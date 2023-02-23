Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Knacka två gånger och titta in! Helt nya LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

Av Divya Sehgal 23.02.2023

A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door

Knack knack. Vem där? LG:s helt nya InstaView Door-in-Door™-kylskåp! Gästerna på din nästa fest kommer inte att knacka bara för att få komma in, de kommer att knacka på kylen för att se vad det blir till dessert. InstaView Door-in-Door™-kylskåpet är inte bara innovativt och intelligent utan också ett djärvt ställningstagande med sin stil och design.


InstaView Door-in-Door™-kylskåp

article_topic-name_sub-img1.jpg

Precis som du kommer alla som går in i ditt kök att bli imponerade av kylskåpets energibesparande “dörr-i-dörr”-funktion. Allt du behöver göra för att se insidan är att knacka två gånger – utan att öppna dörren! Tänk på när du har bråttom att göra veckans inköp och är osäker på vilka frukter och grönsaker som behöver fyllas på. 

På det nya LG-kylskåpet behöver du inte öppna dörren hela tiden. Tack vare dess eleganta panel i spegelglas räcker det med två snabba knackningar för att se kylens innehåll. Glaset lyses upp så att du kan se insidan utan att öppna dörren, vilket sparar tid och energi. Det betyder inte bara att maten håller sig fräsch längre tack vare ett luftfilter i fem steg, utan kylen är också energieffektiv (släpper ut upp till 41% mindre kall luft) och bekvämare.


DoorCooling+™-system

lg-experience-Knock-Twice-see-whats-inside-door-in-door.jpg
lg-experience-Knock-Twice-see-whats-inside-door-in-door.jpg

Det kan man kalla innovativt och praktiskt!

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™-kylskåpet har alla funktioner och finesser för en smart organisering. Om du grillar på sommarkvällen behöver du därför inga extra resurser för att förvara isen, vinet och köttet på ett prydligt och organiserat sätt.

Kylskåpets DoorCooling+™-system har en liten ismaskin i dörren, vilket ger mer förvaringsutrymme i frysen.1 Om du behöver förvara vin finns det en elegant vinställning i användarvänlig design som kan förvara upp till fyra flaskor mousserande vin vid en optimal temperatur av 4 °C. Och sist men inte minst har du Praktiska lådan lagom med utrymme för mindre föremål som delikatesskött eller ostar – med en passande temperatur på omkring 3 °C.


LG ThinQ”-app

article_topic-name_sub-img6.jpg

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™-kylskåpet är betydligt smartare än en genomsnittlig kyl. Utöver den vardagliga användningen kommer den här smarta maskinen också med en LG ThinQ-app – ett smart sätt att kontrollera kylen från din smartmobil även när du inte är hemma.

Detta betyder att du kan kontrollera kylens och frysens temperatur oavsett om du är på jobbet eller om du laddar upp inför den där ost- och vinkvällen. Det enda den inte berättar för dig är om du ska köra på rött eller vitt. Dessutom – om du börjar få slut på is på festen kommer snabbfrysningsfunktionen till undsättning. I dagens hyperanslutna värld låter kylen dig spara tid och energi som du kan använda till att ta hand om gästerna.

article_topic-name_sub-img5.jpg

Till skillnad från andra apparater kan du lita på att du har gjort rätt val med den här kylen. LG:s Inverter Linear Compressor™, den mest avancerade teknologin för att spara energi, ger dig 10 års garanti på hållbarhet och pålitlighet.2

Det finns egentligen inget den här kylen inte kan klara. Matförvaring, optimal bekvämlighet, fräschör, energieffektivitet – allt med smarta funktioner som får dig att undra hur du någonsin kunde leva utan den! LG InstaView Door-in-Door™-kylskåpets eleganta, förstklassiga design ger en extra dimension av lyx – perfekt för den där festen där gästerna till slut trängs i köket!

Gillade du att titta på InstaView Door-in-Door™ videon? Knacka bara två gånger och titta in! 

Life’s good!



1Baserat på TÜV Rheinlands testresultat med LG: s interna testmetod som jämför tiden för temperaturen på vattenbehållaren placerad i den övre korgen för att falla mellan DoorCooling+™ och Non-DoorCooling+™ -modeller. Endast tillämpliga modeller. 

2 10 års garanti på Inverter Linear Compressor (endast del).

