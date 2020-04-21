Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

TV

INSPIRATION

Hur man återskapar bioupplevelsen hemma med modern teknik?

INSPIRATION

Lås upp dina underhållningsdrömmar.

Den nya produktlinjen kommer att göra det lättare än någonsin att välja och anpassa en OLED-TV efter behov, samtidigt som miljöpåverkan minskar tack vare den lättare kompositmaterialen som...

KOMMANDE NYHETER

De senaste LG TV uppdateringarna: Din guide till de bästa av de bästa

Med dessa små men spektakulära uppdateringar till 2018 Super UHD TV-serien ser LG-TV bättre ut än någonsin.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

LG TV + Dolby Ta Bion in i Ditt Hem

Hemmabio-upplevelsen blev precis så mycket bättre med Dolby Vision och Dolby Atmos-försedda LG TV.

Tech Hub

Vad definierar bildkvaliteten?

Visste du att bildkvaliteten hos en TV baseras på 3 fundamentala kriterier? Mängden pixlar, pixlarnas kvalitet och frekvensen bilder per sekund. Ta reda på mer.