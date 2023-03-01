Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Hygientips för ditt hem med LG

Av V Keller 01.03.2023

An image of a person washing hands

Att tänka mer på hygienen i ditt hem har en rad olika fördelar; 

  • Ger bättre skydd mot allergener och damm 
  • Håller din mat fräsch längre
  • Gör luften du andas fräschare och mer hälsosam för dig och din familj

Upptäck hur du kan göra olika delar av ditt hem mer hygieniska med LG nedan.


Gör dina kläder mer hygieniska

När du tänker på att ha mer hygieniska kläder, kanske din första tanke är att du inte borde ha på dig dina kläder mer än en gång. Men det är en myt.

Ha på dig dina kläder mer än en gång

Du kan och bör verkligen ha på dig dina kläder mer än en gång för att undvika att du övertvättar dem (förutom underkläder och strumpor). En bra tumregel är att lukta på dina kläder för att se om de behöver tvättas. Genom att göra detta kan du dessutom förlänga dina kläders livslängd och spara på vatten och el.

Häng dem ute i solen

För att säkerställa att kläder du har på dig mer än en gång är så hygieniska som möjligt, häng dem ute i solen – detta kan döda en del av de bakterier som kan finnas i plaggen. Använd deodorant på kvällen för att förhindra att din svett hamnar på kläderna om du inte har för vana att duscha det första du gör på morgonen. Och lämna inte kläderna liggandes på golvet i högar eller i påsar – ju mer de kan andas desto bättre!

Hygieniskt rengjorda kläder

Men när det är dags att tvätta dina kläder då? Du kanske förutsätter att du kommer få bort all smuts – men så är inte alltid fallet. Speciellt om du har familjemedlemmar som är allergiska mot husdammskvalster eller pollen eller lider av astma, så är hygieniskt rengjorda kläder ett måste.

An image of LG Washing Machine with white towers and pillows around it

Med LG:s ångtvättmaskiner kan du tvätta dina kläder med ett dedikerat anti-allergiprogram som använder ren ånga för att tränga in i plaggen på djupet och avlägsna upp till 99,9 % av allergener som husdammskvalster.1 Programmet är fortfarande skonsamt mot dina kläder så du behöver inte oroa dig över att dina plagg skadas i processen.

Och på tal om skonsam behandling av dina kläder så finns också LG:s smarta ångskåp, LG Styler, till hands, för att säkerställa att dina kläder blir hygieniskt omhändertagna. Du kommer inte behöva bege dig till kemtvätten lika ofta tack vare det här innovativa skåpet, som säkerställer att dina kläder – till exempel kostymer, blusar, skjortor, jeans, jackor och stickade plagg – fräschas upp från dålig lukt och många allergener. Passa på att också ge kuddar, filtar och barnens favoritleksaker en omgång i LG Styler!

Gör din mat mer hygienisk

Att se till så att din mat förvaras rätt och är säker att äta är en enorm prioritet.

Förvarar

När du förvarar din mat i kylskåpet, se till så att ingen korskontaminering är möjlig – det är en av de största riskerna med mat som förvaras ihop. Kött och råvaror bör förvaras längst ner i kylen/frysen så att vätskorna inte kan hamna på andra matvaror, och vara helt separerade från andra högriskvaror.

Lagar mat

När du lagar mat bör du alltid kyla eller frysa maten så fort som möjligt när du är klar, och som tumregler maximalt upp till 2 timmar efter maten har lagats. Diverse hälsoföreningar uppskattar farozonen för bakterietillväxt i mat att ligga mellan 4,45 - 60 °C, så ditt mål bör alltid vara att hålla mattemperaturen över eller under denna nivå.

An image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with open doors
LG SIGNATURE - 643L InstaView Door in Door™ French Door (Noble Steel) Energiklass F, Vatten/is via röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
LSR100
A closeup inside image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator
An image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with open doors
LG SIGNATURE - 643L InstaView Door in Door™ French Door (Noble Steel) Energiklass F, Vatten/is via röranslutning, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
LSR100
A closeup inside image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator

Dina LG-vitvaror kan hjälpa dig hålla din mat fräsch längre genom att skapa fräschare luft inne i ditt kylskåp. Det kanske låter som nåt slags magiskt trick, men LG SIGNATURE-kylskåpet har en särskild funktion, Fresh Air Filter, som via en dedikerad fläkt cirkulerar luften i ditt kylskåp och hjälper till ta bort ovälkomna lukter.

I LG:s andra kylskåpsmodeller finns också en mängd olika funktioner som kan hjälpa dig hålla din mat i bra skick. Det viktigaste att tänka på är temperaturkontrollen för att hålla maten fräsch, vilket säkerställs av LG:s linjära kompressor – hjärtat i kylskåpet. Linjär kylning håller din mat i en konsekvent temperatur, med fluktuationer på endast +/- 0,5 grader, 24 timmar om dygnet.

Med LG:s kombikyl/frysar säkerställer NatureFresh att du har alla de rätta verktygen för att hålla din mat fräschare längre direkt i ditt kylskåp. Door Cooling-funktionen kyler ner ditt kylskåp 32 % snabbare och säkerställer jämn kylning, även i dörrutrymmet.2

Så med alla dessa tips för att bli mer hygienisk i ditt hem, vad väntar du på? Kolla in LG:s senaste produkter nu!

Life’s Good!



1 Certifierat av BAF (British Allergy Foundation). Reducerar husdammskvalster med upp till 99.9%.

2 Baserat på UL-testresultat med hjälp av LGs interna testmetod, som jämförde den tid som behövdes för temperaturen på dörrhyllan högst upp att sjunka från 24,8℃ till 8℃ mellan LG's Non-DoorCooling+ -modell (GBB60NSZHE) och DoorCooling+ -modellen (GBB72NSDFN).

