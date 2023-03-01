Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

50 år av TV-historia – från svartvit till OLED

01.03.2023

An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

Milstolpar i TV-produktionen.

Teknologin har utvecklats mycket sedan utformningen och tillverkningen av Koreas första TV - – en enkel 19-tums apparat med svartvit skärm (VD-191). Så branschens första stora TV kom från LG.

2004

Med sin 55-tums Full HD LCD TV (55LP10D) kunde LG ta sig över storleksbarriären på 50 tum och presenterade 2004 världens vid den tidunkten största TV. Samma år överskred LG åter gränserna med sin 71-tums Full HD PDP TV.

2011

2011 introducerades världens första 84-tums Ultra HD TV, och i början av det här året den 98-tums 8K TV:n (98UH98) med HDR-bildkvalitet.

A front view of old lg pdp tv
A front view of old lg pdp tv

LG OLED TV som en revolution på den globala premium TV-marknaden

Vad som skiljer OLED TV från andra TV-teknologier är möjligheten att avaktivera individuella pixlar. Detta resulterar i en skarp bild med perfekt svart med tilltalande färger och enastående kontrastförhållanden. På grund av de djupa svarta nyanserna framträder alla andra färger mycket starkare och har mer liv och gränslöst föränderliga ljusa områden. Med sin 10-bits datorkraft kan LG OLED TV visa en miljard färger med de finaste detaljer och färgövergångar. 

Med stöd av BT2020, nästa generation för signalöverföring, kommer LG OLED TV att vara up-to-date även i framtiden. Med introduktionen av den första kompletta uppsättningen av OLED TV på CES 2012 fick LG uppmärksamhet över hela världen.

2013

2013 lanserades den första 55-tums OLED TV och 2014 presenterade LG den första 4K OLED TV. Förra året presenterade LG världens första HDR-kapabla 4K OLED TV följd av flaggskeppet LG SIGNATURE OLED TV.

A left perspective view of lg signature wall paper tv
A left perspective view of lg signature wall paper tv

LG som ledare för den globala premium TV-marknaden

Sedan introduktionen av den första koreanska TV:n har koreansk elektronikindustri nått en helt ny nivå. Således kan man idag kan man hitta många av LG:s innovativa teknologier i hushåll runt om i världen.

För närvarande

Medan LG med OLED TV säkrade sin plats i frontlinjen på den globala premium TV-marknaden, ser framtiden för de kommande 50 åren ännu mer positiv ut än det första halvseklet. Redan förra året nådde LG en milstolpe med 500 miljoner sålda märkes-TV sedan introduktionen av sin första TV. 

Om man tar med i beräkningen att produktionskapaciteten bara var 9 050 enheter 1966, har ökningen i försäljning av LG TV-apparater varit enorm.


Life's Good!

