LG Experience

Att välja rätt tvättmaskin - din guide

Av Sarah Fox 01.03.2023

Med rätt tvättmaskin blir tvättdagen rolig för hela familjen.

När det kommer till att välja tvättmaskin så finns det ingen ”perfekt” produkt som passar alla.. Det kan vara extremt svårt att veta vad man vill ha och behöver då det finns en mängd olika typ av funktioner och specifikationer.

Vi har alla olika behov, t.ex. - tänk storlek, effektivitet, hastighet, kapacitet, hållbarhet och mycket mer. Vårt stora sortiment av LG tvättmaskiner tar hänsyn till vart och ett av dessa krav för att skapa den perfekta produkten för dig. Familjer kan välja mellan större modeller medan andra kan leta efter något lite mer kompakt. Då vi har fem olika stilar att välja mellan, så har vi sammanställt en lista över våra bästa tvättmaskiner på marknaden:


LG TurboWash 360™ tvättmaskin

Vad gör den speciell? Snäll mot miljön, uppgraderad kapacitet och smartare klädvård.

Passar bäst för

De som letar efter en extremt snabb men ändå väldigt skonsam tvätt.

lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-2.jpg

Den nya TurboWash™ 360-tvättmaskinen är en smart, snabb och effektiv tvättmaskin. Med TurboWash™ 360-teknologin kan du tvätta på bara 39 minuter och med 39 % mindre energiförbrukning än vad en konventionell TurboWash™-cykel tar.1 360-rörelsen innebär att vatten sprutas från fyra riktningar, vilket ger jämn distribution för noggrann rengöring. Denna tvättmaskin är idealisk för familjer eller större hushåll, med 1,5 kg extra kapacitet tack vare en större inre trumma. Med reducerad ljudnivå och vibrationer kan du köra en tvättomgång när som helst på dagen eller under natten. 

TurboWash™ 360 är utrustad med den nya generationen Direct Drive Motor, AI DD™, som använder AI-teknik för att optimera tvättcyklerna baserat på tygets vikt och mjukhet. 

Tack vare insamlad data från 2 000 olika tvättmönster vilka kan de intuitiva motorerna upptäcka om ett plagg måste tvättas på en känslig cykel eller kräver en kraftigare rengöring. Detta ökar inte bara prestandan utan förlänger också livslängden på dina plagg. Steam+™-funktionen är ett utmärkt sätt att bli av med skrynklor och allergener.

LG SIGNATURE Tvättmaskiner

Vad gör den speciell? Fantastisk design och innovativa funktioner.

Passar bäst för

De som önskar de vackraste sakerna i livet.

lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-3.jpg

Snygg, smart och sofistikerad - denna multi-prisbelönta produkt kan göra allt. Tvättmaskinen LG SIGNATURE kombinerar elegans, innovation och storlek. Med härdade glasdörrar, en emaljbeläggning och unik LCD-skärm, är detta en premium tvättmaskin för de mest kräsna hem. 

Reptålig, korrosionsbeständig och lätt att rengöra, LG SIGNATURE kräver lite underhåll, med ett automatiskt doseringssystem som beräknar hur mycket tvättmedel och mjukmedel som behövs för din tvätt, kommer den förenkla din vardag. Med LG ThinQ-tekniken kan du till och med fjärrstyra din tvättmaskin fastän du inte är hemma och kan även få ett meddelande på din smartphone när det behövs fylla på mer tvättmedel.

Tack vare TWINWash™-designen kan du välja mellan Main Washer och Mini Washer, var och en med en egen bekväm kontrollskärm. Tvätta två tvättar samtidigt, separera kläder efter färg eller material, eller använd endast TwinWash Mini för de mindre tvättarna för att spara energi.

LG SIGNATURE är det perfekta alternativet för dig som letar efter en elegant, tidlös design utan att ge avkall på funktioner och finesser.


LG Tvättmaskin med LG Steam™

Vad gör den speciell?: Minskar rynkorna och påskyndar rengöringskraften

Best för

De med upptagen eller krävande livsstil

lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-5.jpg

Alla de som tittar på sin hög med stryktvätt i förtvivlan välkomnar LG Steam™ 12 kg tvättmaskin med öppna armar. Tack vare TurboWash-tekniken kan din vanliga tvättcykel slutföras på endast 59 minuter och med 6 Motion Direct Drive funktione, som gör att trumman kan röra sig i sex olika rörelser, kommer din tvätt att tvättas skonsammare. 

LG Steam™-tekniken 3 i 1 avlägsnar 99,9 % av allergener, vilket gör den perfekt för babykläder eller sportkläder. SteamSoftener-alternativet använder värme och ånga för att mjuka upp dina kläder utan användning av mjukgörande sköljmedel eller kemikalier, vilket är fantastiskt för människor med känslig hud eller allergier.

