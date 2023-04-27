Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Hur man återskapar bioupplevelsen hemma med modern teknik?

27.04.2023

Copy of cinema_room_family.jpg

Hur man återskapar bioupplevelsen hemma med modern teknik


Saknar du den gamla goda tiden med att gå på bio, mumsa på popcorn och njuta av en riktig filmupplevelse? Med dagens storformats-TV-skärmar krävs det bara lite kreativitet för att återuppleva den där bionostalgin med modern teknik. Vår produktexpert Erik Svalberg delar med sig av sina bästa tips för att återskapa bioupplevelsen hemma.


Att gå på bio har alltid haft en speciell plats i många människors hjärtan. Det är något magiskt med att kliva in i en mörk teater, sjunka ner i en bekväm sits och försvinna in i en annan värld för några timmar. Men de senaste åren har biobesöken blivit mindre frekventa, mycket på grund av pandemin och de tekniska framstegen som har gjort det lättare att titta på film hemma. Lyckligtvis är det nu enklare än någonsin att skapa sin egen bioupplevelse hemma.


Men först, vad är det som gör en riktig bioupplevelse så speciell? Förutom den jättestora skärmen tänker många på en stor hink popcorn och en lika stor mugg med läsk. Andra förknippar biobesök med godis.


Huvudattraktionen har traditionellt sett varit den gigantiska skärmen och högre kvalitet än vad man har kunnat njuta av hemma. Men är det möjligt att år 2023 ta bort de mindre önskvärda elementen och behålla de positiva samtidigt som man introducerar biomagi för familj och vänner?


Dagens storformats-TV ger en filmupplevelse i vardagsrummet som går hand i hand med biostämningen. 


Erik Svalbergs favorittips för biokänsla i hemmet:


  • Skapa en miljö med fullt fokus: Samla in telefoner, dra ned gardiner. Fokusera på filmupplevelsen tillsammans med din familj och/eller vänner.

  • Skapa minnesvärd stämning: Få till biokänslan hemma genom att välja en film i förväg, och skicka ut biljetter till de som ska närvara.

  • Biosnacks: Välj ut speciella snacks som passar med filmens tema för att skapa en extra speciell stund och som på sikt kan väcka minnen av “filmkväll”. 

  • Upprepa! Välj ut ett återkommande datum, kanske en gång i månaden. 

  • Filmtrailers för extra biokänsla: Filmtrailers spelas med innan filmen för att maximera biokänslan och skapa spänning. 


Eriks favoritprodukter för hemmabion:

LG OLED83G3: Det kanske inte är vem som helst som kan plocka hem en så exklusiv och påkostad TV men för den som kan, så är OLED G3 toppvalet. Den kommer med all teknik som C-serien kan erbjuda, plus några finesser och bekvämligheter som gör upplevelsen lite lyxigare. För filmälskaren är kanske det bästa att den hänger helt platt mot väggen, utan glipor och mellanrum. Du slipper se skuggor, ram, fot och och TV-möbeln i utkanten av bilden och kan bara låta dig dras in i filmen, precis som på bio! G3 har dessutom fått toppbetyg (6 av 6) av Ljud&Bild, med kommentaren tillika frågan “Bästa OLED-TV:n hittills?” Inte undra på att vi är stolta.


LG OLED83C3: Den enda storbilds-OLED-TV:n som är tillgänglig i 83 tum eller större, utöver G3-serien. C3 erbjuder förutom ett gigantiskt format också OLED-teknikens absoluta svärta samt bästa möjliga bild med AI-uppskalning och färgkorrigeringsfunktioner. TV:n levererar också bländande ljusstyrka med stöd för Dolby Vision IQ och en optimal ljudupplevelse med stöd för Dolby Atmos. Även C3 har blivit topptestad; 9 av 10 möjliga poäng, med kommentaren från en annan ledande publikation: “C3 är fortfarande bland de bästa valen du kan göra”.


LG 86QNED81: Den 86 tum stora modellen 86QNED81 fokuserar på korrekta färger och erbjuder ett ännu större fysiskt format än OLED83C3, utan att göra avkall på teknikfronten. AI-uppskalning, AI-bildkorrigering och AI-stött ljud tar upplevelserna i biosoffan till nya höjder utan att kosta skjortan.


LG SC9S: En bioupplevelse är mer än bara bild, vilket den fantastiska Dolby Atmos soundbaren SC9S tar vara på. SC9S integreras tätare med 2023 års LG-TV än någonsin förut, och är framtagen särskilt för att perfekt matcha med C3-serien, vilket gör det lättare att koppla samman soundbaren med TV:n och njuta av högkvalitativt filmljud.


Vill du veta mer om hur du kan skapa biografkänslan hemma och tips på hur du kombinerar nostalgi med modern teknik? Missa inte podcasten TechTalk by LG där Erik Svalberg går igenom allt som har med rörliga bilder och film att göra – klassisk såväl som modern.




Utvalda Produkter

