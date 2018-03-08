Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Vilken LG TV är perfekt för dig?

Av S.M. Swanson 08.03.2018

A man and lg signature wallpaper tv w7 in a living room.

Oavsett om du är en sportfantast, filmälskare eller en hardcore gamer så har LG den perfekta TV:n för dig.

Nu när julen är över och omslagspapperet och dekorationerna har städats undan kanske det är dags för en till liten present – till dig själv? Investera i en gåva som gör dig glad året om: En LG TV. Med så många modeller att välja på kan det vara svårt att hitta rätt TV. Men som tur är har vi satt ihop den här guiden för att hjälpa dig hitta den perfekta LG TV:n för dig.

För sportfantasten: 

Du har all spelarstatistik memorerad. Du bär lagfärgerna hela vägen ner till underbyxorna. Och du skulle aldrig ens drömma om att missa en match.

Om matchdagen betyder allt för dig, rekommenderar vi:

A)  55” LG OLED E7 TV = den perfekta TV:n för dig.

Med OLED E7 får du fantastisk bildkvalitet i 4K UHD (Ultra-High Definition). Svettdroppen som rinner ner för målvaktens ansikte? Den supersnabba foulen? Tränarens ögonbryn som rycker? Du får med minsta lilla detalj och märker sådant som andra missar.

Allt tack vare att E7an använder OLED-teknologi, vilket uppdaterar bilden 1 000 gånger snabbare än LED-pixlar. Du kan se spelarna springa, sparka och hoppa med övermänsklig snabbhet utan minsta otydlighet. OLED-pixlar ger även enastående precisa och rika färger, vilket tillsammans med Dolby Atmos uppslukande ljud gör ditt vardagsrum till en del av arenan (men utan oredan och stöket).

Om du gillar att titta på matchen med dina vänner, rekommenderar vi: 

B) 55" LG Super UHD SJ95 TV = Eftersom TV:n också är din vän.

För att få den där riktigt härliga stämningen på matchdagen som alla älskar är LG Super UHD TV allt du behöver. Med LG:s Nano Cell-teknik slipper ni bråka om vem som får sitta i mitten. Tack vare Nano Cell och LG:s IPS-skärmar får man perfekta färger och fantastisk bild oavsett från vilken vinkel man tittar på matchen. Så det är bara att bjuda hem hela kompisgänget.

De kommer att tacka dig.

A group of friends watching a sport match from lg super uhd 4k tv.
A group of friends watching a sport match from lg super uhd 4k tv.

För filmälskaren:

Du tittar alltid på director’s cut. Din drömsemester är Cannes. Och vem påstår att popcorn inte är en matgrupp?

Testa:

Precis som sportfantasten kommer du se minsta lilla detalj tack vare LG:s OLED-teknologi. Du kan till och med märka nya saker när du tittar om gamla klassiker: Som vad det mystiska föremålet i hörnet av rummet är? Kanske kan du äntligen läsa vad det står i det där brevet. Eller så kanske du märker hur gröna din favoritstjärnas ögon verkligen är.

Om streaming är din grej så blir det också enklare än någonsin. LG:s smarta TV apparater kommer med prisbelönta webOS 3.5: Det gör att du slipper kämpa med och hoppa genom en massa menyer för att hitta just din streamingkanal. webOS låter dig komma åt filmerna direkt och hjälper dig hålla koll på direktsända program på utvalda kanaler. Förutom att det låter dig snabbt och smidigt komma åt Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV och Rakuten TV, ger det dig även exklusiv tillgång till Sky Store (endast Storbritannien, information om exklusiva erbjudanden kommer). Med andra ord: Alla sorters film, hela tiden.

A front view of lg 4k super uhd tv showing its smart tv screen.
A front view of lg 4k super uhd tv showing its smart tv screen.

Och låt oss inte glömma hur viktig fjärrkontrollen är: Vem har inte fått filmkvällen förstörd av en krånglig och slö fjärrkontroll? Möt LG Magic Remote, en både intuitiv och briljant liten apparat. Den fungerar som en laserpekare och låter dig styra menyerna på skärmen precis som en dirigent leder sin orkester, allt med handrörelser. Njut av funktioner som peka och bläddra samt gest- och röstkommandon. Det är vad vi kallar magi.

Sist men inte minst kommer filmälskare som gillar att titta på film under alla dygnets timmar att uppskatta LG TV:ns många inställningar. Är din hemmabio väldigt ljus? LG Super UHD TV återskapar en miljard levande färger och använder Ultra Luminance för att uppnå den perfekta tittarupplevelsen. Nu slipper du kisa och pausa för att rätta till persiennerna.

Om din hemmabio å andra sidan är för mörk kan också det bli svårt att se vad som händer i extra mörka scener. LG OLED E7 använder OLED-teknologi: De organiska, självupplysta pixlarna kan uppnå perfekt svart tack vare sin unika förmåga att helt stänga av sig och varken avge eller släppa igenom minsta ljus. Detta ger en enorm kontrastbredd och skapar levande skuggor och färger på ett sätt som vanliga LED-TV apparater inte kan mäta sig med.

För hardcore gamern:

Du kan nynna introt till dussintals spel. Du vet hur framgång känns under en ’all-nighter’. Och du glömmer aldrig att spara. Du sparar helst en tredje gång, för säkerhets skull.

Vi föreslår:

LG Super UHD TV har komplett stöd för HDR, inklusive Dolby Vision™, vilket ser till att scenerna ser precis ut som de ska. Dolby Vision™ använder dynamisk metadata för att ställa in färg- och ljusstyrkan för varje enskild bildruta. Tack vare LG:s Nano Cell-teknologi får du dessutom prima färgåtergivning. Detaljer, hastighet, färg – den har allt. Du kommer att bli förälskad i dina favoritspel på nytt, och alla nya spel kommer att se bättre ut än någonsin.

A group of friends playing a video game on a lg super uhd 4k tv
A group of friends playing a video game on a lg super uhd 4k tv

Vi vill också passa på att nämna hur enkel Super UHD TV:n är att koppla in: Alla Super UHD TV har fyra HDMI-portar (till skillnad från de flesta UHD TV:s som bara har 3). Detta ger dig mer valfrihet med ditt ljud- och spelsystem.

Vi får inte heller glömma att nämna input lag: Har du någonsin varit mitt uppe i ett spel på den riktigt viktiga biten och märkt att dina kommandon laggar? Det knappast något värre. För att inte tala om spel där lagg kan leda till död och total förstörelse. Som tur är har LG Super UHD TV extremt låg input lagg på 15–17 ms i Game Mode, så du slipper stressa när det verkligen gäller (mer än vanligt det vill säga).

Det var det! Vi hoppas att den här guiden har varit till hjälp (och lite rolig att läsa förhoppningsvis). Som alltid kan du läsa mer om specifikationerna och detaljerna om de olika TV apparaterna som LG erbjuder på vår hemsida: http://www.lg.com/se/tv/

God jaktlycka!


Life's good!

