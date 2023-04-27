Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Minska matsvinnet och spara både tid och pengar

27.04.2023

Prio 1.jpg

Att minska matsvinnet kan spara både tid och pengar. Det är viktigare nu än någonsin att vara sparsam och ekonomisk. I dagens samhälle ställs höga krav på oss att leva hållbart och köpa ekologiskt. Veckohandling kan kännas motstridigt och dyrt. Genom att bättre hushålla med redan inköpt mat kan man spara mycket pengar. En enkel och billig lösning är att minska matsvinnet genom att utnyttja kylskåpet på ett optimalt sätt. LG:s kylskåp har fått höga betyg från Råd och Rön och danska Taenk för deras förmåga att hålla maten vid rätt temperatur samtidigt som de har låg energiförbrukning. 


Det finns flera knep för att få maten att hålla längre i kylskåpet, till exempel att ha rätt temperatur och utnyttja smarta lådor med funktioner som optimerar luftfuktigheten för frukt och grönsaker. LG har implementerat dessa funktioner i deras kylskåp. Det är också viktigt att hålla en jämn temperatur i hela kylskåpet för att maten ska hålla fräsch längre. LG:s tekniker "Linear Cooling" och "Door Cooling" upprätthåller en konstant temperatur i alla delar av kylskåpet, vilket minskar temperaturväxlingar och hjälper grönsaker att hålla sig fräscha i upp till 7 dagar.

REF-ThorBEST-Larder-Sorbet-03-DoorCooling-D.jpg
REF-ThorBEST-Larder-Sorbet-03-DoorCooling-D.jpg


Fuktnivån i kylskåpet spelar också en stor roll när det kommer till att hålla nere matsvinnet. LG:s inbyggda funktion ”FRESHBalancer” behåller fuktighetsbalansen på en optimal nivå och kan anpassas för både frukt och grönsaker. Att investera i ett kvalitativt kylskåp skapar optimala förutsättningarna för att hålla nere matsvinn och förlänga hållbarheten på maten.


För att maten ska hålla längre är det också viktigt att använda rätt behållare och plastpåsar samt att separera rå och tillagad mat. Dessutom kan man dra nytta av bra belysning i kylskåpet för att ha bättre koll på vad som är på utgång och vad som är dags att äta.

REF-ThorBEST-Larder-Sorbet-04-FRESHBalancer-D.jpg
REF-ThorBEST-Larder-Sorbet-04-FRESHBalancer-D.jpg

