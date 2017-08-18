Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Tapettvn, även känd som den ultimata hemunderhållningstvn

Av Nuno Cristino 18.08.2017

A bird eye view of lg w7 television. Showing its ultra thin bezel.

Mindre kan vara mer. Trots att den inte är tjockare än en tiokrona har LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 avancerad HDR-teknik som ger perfekt bild ner till den sista pixeln.

It’s showtime!

Glöm allt du trodde du visste om TV – inget är sig likt med LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7. Till skillnad från tidigare modeller kräver OLED ingen bakomliggande belysning då den är självupplysande.

Vad innebär detta?

Att du kommer att se en unik kontrast som ger djup färgrikedom och färg skärpa, samtidigt som mörka scener blir tydligare. Med andra ord erbjuder OLED-tekniken perfekt färg mot perfekt svärta och ett brett färgutbud, oavsett vilken vinkel du ser teven ifrån. Du slipper justera nacken för att få rätt synvinkel och stänga ute allt ljus från vardagsrummet för att få perfekt ljusskärpa. Med OLED är bilden perfekt i alla ljus.

Men fördelarna med OLED W7 sträcker sig inte bara till perfekt bildkvalitet. Eftersom inga bakomliggande lysdioder krävs höjer LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 ribban för kompakthet och kan stolt kalla sig för världens tunnaste TV. Den är även känd som ”Wallpaper TV” och är två och en halv millimeter tunn. Upphängd på väggen är den en imponerande syn som kommer att överraska gästerna när du bjuder in dem i vardagsrummet. Trots detta är det inte bara dess otaliga design fördelar som imponerar med LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7, utan vad den kan göra med media.

Med tekniken OLED Active HDR kan du titta på vilken film eller vilket program som helst i bästa möjliga kvalitet. Oavsett vilka nya format som Hollywood använder sig av låter OLED W7 Series dig njuta av dem i ditt eget vardagsrum. Om det är Dolby Vision™, HDR10 eller HLG spelar ingen roll. Gillar du klassiska filmer? Det gör vi på LG också. HDR-tekniken kan ge HDR-kvalitet i lägre format genom att skala upp dem. LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 förbättrar helt enkelt bildkvaliteten automatiskt för att uppnå den klaraste och skarpaste möjliga bilden, oavsett vilken film eller vilket format det rör sig om. Goda nyheter om du vill du se om dina gamla favoritfilmer i modern bildkvalitet!

Ingen TV upplevelse är komplett utan lika imponerande ljudkvalitet. Vi presenterar för första gången i världen en TV är utrustad med Dolby Atmos®. Varje LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 är försedd med en unik och innovativ OLED Hub. När du sätter på din TV fälls de två högtalarna elegant ut från dess Hub och ger ett uppslukande ljud.

Titta inte bara på filmen utan bli en del av den! Du behöver inga extra ljudsystem eller högtalare, ljudet omger dig och låter dig känna som att du är mitt i handlingen. Med ett så precist ljud är det enkelt att glömma bort att du tittar på en film och inte befinner dig i en! Med sin häpnadsväckande design och otroliga prestanda har LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 hyllats med över 40 priser på CES 2017 – flest priser någonsin i TV kategorin. Utan tvekan är LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 den ultimata hemmabion.

Life's Good!

