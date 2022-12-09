Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Så förvarar du mat i kylskåpet som en expert

Av Ben Smith 09.12.2022

En kvinna visar hur man förvarar mat i kylskåpet på rätt sätt.

Oavsett om du är en köttätare, pescetarian, vegetarian eller vegan kan det stora urvalet av mat som finns tillgängligt året runt göra matförvaringen till en utmaning.

Men med lite kunskap – och tack vare den inbyggda tekniken i LG-kylskåp – kan vem som helst bemästra konsten att förvara mat lagom till när det blir dags för julmatresterna.  

Så, var börjar man? I den här artikeln tar vi itu med de stora frågorna och erbjuder experttips på matförvaring så att du kan hålla maten fräschare längre och minimera avfallet.

Att kyla eller inte kyla: Tips för matförvaring

Hur man förvarar mat i kylskåpet är en fråga som bäst besvaras genom att först fundera på vilka livsmedel som måste förvaras i kylskåpet. På så sätt kan man spara betydande utrymme. För att maten ska hålla sig nedkyld och fräschare längre är det viktigt att det finns tillräckligt med utrymme i kylskåpet så att den kalla luften kan cirkulera.

Naturligtvis bör man alltid förvara mat som lätt blir dålig såsom kött och fisk i kylskåpet. Men grönsaker – oavsett om de är mjuka som tomater eller hårdare som potatis och lök – kan förvaras i skafferiet. Mer ömtåliga livsmedel som salladsblad och färska örter bör dock kylas för att maximera fräschheten och smaken.

Vänner njuter av en semestermåltid innan de förvarar maten i kylskåpet

Frukter som avokado, äpplen, bananer, citroner och bär kan ändra smak och konsistens om de förvaras i kylskåpet. Men de kan också hålla längre vid kallare temperaturer. Så det är värt att tänka på hur snabbt du planerar att äta dem och om de behöver kylas. 

Om du till sist undrar över ditt bröd så går det bra att förvara det i en brödlåda. Se bara till att brödet inte utsätts för luft då det kan bli torrt.

Vilken temperatur ska mitt kylskåp ha?

Det är den stora frågan! Den optimala temperaturen är cirka 4 °C. Om det är för varmt kan kött eller fisk bli dåligt. Om det är för kallt kan frukt och grönsaker frysa i grönsakslådan och bli oätbara.  

I många kylskåp kan det vara svårt att uppnå en optimal temperatur. För att hjälpa dig att få den rätta temperaturen håller LG LINEARCooling en exakt och jämn temperatur i hela kylskåpet (faktum är att den är korrekt inom en halv grad hela tiden).1

Ett InstaView genomskinligt kylskåp visar hur man förvarar maten på rätt sätt.

Mat som du vill förvara vid en annan temperatur än andra livsmedel – till exempel kött, fisk eller extra grönsaker – placerar du i kylskåpets Fresh Converter-fack, som kan ställas in på en optimal temperatur.2

Hur man förvarar mat i kylskåpet: Vilken mat ska förvaras var?

Att förvara rätt sak på rätt plats är viktigt för alla livsmedel. Så se till att du placerar maten i ditt kylskåp rätt för att skydda och bevara den.

Som nämnts ovan gör ett välorganiserat kylskåp också att kalluften kan cirkulera jämnare, vilket håller maten fräschare. Det underlättar också livet när du tar ut saker för att laga mat och när du organiserar om eller städar.

Kött, fågel och fisk

Rått kött, fågel och fisk bör förvaras på nedersta hyllan, åtskilda från andra livsmedel. Detta förhindrar att vätskor eller safter kommer i kontakt med andra livsmedel i ditt kylskåp och förhindrar korskontaminering.

Tillagade kött- eller fiskrätter utgör ingen hälsorisk. Sådana rätter kan förvaras på en annan hylla så att de inte kommer i kontakt med råa animaliska produkter.

Ägg och mejeriprodukter

Mejeriprodukter som mjölk, ost och yoghurt kan förvaras på de mellersta hyllorna. 

Ägg kan förvaras i kylskåpet. Även om det mest är en fråga om personliga preferenser, kommer de att hålla något längre när de är kylda

Tack vare LG:s DoorCooling+-teknik som ger en snabbare och jämnare kylning överallt kommer de att klara sig var du än väljer att placera dem i ditt kylskåp.


