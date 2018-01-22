Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

CES 2018 - LG OLED W8: Bortom television, bortom framtiden

Av T. RO 22.01.2018

An image showing lg's new artificial intelligent interactive oled tv w8 at ces 2018 las vegas.

Den bästa displayen på marknaden har just överträffat sig själv, och det är inte ens det mest spännande som LG OLED W8 har att erbjuda.

Vad händer när du förbättrar någonting som redan anses vara det bästa genom tiderna? Du får LG OLED TV W8. Hur förbättrar man något med så enastående teknologi under så kort period? LG’s nya (Alpha) 9-processorn förbättrar ytterligare den redan hisnande LG OLED TVn genom sin fyra-stegs process av brusreducering som förbättrar vilket förbättrar klarheten och framställningen av bilder.

A9: s avancerade mappningsförmåga och intensifierade färgkorrigering förbättrar den otroliga färgnoggrannheten av LG OLED TV.

A9:s förmågor stannar inte där. Α9 är den första tv-processorn på marknaden som kan stödja samtidig hög bildruta (HFR) video med upp till 120 bilder per sekund och HDR-innehåll.

Du trodde väll inte att det var all? Ja, den tidigare LG OLED-tv:s fantastiska högdynamiska intervall (HDR) -förmåga var otrolig, med stöd för alla etablerade HDR-format på marknaden. Nu 4K Cinema HDR med extra support. för avancerad HDR av Technicolor – är LG återigen i framkant för att förbättra upplevelsen med hög dynamisk räckvidd.

LG's new oled tv w8 announced at ces 2018 has brilliant alpha 9 processor to deliver unimaginable enhanced experience
LG has announced at ces 2018 its new oled tv w8 with amazing alpha 9 processor
lg has announced its newest oled tv w8 with magnificent alpha 9 processor and artificial intelligence (ai) feature
LG's new oled tv w8 announced at ces 2018 has brilliant alpha 9 processor to deliver unimaginable enhanced experience
LG has announced at ces 2018 its new oled tv w8 with amazing alpha 9 processor
lg has announced its newest oled tv w8 with magnificent alpha 9 processor and artificial intelligence (ai) feature

Även med dessa otänkbara prestationer har det största tillägget ännu inte nämnts. 2018 LG OLED TV W8 är nu utrustad med ThinQ artificiell intelligens (AI) kapacitet. LGs öppna smarta plattform, liksom tredjeparts AI-tjänster som Google Assistant, möjliggör behandling av hundratals röstkommandon.

Fortsätt och tala bara med din Magic Remote. Du kommer verkligen börja förstå begreppet att styra på distans. Din TV är inte längre bara den bästa skärmen på marknaden. det är kontrolltornet till mödrariet som är ditt hem. Låt oss måla en ordbild.

Ibland det ögonblick du går in i ditt hem, allt du vill göra är plop ner på soffan och inte snälla en tum. Din chef fick dig att stanna kvar på jobbet, men han värderar fortfarande inte din ...

Ah, glöm det ... Ta bara med Magic Remote och tala.

”Slå på TV:n” TV: n lyssnar på ditt kommando och finns på en kanal som spelar om en film som du just såg. Du kommer ihåg att du tittat på en annan film med den där personen med det intressanta utseendet och kommer ihåg att nästan allt han var i var stellar. ”Vem är han i scenen som även var med i Sherlock?”

Hans korta biografi och valda filmografi blinkar på skärmen. "Har han varit med i något annat?" Mer detaljerad filmografi dyker upp. "Play Doctor Strange." Du har alltid tänkt att du ska se den. Öppningen av filmen har du redan fått dig att fastna, och du glömmer långsamt din hemska dag på jobbet.

Men nu när du är fast.. börjar du känna dig hungrig. Laga mat? Kommer inte på fråga. Värma en fryst burrito? Näe, Du förtjänar att skämma bort dig själv idag. "Beställ en extra stor

Pizza med lite kycklingvingar och cola vid sidan av.” Maten är påväg och filmen börjar komma igång. Dags att göra sig väldigt bekväm.

”Dimma lamporna. Skruva upp värmen. Öka volymen.” Ja, precis så. Detta är den bekväma platsen. Du har inte några beskymmer som helst i världen. Eller å andra sidan.. barnen kommer hem från simlektionen om en timme. Hemmet är inte allt för stökigt.. Men utifall att.

”Damsug hela huset.” Du planerar verkligen inte att röra dig ur fläcken. Självklart insisterar du på att ta äran för att det är fläckfritt hemma.

En anständing middag, spännande underhållning, fräscha golv där allt är rengjort utan att lyfta ett finger. Nu kan du vara den omtänksamma, hjälpsamma maken och pappan samtidigt som du kan njuta av att bete dig som en ungkarl utan några som helst beskymmer. 

Om du letar efter de vackraste färgerna, perfekt svärta, klara bilder, full HDR-täckning och HFR-uppspelning – kort och gott: den bästa TV:n som kan köpas för pengar – Då är LG OLED W8 TV:n för dig. Om du vill leva i framtiden idag och uppleva förändring i hemmet för all tid, LG OLED W8  är en möjlighet du inte kan missa. 


Life's good!

*ThinQs produktlansering kan variera från land till land.

Relaterade artiklar

LG has announced its advanced artificial intelligence robots to enhance life quality at ces 2018

Tech Hub

LG CES 2018 : ThinQ AI – Intelligent Design. Intelligenta Lösningar.

Hade du inte älskat att slippa lägga tid på tråkiga sysslor? LG’s ThinQ har ett intelligent system som hjälper dig med livspusslet!

LG is presenting new smart home appliances meet artificial intelligence (AI) technology at ces 2018.

Tech Hub

LG CES 2018 - För ett smartare hem: ThinQ.

Är det en skräck att göra sysslor i huset? LGs AI ThinQ-enheter gör inte bara ditt liv roligt och enklare, ditt hus jobbar nu för dig.

LG is presenting its innovative new technology at CES 2018

KOMMANDE NYHETER

LG CES 2018: Framtiden är här och du är inbjuden.

Letar efter en glimt av framtiden? AI-robotar, kommunikativa produkter och TVn som kontrolltorn är något som framtiden har i förfogande till dig.

Föregående

LG CES 2018: Framtiden är här och du är inbjuden.
 

Nästa

CES 2018: Världens mest fantastiska skapelser kommer till liv i LG OLED Grottan