommer med alternativen 4GB av RAM och 64GB ROM*. All denna kraft kan få dig att undra över batteri konsumtionen, men både Snapdragon 845 och Android Oreo är mer strömeffektiva än tidigare modeller, och stänger ner bakgrundsuppgifter för att batteriet ska hålla länge.

Kontinuerliga uppgraderingar kommer också att bli tillgängliga genom Software Upgrade Centre, som säkerställer att du har den senaste tekniken långt efter inköp.


Bedömning

Den nya G7ThinQ visar hur högt LG kan höja ribban. En bättre kamera än någonsin tidigare, marknadsledande AI-teknologi och starka grundprinciper gör att denna telefon kan bli värdefull i ditt liv.När man tar bort reklamjippon från en överfull smartphonesmarknad, så är det allt man verkligen behöver.

Testa några av de bästa funktionerna på LG G7ThinQ genom att klicka på videon nedanför! Vad är du mest spänd på?

TEKNISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform

Skärm: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi)

Minne:

- LG G7 ThinQ: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (upp till 2TB)

Kamera:

- Bakre Dubbla: 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°) / 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)

- Framsida: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

Batteri: 3000mAh

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

Storlek: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

Vikt: 162g

Anslutningsbarhet: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Minne: New Aurora Black

Övrigt: Super Bright Display / New Second Screen / AI CAM / Super Bright Camera / Super Far Field-Röstigenkänning / Boombox Högtalare / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround-ljud / IP68 Vatten- och Dammresistent / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Ansiktsigenkänning / Fingeravtrycksensor / Qualcomm®Quick Charge™ 3.0-Teknologi / Trådlös Laddning / MIL-STD 810G Kompatibel / FM Radio


Life’s good!

*Produktspecifikationer varierar mellan olika länder