Frukter och grönsaker

Grönsaker, salladsblad och färska örter håller sig längre i den fuktigaste delen av kylskåpet. Frukt, å andra sidan, behöver lägre luftfuktighet.

Lyckligtvis är det enkelt att ställa in luftfuktighetsnivåerna med LG:s Fresh Balancer som har ett reglage för frukt och grönsaker. Detta håller maten fräschare längre.

Den bästa platsen att förvara färdigmat är den översta hyllan, som också lämpligt nog håller den utom räckhåll från små hungriga händer. Kylskåpsdörren är den perfekta platsen att förvara tillbehör såsom ketchup, majonnäs, senap och chutney. 

När du har större matvaror och -rätter i kylskåpet har vissa kombinerade kyl/frys modeller en ”vikbar hylla i 2 steg”, vilket ger ett extra praktiskt utrymme. 

Åh, och vinhyllan med plats för 5 flaskor borde (depending on model) också komma till hands när du har gäster.

Hur man förvarar julmatrester på bästa sätt

Oavsett om du har mat kvar från storkoket eller storhelgen kan du använda några enkla tekniker för se till att du förvarar matresterna på bästa sätt.

Låt först maten svalna innan du ställer in den i kylskåpet, så att den inte påverkar omgivningstemperaturen i ditt kylskåp. Detta kan göra att kylskåpet blir mindre effektivt att kyla och maten tar längre tid att kyla ned, vilket kan leda till bakterietillväxt.

En familj njuter av middagen innan de förvarar resterna i kylskåpet.

Använd genomskinliga behållare – eller till och med rena, återanvända burkar – så att du kan se innehållet. Genom att använda enhetliga behållare kan du också stapla dina rester och maximera utrymmet utan att begränsa luftflödet.

Att märka dessa behållare med innehåll och datum för tillagningen gör också att du kan hålla koll på dina matrester, vilket betyder mindre matsvinn.

Minimera matsvinnet, för ett mer hållbart kök

Det säger sig själv att alla borde se till att minska sitt matsvinn.

Se först och främst till att inte handla för mycket. Det är lätt att överskatta hur mycket mat du faktiskt behöver, men det är också ett enkelt problem att lösa.

Nästa gång du ska till mataffären kan du ta en titt i kylskåpet först och anteckna vad du behöver för veckan. Detta är ett enkelt steg som gör stor skillnad.

Användning av matförvaringsbehållare för att minimera matsvinnet

Ju tidigare man kyler maten, desto bättre är det och desto mindre matsvinn får man. För att kyla ner nya livsmedel direkt kan man använda LG:s snabba och smarta Express Cooling-funktion. Med LG ThinQ-appen kan du till och med aktivera denna funktion från din smartphone på väg hem från matbutiken.

Och naturligtvis kommer korrekt förvaring av matrester i ditt LG-kylskåp att göra att du inte behöver slänga mat i onödan.

Hur förvarar jag mat i frysen?

Att försöka hitta något i en fullpackad fryslåda kan vara en mardröm. Att sedan stoppa tillbaka allt när du äntligen har hittat det du letar efter är inte heller särskilt roligt. Så organisation är nyckeln till att förvara fryst mat. 

Återigen är det värt att använda genomskinliga behållare, kombinerat med märkning. Detta kommer att göra underverk för att snyggt ordna innehållet i din frys. 

Du kan också prova att förvara fasta livsmedel som kött, fisk eller grönsaker i fryspåsar för att spara utrymme. Du kan också platta till maten innan du fryser den, så att den går snabbare att tina upp.


Så, där har vi det. Med en god förståelse om dessa grunder bör du ha bättre förutsättningar att bemästra konsten att förvara mat i kylskåpet en gång för alla.


Life's Good!



1 LG NatureFRESH Bottom Freezer, LINEARCooling, FRESHConverter och Fresh Balancer är varumärken som tillhör LG Electronics och används under licens.

2 32 % energibesparing jämfört med LG-kylskåp med konventionell kolvkompressor. Baserat på VDE-tester som jämför energiförbrukning och ljudnivåer mellan modellerna GBB530NSCXE och GBB530NSQWB.

