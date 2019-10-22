Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

LG SIGNATUREs OLED TV W9 glänser på Londons designvecka

Av Benedict Smith 22.10.2019

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 was a feature at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

Efter att ha visat upp sitt utbud på Londons designvecka blev besökare påminda om en av LG SIGNATUREs bästa skapelser - den papperstunna OLED TV:n.

Hur stor påverkan har konst och teknologi haft på designvärlden? 

Relationen mellan de två diskuterades på Londons designvecka tidigare den här månaden, där LGs premiummärke, LG SIGNATURE visade upp sitt utbud av produkter som perfekt blandar konst med teknologi för att skapa ett mästerverk. 

At London Design Week, LG SIGNATURE hosted a talk with Wallpaper* magazine where experts discussed the topic of technology and art coming together | More at LG MAGAZINE
Art inspires technology, and technology completes art. That's the slogan for LG SIGNATURE and it resonated at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
At London Design Week, LG SIGNATURE hosted a talk with Wallpaper* magazine where experts discussed the topic of technology and art coming together | More at LG MAGAZINE
Art inspires technology, and technology completes art. That's the slogan for LG SIGNATURE and it resonated at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

Även om LGs TV-apparater OLED Rollable och 8K OLED rört upp intriger och uppståndelse på sistone så tog den klassiska LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W huvudscenen på utställningen. Som det perfekta exemplet på konst och teknologi som blev ett, fångade den här super-tunna TV-apparaten blickarna från den estetiskt medvetna publiken.


Ett smart konstverk

OLED TV W är en smart-TV på fler än ett sätt. Genom inbyggd artificiell intelligens lär den sig att optimera bild och ljud beroende på typen av innehåll den visar. Samtidigt som Google Assistant- och Amazon Alexa-integrering innebär att du kan kontrollera TV:n och andra smarta hemapparater med hjälp av din röst - och tar bekvämlighet till en helt ny nivå. 

Om det är bildkvalitet du är ute efter, behöver du inte leta bortom OLED TV W. Miljontals själv-emitterande pixlar, endast tillgängligt på OLED TV-apparater, skapar ett otroligt färgintervall som presenteras på dess perfekta svarta bakgrund. 

Välj Gallery Mode så visar OLED TV W berömda bilder och målningar i häpnadsväckande kvalité, och lägger till den där subtila känslan av klass till ditt vardagsrum - det bevisar, om du någonsin skulle behöva det, att den här TV-apparaten är lika mycket ett konstverk som en teknologisk innovation. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 looked every bit the technology and design wonder at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 was on show at London Design Week, and it's thin and minimalist design was a perfect match for the innovative products on show | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 looked every bit the technology and design wonder at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9 was on show at London Design Week, and it's thin and minimalist design was a perfect match for the innovative products on show | More at LG MAGAZINE
’Ett med väggen’

Tack vare OLED-teknologi är den här banbrytande TV-apparaten häpnadsväckande tunn. Med ett djup på endast 5,96 mm är den verkligen ’ett med väggen’, vilket gör den till ett unikt men ändå subtilt ’pièce de résistance’ för alla rum. Och det var utan tvekan denna feature som fångade fantasin mest hos dom på Londons designvecka. 


En bioljud-upplevelse

Det här är inte en TV som kompromissar på ljudet heller. OLED TV W levererar bioljud-kvalitet till ditt eget hem. Driven av Dolby Atmos Cinema är den kapabel att omvandla ditt boende till den ultimata underhållnings-arenan. 


LG SIGNATUREs utbud uppvisat

LGs toppmoderna TV var inte den enda LG SIGNATURE-produkten som visades upp på Londons designvecka. En uppsättning skapad i samarbete med ikoniska designmagasinet Wallpaper*, som även visade upp två av LGs mest innovativa kylskåp, French Door Refrigerator och Bottom-freezer Refrigerator - båda köksmästerverk i sin egen rätt.

