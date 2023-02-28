Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Bli en superhjälte i sommar med den ultimata strandpacklistan

Av L.Ellis 28.02.2023

The summer holiday items with LG portable speaker PK3, and LG G7 ThinQ

Det finns några saker man bara måste ha och inte kan föreställa sig att glömma när man ska till stranden. Solskydd och solglajjor för säkerhets skull, din favorithatt och nya somriga badkläder hänger alla ihop med strandbesök. Men listan behöver inte ta slut där.

Att göra det lilla extra skulle kunna ge dig priset som den bästa strandvännen. Var extra förberedd genom att ta med en strandväska fylld till bredden, så kommer vänner och familj att dyrka dig - eller åtminstone ge dig en glass. Med några extra föremål på din strandsemesters packlista, kommer du hyllas som den mest omtänksamma strandhängaren.

Undvik hunger med energigivande snacks

Den värsta tiden att få sötsug på måste vara när du precis kommit tillrätta på stranden. Du vill inte resa dig för att leta efter mat och närmaste affär är flera mil bort. Att packa en massa snacks är en bra idé. Ta snacks som är mättande och lätta att äta, såsom frukt, bars, grönsaker och dippar. Ta med en kylväska så att du kan ta med dig något kallt att dricka och få i dig vätska.

lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-1.jpg
lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-1.jpg

Ta med en tripod för handsfree-foton

Lägg till en tripod till dina strandtillbehör så kan du vara med i händelserna. Använd Google Voice Assistant för att säga åt AI-kameran att ta dina foton åt dig, så behöver du inte lyfta ett finger.

Bli en strandlegend med en flasköppnare

Det finns bara en sann hjälte på stranden: personen med en flasköppnare. Det är ett föremål som alla oundvikligen glömmer, och då måste du hitta något annat som kan öppna flaskan åt dig. Det är ett enkelt verktyg som borde ha en plats på din packlista för stranden. Haka en på din nyckelknippa eller stoppa ner en i strandväskan för att rädda dagen.

lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-pl-img8.jpg
lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-pl-img8.jpg

Plåster för katastrofer

Ingen vill skada sig på stranden, men att gå barfota bland vassa stenar, kan det vara svårt att undvika. Ta med ett paket plåster för alla olyckor, och kolla så att de är vattensäkra mot saltvatten. Andra första hjälpenprodukter kan vara praktiska, till exempel antiseptiska servetter.

Höj volymen med en PN7 XBOOM Go portabel högtalare

Ingen sommar utan sommarmusiken. Oavsett om du gillar den senaste topplistan eller om du är en helhjärtad hårdrockare, kan en bärbar vattentät högtalare pumpa upp din musik på stranden. Den portabla högtalaren PN7 är lätt, kompakt och ger dig ett ljud som är värt att fira. Den är även IPX5 vattentät, så du kan avnjuta rena röster och förstärkt bas från denna lilla men kraftfulla högtalare vid vattnet.

lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-pl-img7.jpg
lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-pl-img7.jpg

Packa ner den innan du går hem

Du vill undvika att komma till stranden som en packåsna (eller en strandåsna) men det är viktigt att vara lite förberedd också. Fyll din strandväska med några extra påsar för säkerhets skull. Ta en för dina våta badkläder, så allt annat kan fortsätta vara torrt. Det är även händigt att ha en för skräp. Kom ihåg att inte lämna något förutom fotspår.

LG är din bästa vän på stranden.

Förbättra din strandupplevelse i sommar med LG. Med kristallklart ljud från din PN7-högtalare, kommer du vara redo för de mest minnesvärda stranddagarna någonsin.


Life's good!

