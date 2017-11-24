Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Netflix och din LG Smart TV: Det perfekta paret!

Av S.M.Swanson 24.11.2017

Netflix and your LG Smart TV: The perfect pair!

Ta reda på hur din LG Smart TV gör det bättre än någonsin att titta på Netflix – och hur du får en gratis Netflix-prenumeration

Det tog inte lång tid för Netflix att bli ett verb: Vad vill du netflixa ikväll? Det är bara ett tecken på hur mycket vi älskar att streama filmer. Netflix är idag världens ledande internetTV nätverk. Så gott som allas perfekta fredagskväll är dina favoritfilmer eller -serier på Netflix, snacks och någon att mysa med. Det är något magiskt med att kunna sitta på soffan i sin pyjamas (desto pösigare desto bättre) och låta sig föras bort till en helt ny värld.

Istället för att behöva trängas runt en laptopskärm eller fumla runt med kablar vill folk allt mer ha en TV som är redo att kopplas upp på internet rakt ur förpackningen. Än bättre är att vissa av dem också är redo för Netflix direkt. Faktum är att Netflix har listat en handfull med rekommenderade Netflix/TV, och för det tredje året på raken har LG:s senaste modeller hamnat på listan. År 2017, och det tredje året på raken, har LG:s senaste modeller rekommenderats av Netflix.

Så vad gör att en teve rekommenderas av Netflix? En viktig del är kvaliteten på innehållet. Netflix har ett brett utbud av filmer och serier i 4K och HDR (High Dynamic Range), vilket innebär en stor skillnad i bildkvalitet – men bara om du kan titta på dem på en 4K- eller HDR-kompatibel teve. Men där kan LG:s kunder skatta sig lyckliga: LG 4K-teves är utrustade för att stötta innehåll i HDR10, och kan även hantera HDR-innehåll med Dolby Vision. Dolby Vision HDR används för att göra varje enskild scen till en rikare och mer livfull upplevelse. Det handlar inte bara om bildkvaliteten, utan även kvaliteten på den övergripande upplevelsen: Netflix-knappen på din fjärrkontroll och ikonen i menyn gör att du snabbt och enkelt kan komma åt Netflix.

article_netflix_sub-img1.jpg

I sommar släpper Netflix flera efterlängtade filmer som även kommer att finnas tillgängliga som Ultra HD 4K och HDR. Okja, Bong Joon-hos senaste film, har fått strålande recensioner och vissa kallar honom även ”den nye Spielberg” för sin mästerliga berättarkonst. Tilda Swinton medverkar i detta fantastiska och vilda äventyr. Om det är äventyr du är ut efter samlar Marves The Defenders fyra av Marvels hjältar med uppdrag att rädda New York, medan GLOW blandar 80-talets stil och vildheten i den kvinnliga brottningsligan.

Titta på dessa titlar nu på Netflix! 
Se kampanjens villkor och bestämmelser här: http://www.lg.com/uk/netflix/d...
Men ta inte bara vårt ord för det: Pröva på själv! Netflix erbjuder dig en månads prenumeration gratis. Så här gör du:
1) Gå till https://www.netflix.com/LG
2) Klicka ”Prova en månad gratis”
3) Välj en av prenumerationsplanerna (Basic/Standard/Premium)
4) Skapa ett konto
Obs: Du kommer att behöva uppge dina betalningsuppgifter, men du kan avsluta prenumerationen när som helst.
Om du dessutom köper en LG Smart TV mellan augusti 16 och oktober 10 kommer LG UK att ge dig en halvårsprenumeration på Netflix Premium!
Titta på dessa titlar nu på Netflix!
Netflix streaming-medlemskap krävs.
Se kampanjens villkor och bestämmelser här:http://www.lg.com/uk/netflix/d...

Life's Good!

Relaterade artiklar

A image of lg signature wall paper tv in a living room

Tech Hub

Vad definierar bildkvaliteten?

Visste du att bildkvaliteten hos en TV baseras på 3 fundamentala kriterier? Mängden pixlar, pixlarnas kvalitet och frekvensen bilder per sekund. Ta reda på mer.

A photo of capturing a woman mesmerised by lg oled tunnel at berlin ifa 2017.

KOMMANDE NYHETER

OLED Tunneln: Mer än bara skärmar

LG OLED Tunneln är mer än bara skärmar. Det är en upplevelse utöver det vanliga.

An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

Tech Hub

50 år av TV-historia – från svartvit till OLED

LG är en global pionjär djupt rotad i TV-branschen. 1966 var LG den första koreanska tillverkare som tog fram en lokalt producerad TV för den koreanska marknaden. Förra året, lanserade LG slutligen världens första HDR-kapabla 4K OLED TV – följd av flaggskeppet LG SIGNATURE OLED TV.

Föregående

LG TWINWash™: Ger dig tillbaka din fritid
 

Nästa

Välkommen till framtiden! Välkommen till IFA 2017!