The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator brings together modern innovation and stunning design, creating a minimalist look which should be the centre of your kitchen | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is as stunning as it is innovative, keeping your wine at the perfect temperature so it's always drinkable | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator range was on show at London Design Week, with the minimalist look and feel | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine comes equipped with the latest technology so your clothes are always cared for in the best way, and the design will make you want to put it in the centre of your home rather than hidden away in the laundry | More at LG MAGAZINE
The brand new LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner was on show at London Design Week, merging futuristic technology with minimalist design | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator brings together modern innovation and stunning design, creating a minimalist look which should be the centre of your kitchen | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is as stunning as it is innovative, keeping your wine at the perfect temperature so it's always drinkable | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator range was on show at London Design Week, with the minimalist look and feel | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine comes equipped with the latest technology so your clothes are always cared for in the best way, and the design will make you want to put it in the centre of your home rather than hidden away in the laundry | More at LG MAGAZINE
The brand new LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner was on show at London Design Week, merging futuristic technology with minimalist design | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG SIGNATUREs Wine Cellar lämnade också ett bestående intryck. Med en slående mörk-tonad glasdörr som ljusnar när man knackar på den, och låter dig beundra din växande samling, förvandlar den här 65-flaskors vinkällaren amatör-vinsamlare till vin-konnässörer. 

Den eleganta LG SIGNATURE TWINWash visades också upp - en först-i-sitt-slag tvättmaskin kapabel att tvätta två separata tvättladdningar samtidigt. Om det inte är nog, så kanske kontroll av den via din smartphone är det.

Fulländandet av uppställningen på Londons designvecka utgjordes av LG SIGNATUREs Air Purifier och eleganta Air Conditioner - där båda perfekt kombinerar stil, prestanda och praktiskhet.


Designens framtid diskuterad

På LG SIGNATURE och Wallpaper*-utställningen delade en samling branschexperter med sig av åsikter om hur konst och design kan väcka teknologiska mästerverk till liv.

Med diskussionen ledd av teknologiredaktören Jonathan Bell från Wallpaper*, och medtalare inklusive chefen för LG Electronics H&A Design Lab Wook-jun Chung; omtalade italienska arkitekten Massimiliano Fuksas från Studio Fuksas; Matt Clark, grundaren av United Visual Artists praktik i London; och virtuosa klockmakaren Antoine Preziuso, vinnaren av utmärkelserna Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève Innovation och Public Prize, var det en sammankomst av talanger i världsklass gällande hantverk, design, innovation, arkitektur, teknologi och konst.

Massimiliano Fuksas, master of architecture, was one of the experts at LG SIGNATURE's discussion on the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Antoine Prezisuo, master of watchmaking, was a guest at LG SIGNATURE's discussion with Wallpaper* Magazine about the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Matt Clark, master of Visual Art, was a guest at the LG SIGNATURE discussion on the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Massimiliano Fuksas, master of architecture, was one of the experts at LG SIGNATURE's discussion on the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Antoine Prezisuo, master of watchmaking, was a guest at LG SIGNATURE's discussion with Wallpaper* Magazine about the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Matt Clark, master of Visual Art, was a guest at the LG SIGNATURE discussion on the relationship between art and technology at London Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
En äkta reflektion av LG SIGNATURE

Slogan ’konst inspirerar teknologi, teknologi fullbordar konst’ var temat för utställningen. 

Och man kan verkligen argumentera att denna slogan definierar LGs premiummärke, och skapar vackert designade och briljant konstruerade produkter som förstärker hemmet på mer än ett sätt. 

För mer LG SIGNATURE-inspiration, besök LG SIGNATUREs webbplats.

Life's Good!

Relaterade artiklar

The LG Rollable OLED TV in a modern living room.

INSPIRATION

Historien bakom LG:s OLED-tv

OLED är underhållnings branschens framtid och LG strävar konstant efter att ta tekniken till nya höjder. Läs mer.

En LG 8K OLED-TV står i vardagsrummet.

Tech Hub

Varför 8K OLED TV? Din ultimata guide

Kommer 8K TV ta över underhållningsbranschen? Varför gör OLED att 8K är så speciell?

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

KOMMANDE NYHETER

IFA 2019: Vad som särskiljer LGs 8K TV

LGs 8K TV är tillbaka på IFA 2019, och den ser bättre ut än någonsin. Få reda på vad som särskiljer den från konkurrensen här.

Innovation for a better life - that's what LG had in mind when they created the world's first rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

KOMMANDE NYHETER

IFA 2019: LG:s revolutionerande upprullningsbara TV ger vardagsrummet ett lyft

Den upprullningsbara TVn är en av LG:s produkter som kommer att revolutionera våra boytor. Den drog mycket uppmärksamhet på den senaste upplagan av IFA.

 

Nästa

Att välja rätt tvättmaskin - din guide