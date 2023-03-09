Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Lås upp dina underhållningsdrömmar.

09.03.2023

2023 LG OLED evo C3&LG Sound Bar SC9_Lifestlye_PR.jpg

Lås upp dina underhållningsdrömmar med de nya 2023 OLED-TV och Soundbars!

Den nya produktlinjen kommer att göra det lättare än någonsin att välja och anpassa en OLED-TV efter behov, samtidigt som miljöpåverkan minskar tack vare den lättare kompositmaterialen som används i byggandet av produkterna.  

Vi på LG lanserar nya OLED-TV-modeller och soundbars för år 2023 med förbättrade funktioner och design. Våra nya modellserier inkluderar Z3, G3 och C3, som kommer med större skärmstorlekar upp till 97 tum, bättre bildkvalitet och en mer anpassningsbar användarupplevelse tack vare Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 6 och webOS 2023. Dessutom är våra soundbars, som SC9S med 3.1.3 kanaler, designade för att kunna samspela med TV:ns inbyggda högtalare för virtuellt surroundljud i hög kvalitet.t. Vi presenterar nyheterna under vårt bolags tionde år som marknadsledande inom OLED-TV, och vi firar detta med en ännu mer anpassningsbar och tillgänglig TV-upplevelse än tidigare.

Vi har introducerat vårt största modellutbud hittills för OLED-TV år 2023. Utöver de befintliga storlekarna på 42, 48, 55, 65 och 77 tum, har vi ökat fokus på de största modellerna på 83, 88 och 97 tum, som är OLED-exklusiva för LG. Detta ger våra kunder mer valfrihet och möjlighet att välja en OLED-TV som passar deras behov och preferenser.

Alla våra OLED-TV-modeller som vi erbjuder år 2023 kommer med vårt operativsystem webOS 2023. En av de nya funktionerna i webOS 2023 är anpassningsbara snabbmenyer för varje användare. Denna funktion ger våra kunder möjlighet att anpassa snabbmenyn till deras specifika önskemål och användningsbehov. Detta gör användningen av TV:n mer personlig och enklare, och ger en bättre användarupplevelse.

Sammanfattningsvis erbjuder våra OLED-TV-modeller år 2023 större valfrihet än tidigare med fler storlekar och nya anpassningsbara snabbmenyer i operativsystemet webOS 2023.

LifeStyleShoot_G3_Wall_Mount.jpg
LifeStyleShoot_G3_Wall_Mount.jpg

De nya OLED-modellerna är utrustade med den senaste systemprocessorn Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 6, som använder AI-stödd maskininlärning för att förbättra både bild- och ljudupplevelsen efter användarens preferenser. Med AI Picture Pro kan bildmaterial skalas upp ännu bättre än tidigare. Dessutom erbjuder den nya processorn förbättringar på HDR-sidan med funktioner som OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro och HDR Expression Enhancer, som använder maskininlärning för att förbättra kontrasterna i varje bild och förstärka viktiga objekt i varje scen, såsom ansikten.

På ljudsidan erbjuder TV:ns inbyggda högtalare virtuellt surroundljud i 9.1.2 kanaler med hjälp av AI Sound Pro. Det är också enkelt att integrera 2023 års soundbars, till exempel SC9S, som kan samverka med TV:ns högtalare för att ge högkvalitativt Dolby Atmos-certifierat ljud och fylla ut rummet med ljudupplevelse. Sammantaget kan dessa nya teknologier och funktioner förbättra TV-tittandeupplevelsen och ge användarna en mer anpassad och immersiv upplevelse.

LG OLED evo G3: Den vägghängda favoriten

LG OLED evo G3 är en serie av TV-modeller som har blivit populära på grund av deras ljusstarka OLED-paneler och vägghängda design. För 2023 års G3-modeller har LG infört flera förbättringar för att göra dem ännu mer attraktiva.

En av de stora förbättringarna är Brightness Booster Max, som möjliggör en upp till 70-procentig ökning i ljusstyrka. Detta åstadkoms genom att använda en helt ny arkitektur för att styra pixlarna på skärmen med hjälp av förbättrade algoritmer och skärmteknik. Detta gör att G3-serien är idealisk för tittare som vill ha en ljusstark och färgstark TV-upplevelse.

