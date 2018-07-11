Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

De senaste LG TV uppdateringarna: Din guide till de bästa av de bästa

Av S.M. Swanson 11.07.2018

The LG Super UHD Nanocell TV, located in a living room, displaying a vibrant image of a forest.

Se vad LG har gjort under 2018 med Super UHD TV-serien (ledtråd: detaljerna avslöjar allt - och det är ganska fantastiska detaljer).

I ärlighetens namn: Ibland behöver du en uppgradering, inte en heltäckande översyn, oavsett om det gäller ditt hem, din personliga stil eller din dagliga rutin. Därför har LGs inställning till årets senaste TV-utbud fokuserat på att utveckla de redan fantastiska produkterna.

Under de senaste åren har LG tagit revolutionen ett steg framåt med förändringar såsom Dolby Atmos och Dolby Vision för OLED TV. Under 2018 handlar det om detaljerna. Så, låt oss gå igenom de viktigaste uppgraderingarna som gör LGs 2018-serie till den bästa UHD-TV du hittar på marknaden.


En mer levande bild än någonsin tidigare

Den första och den största uppdateringen på listan är Full Array Local Dimming.  Local Dimming är en avancerad funktion som sänker bakgrundsbelysningen på mörkare färger och förbättrar de ljusa. Det är i grunden en fråga om hur du programmerar och kontrollerar skärmens LED-lampor. Med Full Array Local Dimming får du ett djupare kontrastområde, så dina ljusa färger är mer levande och dina mörka färger är mer naturliga.

An image which shows the picture quality comparison between lg super UHD tv and conventional tv.
An image which shows the picture quality comparison between lg super UHD tv and conventional tv.

Det som gör att Full Array Local Dimming kan sticka ut från vanlig Local Dimming (som bara tänds på skärmen från kanterna) är hur bakgrundsbelysningen för Full Array Local Dimming täcker hela skärmens omfång, inte bara små zoner (vilket kan leda till obekväm blomning eller "halo"-effekter). Det finns för närvarande på SK95- och SK85-modellerna. Se Full Array Local Dimming i full action i denna videon:

Bearbetar dina kommandon med snabbhet och enkelhet

Nästa är den kraftfulla nya processorn: Alpha 7 i B8 och Super UHD TV. För de som inte vet: processorn är i grunden den lilla hjärnan i mitten av din TV, där bearbetas information och gör så att dina klick och kommandon kommer till liv på skärmen. Desto bättre processorn, desto snabbare, mjukare och effektivare spelas dina program.

Den nya Alpha-processorn fick mycket intresse från pressen på CES eftersom de redan älskar LG TV (Gizmodo-samtal LGs TV visar "guldstandarden som alla andra TV-apparater jämför sig med") - och denna uppgraderingen tar dig till den guldstandarden.

An image shows a woman testing the artificial intelligent enabled voice command from new lg super uhd tv.
An image shows a couple watching lg super uhd tv and testing the voice command from its artificial intelligent feature.
An image shows a woman testing the artificial intelligent enabled voice command from new lg super uhd tv.
An image shows a couple watching lg super uhd tv and testing the voice command from its artificial intelligent feature.
Varje detalj, oavsett hur mycket du zoomar

Detta är en uppgradering som fans av LG Super UHD TV-serien särskilt kommer att uppskatta: Alla 2018 LG Super UHD TV har nu andra generationensNano Cell ™ -teknologi. Innan Nano Cell ™ fanns det quantum skärm*, vilket gav bra bildkvalitet. Men zooma in på den skärmen. Zooma in igen. och igen. Med  Nano Cell ™ kommer du att zooma länge, eftersom pixlarna på skärmen bara är en enda nanometer i diameter (referens: klipp ett papper i tvärriktning och dess diameter blir 100 000 nanometer).

Du får subtilare, mer exakta färger i ett bredare spektrum av betraktningsvinklar - för vem sitter egentligen direkt framför TV:n hela tiden? LG:s forskare har upptäckt att mindre än 5% av tittarna gör detta. Så, för de 95% av oss som inte sitter direkt framför TV:n så är detta en mycket, mycket bra nyhet.

An image of beautiful and modern living with new lg super uhd tv.
A diagram which shows the viewing angle coverage of lg super uhd tv
An image of beautiful and modern living with new lg super uhd tv.
A diagram which shows the viewing angle coverage of lg super uhd tv
Ta din TV-upplevelse till nästa nivå

Och sist men inte minst, de Dolby Atmos och Dolby Visual funktionerna som du känner igen och älskar från biografen? Tja, förra året var denna kombinationen exklusiv för LG OLED TV. I år, säger vi hej till Dolby Atmos-kodningen på hela LG Super UHD TV 2018-serien! Kombinerat med Dolby Visual får du den allra bästa bilden och ljudet som kan tänkas från en TV. Dolby Atmos är ett surroundljudsystem som är så exakt att ljudet följer bilderna på skärmen: Till exempel så när ett plan landar från vänster till höger låter som om den landar från vänster till höger. En morrande tiger som springer genom skogen. En åskväder som passerar över dig. Du får känslan att du faktiskt är där. (Läs mer om Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision)


Upplev den stora matchen som om du verkligen vore där

Alla dessa funktioner kunde inte komma på en bättre tid, med fotboll som tar det stora scenen från juni till mitten av juli. Om du är ett fan av det vackra spelet kommer Dolby Atmos och Dolby visual få dig att känna det som om du är i Moskvas Luzhniki Stadium under finalen! Den kraftfulla processorn och de levande färgerna bidrar också till atmosfären som kommer att få dina vänner att bosätta sig i din soffa under hela turneringen (om du låter dem).

Så detta är en sammanfattning av de senaste uppdateringarna från de bästa UHD-TV du hittar på marknaden. När det gäller detaljerna ser LGs 2018-serie på UHD-TV:n ganska bra ut: Ibland är det de små förändringarna som gör den största skillnaden.


Life’s good!

*IPS 4K Quantum Display är den senaste IPS-teknologin som förbättrar ljuskällans kvantumeffekt, som skiljer sig från quantum dot display-teknik.

