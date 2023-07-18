Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Hur väljer man en energieffektiv kyl&frys?

18.07.2023

Att välja den mest energieffektiva kylfrysmodellen kan vara en utmaning. Men när du investerar i en kyl/frys är det viktigt att välja den perfekta produkten för dig. LG erbjuder ett omfattande utbud av energieffektiva kyl/frysar med olika modeller som uppfyller olika hushållsbehov.


LG strävar efter att utveckla innovationer som säkerställer maximal energieffektivitet, samtidigt som de hjälper kunderna att hitta den bästa energieffektiva produkten som passar deras personliga användning.

I den här artikeln kommer vi att ta dig genom en steg-för-steg-guide för att hjälpa dig välja den bästa energieffektiva kyl/frysen för ditt hushålls behov.


Det nya systemet går nu från A till G, istället för A+++ till D. Detta innebär att äldre A+++-klassade kyl/frysar nu får en ny klassning i det nya systemet. Det är viktigt att notera att en produkts energiklass kanske inte korrelerar direkt med dess tidigare klassning, eftersom kriterierna för kategorisering också har ändrats.


Det nya energiklassningssystemet har reviderats för att hjälpa konsumenter och professionella köpare att bättre förstå en produkts energieffektivitet. I dagens klimat, där energiförbrukningens minskning är av största vikt i strävan efter hållbarhet, har tillverkarna utvecklat produkter som förbrukar betydligt mindre energi. Det gamla systemet, som utvecklades för över 25 år sedan, ansågs vara föråldrat.


Det nya systemet erbjuder en överskådlig skala från A till G med en färgkodning och en QR-kod längst upp på etiketterna, vilket ger tillgång till mer detaljerad produktinformation vid skanning. Många produkter som tidigare klassificerades som A+++ kommer nu att klassificeras som B- eller C-energieffektiva modeller.

Faktorer som påverkar energieffektiviteten i allmänhet

  • Det finns flera faktorer som påverkar din apparats energiförbrukning och effektivitet. En av de enklaste sätten att hantera energiförbrukningen är att ha moderna apparater, eftersom nyare teknik utformats med fokus på energieffektivitet. Storleken på apparaten spelar också roll, eftersom större maskiner tenderar att kräva mer energi.
  • Märket och modellen på din produkt kan också påverka energiförbrukningen. LG har engagerat sig i att utveckla modern teknik som främjar energieffektivitet, vilket gör deras apparater så energieffektiva som möjligt.
  • Det finns också externa faktorer som påverkar din energiförbrukning, som antalet personer i hushållet och väderförhållandena. Dessa faktorer kan ha en långvarig effekt och bör beaktas vid val av kyl/frys.

Så väljer du en energieffektiv kyl/frys

  • LG har förbundit sig att utveckla produkter som minskar miljöpåverkan under hela livscykeln. De erbjuder olika teknologier och funktioner för att förbättra energieffektiviteten.
  • Ett exempel på LG:s teknologi för energieffektivitet är InstaView™-kylskåp. Med InstaView™-glaspanelen på framdörren behöver du inte öppna kylskåpet för att se vad som finns inuti. Du kan knacka på glaset två gånger för att göra det genomskinligt och kontrollera innehållet. Detta minskar behovet av att öppna dörren, vilket sparar energi genom att förhindra att kall luft strömmar ut. En särskild dörr i dörren möjliggör snabb åtkomst av ofta använda föremål utan att påverka huvuddörrens temperatur, vilket också bidrar till energibesparing.
  • LG:s kylfrysar kan också synkroniseras med röstigenkänning, såsom Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa, för fjärrstyrning och övervakning av apparaten. Med funktionen Smart Learner kan apparaten anpassa sitt beteende baserat på kundens användningsvanor, vilket minskar energiförbrukningen och driftskostnaderna.


Hur man ökar energieffektiviteten i allmänhet

  • Det finns flera sätt att maximera energieffektiviteten i din kyl/frys varje dag. Se till att det finns tillräckligt med utrymme mellan livsmedlen i kylskåpet för att främja jämn cirkulation av kall luft och minska energiförbrukningen. Justera temperaturen några grader högre om du förvarar mindre mat än vanligt för att ytterligare spara energi.
  • Aktivera eco-läget när du inte är hemma för att minska energiförbrukningen. Kyler du ned varma maträtter innan du placerar dem i frysen, minskar du temperaturökningen och sparar energi.
  • Förvara batchkokta måltider i lufttäta ugnsfasta behållare för att förhindra luktoverföring och förbättra kylning i frysen. Ställ inte in kylskåpets temperatur lägre än nödvändigt och se till att det finns tillräckligt med ventilation runt apparatens utsida.
  • Att välja en energieffektiv kyl/frys kan hjälpa dig spara pengar på hushållsräkningarna. LG:s energieffektiva kyl/frys-modeller, som Centum™ GBB92MCBAP, kan erbjuda potentiella årliga besparingar på över £600. Med LG:s teknik som Linear Cooling™ och DoorCooling™-luftventiler bevaras matens kvalitet längre, och kompressorgarantin på 20 år ger extra förtroende för hållbarhet.







Bästa energieffektiva kyl/frys efter energiklass eller typ

LG:s kylfrysar i Tall-stil anses vara det bästa alternativet för dig som vill ha ett energieffektivt och hållbart hem. De finns i olika färger och modeller och erbjuder energieffektivitetsklass A. Bland dessa modeller kan LG DoorCooling™ GBB92MCBAP och LG NatureFRESH™ GBB62PZGGN  vara utmärkta val. Den förstnämnda har också tyst körfunktion, vilket ytterligare bidrar till en bekväm hemmiljö.


Sammanfattningsvis är LG:s sortiment av energieffektiva kyl/frys-modeller en utmärkt investering för att minska din energiförbrukning. Utforska hela utbudet av energieffektiva kylfrysmodeller på LG:s webbplats för att hitta den perfekta produkten för ditt hushåll.