En annan stor förbättring är det exklusiva reflexfiltret, som gör det möjligt att titta på TV även i ljusa rum med lågt stående sol. Detta är särskilt användbart under nordiska sommarkvällar när solen sätter sig sent på kvällen.

Utseendemässigt har G3-modellerna också fått en uppgradering med den nya One Wall Design-monteringsanordningen som gör det möjligt att montera TV:n sömlöst mot väggen. Den nya konstruktionen av kompositmaterial gör också att produkterna är lättare att hantera och transportera samtidigt som TV:ns vridstyrka och hållbarhet inte påverkas.

LG OLED evo G3 kommer i fyra olika storlekar - 55, 65, 77 och 83 tum - vilket gör att den passar alla olika behov.

LG OLED evo C3: Storsäljaren i ny förpackning

Vi  har förbättrat våra OLED-TV-modeller för 2023 med fokus på ljusstyrka, användarvänlighet och integration med andra LG-produkter. Våra C3-modeller är utrustade med Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 6 och webOS 2023, vilket ger en ännu mer användarvänlig upplevelse än tidigare. En unik funktion för C3-serien är möjligheten att diskret montera en LG SC9S-soundbar i panelens nederkant, antingen på väggen eller på TV:ns vridbara fot. Det ger en ljudbild som följer bildmaterialet för en mer sammanhållen upplevelse.


Vi har också förnyat webOS 2023 med nya funktioner som Quick Cards, Music Cards och Sports Cards, som alla ger snabb åtkomst till appar och notifikationer. En ny funktion, Picture Wizard, gör det också enklare att skapa personliga bildprofiler baserade på användarens preferenser. Slutligen stöder webOS 2023 också smarta hem-protokollet Matter, vilket ger våra kunder möjlighet att övervaka och styra sitt smarta hem från TV:n. Vår OLED evo C3 blir tillgänglig i storlekarna 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 och 83 tum.

C3_Lifestyle (sport)_PR.jpg
C3_Lifestyle (sport)_PR.jpg

Premium Cinema: bioupplevelse i hemmet

Vi har gjort stora framsteg med vår OLED-teknik sedan vi introducerade den på marknaden för tio år sedan. Med vår senaste serie av TV-modeller erbjuder vi maximal biokänsla hemma med storlekar på upp till 97 tum och stöd för Dolby Vision och Dolby Atmos.

Vi har inkluderat en ny funktion för 2023, nämligen förbättrad integration mellan TV och soundbars. Användare kan nu enklare para en IMAX Enhanced Sound-certifierad multikanal-soundbar med DTS:X. Med hjälp av WOWCAST kan enheterna kopplas samman trådlöst, medan WOW Orchestra gör det möjligt att kombinera ljudkanalerna i soundbaren och TV:n för en förstärkt ljudupplevelse.

Vi fortsätter att driva teknik och innovation framåt för att ge våra användare en fantastisk TV-upplevelse. Med OLED-tekniken har vi kunnat leverera den bästa möjliga svärta, kontrast och färger, vilket ger en högkvalitativ upplevelse som liknar en biografupplevelse hemma


Användarvänlighet: alla kan njuta av LG OLED

Våra 2023 års OLED-TV-modeller innehåller flera funktioner som vi har utvecklat för att göra TV-tittandet skonsammare för ögonen. Med TÜV Rheinlands Eyesafe-certifiering minskar vi mängden blått ljus som avges från skärmen, medan våra UL-certifieringar Flicker-Free Display och Discomfort Glare Free garanterar en flimmerfri styrning av TV-panelernas ljus och minimerar obehagliga reflektioner. Vi är stolta över att kunna erbjuda dessa funktioner till våra användare för en bättre och mer behaglig TV-upplevelse.

Miljöpåverkan har också beaktats i utformningen av LG:s 2023 års OLED-TV. 

En större del av komponenterna i TV:n består av återvunnen plast, och TV:n har utvecklats för att vara så lätt som möjligt utan att göra avkall på hållbarhet och vridstyvhet. Detta resulterar i minskad miljöbelastning vid transport och installation av TV:n, samtidigt som det minskar belastningen på användaren.