Vi förstår att det kan vara svårt att hitta tid att regelbundet besöka en kemtvättar, så vi bestämde oss för att skapa vårt Steam Refresh -alternativ, för att fräscha upp dina kläder och reducera skrynklor på bara 20 minuter. 

Upptäck kraften i ångrengöring då den skyddar mot allergener och förlänger dina kläders livslängd, vilket resulterar i renare, mjukare, mindre skrynkliga kläder på under en timme.


LG Tvättmaskin med TurboWash

Vad gör den speciell?: Snabb och effektiv tvättning

Passar bäst för

De som har lite tid

En LG-tvättmaskin med TurboWash som använder 6 Motion Direct Drive-teknik.

Alltid på språng? Spara tid och energi med LG TurboWash™-tvättmaskin. Med 6 Motion Direct Drive-tekniken har denna energieffektiva tvättmaskin ett kraftfullt rengöringssystem och en innovativ trumma för att rengöra kläder snabbare och mer effektivt än någonsin tidigare. 

En snabb tvätt kan ofta betyda sämre rengöring eller kräver en högre temperatur, men TurboWash funktionen uppnår lika bra tvättresultat som ett vanligt program som tar längre tid, och TurboWash funktionen är också energisnålare. Trots sin kraft är denna tvättmaskin otroligt tyst, med mindre ljudnivå och vibrationer än konventionella maskiner.

TurboWash™ kommer att hjälpa dig att spara tid, spara vatten och även spara energi.


Bonus: LG Styler

Vad gör den speciell? Ångrengöring hemma.

Passar bäst för

De som vill ta hand om sina kläder på ett skonsammare sätt.

lg-experience-inspiration-choosing-the-right-washing-machine-6.jpg

Är du trött på att gå till kemtvätten? Behöver du den där extra garantin att dina kläder är redo att möta dagen/natten när du använder TrueSteam? Använd den extra starka kraften av ånga till ditt hem med LG Styler. Styler är ett ypperligt komplement för varje tvättstuga och den kommer i en vit eller espresso-färg som passar väldigt bra in i de flesta hem 

TrueSteam-tekniken eliminerar odörer (såsom rök, svett och matos) från alla sorters tyg, inklusive stickade kläder och omtåliga material. Tillsammans med de rörliga galgarna reducerar TrueSteam dramatiskt skrynklor och veck, vilket gör att du kan fräscha upp dina kläder. Med en integrerad byxpress, torkningssystem och anti-allergen "sanerings"-cykel så är Styler ett måste för de som tillbringar alltför mycket tid (och pengar) på kemtvätt.

Tack vare LG Stylern har support för Wi-Fi med LG ThinQ applikationen på din smartphone, kan man få notifieringar när programmet är klart, kontrolla energiförbrukningen eller varför inte ladda ner nya program till din LG Styler. För att fräscha upp dina kläder på ett enkelt och smart sätt så ska du uppgradera din tvättstuga med en LG Styler.

Oavsett om du letar efter den bästa tekniken eller något som passar hela familjen så talar våra LG-tvättmaskiner för sig själva. Med en modell och prisnivå som passar alla hushåll så är vi stolta över energieffektiviteten hos våra tvättmaskiner, då de ger den bästa tvätten men på minst tid. 

Vilken tvättmaskin från LG kommer du att välja?

Life's good!



1 TurboWash-cykeln på tvättmaskinen använder 0,328 kwh, jämfört med en bomullscykel på 0,724 kwh. Cykeln för bomull är 40°C, halv maskin (5 kg). Prestandan verifierad av Intertek.

2 Testat i LG laboratorium; Baserat på cykel för bomul/40 °c/1 400 rpm jämförelse mellan “med TurboWash” och “utan TurboWash” (halv maskin)

3 LG TurboWash 360 Tvättmaskin, TurboWash 360, AI DD, TwinWash, TrueSteam, Steam Refresh och LG Styler är varumärken som tillhör LG Electronics och de används under licens.

Utvalda Produkter

F2WM208S0.jpg

F2WM208S0

8kg Tvättmaskin(Vit), Energiklass B | Allergy Care | Stain Care

Product sheet

energy class
SE ÅTERFÖRSÄLIARE
F4WM309S0.jpg

F4WM309S0

9kg Tvättmaskin(Vit), Energiklass A, Steam™ | Allergy Care

Product sheet

energy class
SE ÅTERFÖRSÄLIARE
F4WV210S0W.jpg

F4WV210S0W

10.5 kg Tvättmaskin(Vit) - Steam, Energiklass B, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™

Product sheet

energy class
SE ÅTERFÖRSÄLIARE

